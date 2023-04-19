Mobile Health Onboarding Programs Increase Employee Retention

Mobile Health's consolidated pre-employment screening process boosts efficiency and creates a positive first impression with new hires.

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With turnover rates on the rise, employers have to rethink the 'employee experience' to retain top talent. Mobile Health is taking a more personalized, streamlined approach to the pre-employment screening and onboarding process, helping employers create a positive first impression with new hires and set them up for long-term success.

Mobile Health is taking a more personalized, streamlined approach to pre-employment screening and onboarding.

EVOLVING PRE-EMPLOYMENT SCREENING FOR TODAY'S WORKFORCE

A nurse may require a drug test, physical exam, tuberculosis test, flu vaccine, and respirator fit test to simply start the job. Rather than requiring an employee to hunt down their own occupational health solutions through their primary care or local urgent care, Mobile Health works with employers to consolidate all pre-employment screenings into a single exam at one of their 6,500 clinics. Mobile Health not only saves time and resources for the employer, but also makes the employee feel prioritized and valued.

"The onboarding process is the first point of contact that new employees have with a company, and it sets the tone for their entire experience," said Andrew Shulman, Mobile Health CEO. "By working with employers to create a more seamless onboarding process, we're helping them retain top talent and set a standard of excellence."

Instead of employers chasing records and employees searching for the right exams ─ Mobile Health takes care of everything. Employers who partner with Mobile Health are seeing the benefits of a better onboarding experience, including higher job satisfaction, lower turnover rates, and more employee referrals. By setting a standard at the start of employment, employers are able to increase retention and build a strong team for the future.

ABOUT MOBILE HEALTH

Mobile Health is a trusted employee screening and occupational health provider with 39 years of clinical excellence. Their 6,500+ nationwide clinics and on-site teams offer every medical exam employers need for hiring and compliance. Mobile Health enables businesses to consolidate to one provider for OSHA/DOH compliance and for building a safer, healthier workforce. Their expert teams design programs to reduce employer bottlenecks, increase throughput, and make occupational health easier than ever before. For more information, visit MobileHealth.com.

