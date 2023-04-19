TrafficLand, Inc. Announces Merger with SmartCTY Technologies

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrafficLand Inc., the largest authorized aggregator and distributor of live traffic video in the U.S., has announced today that they have merged with SmartCTY Technologies, an all-in-one data analytics and traffic management company under the SmartCTY Technologies brand. TrafficLand provides federal agencies, state Departments of Transportation, media organizations, first responders and corporations with access to real-time traffic images from thousands of concurrent feeds with near zero latency in all industry formats.

SmartCTY Technologies provides transportation authorities and companies with the tools to track and analyze vital traffic data. It provides users with situational awareness of highways, intersections and streets coupled with data analytics driven by consumer demand. Coupled with live citizen sentiment, it is a first of its kind tool for real-time decision making and gives users reporting mechanisms to show a return on investment and proof of concept. Their tools have been used around the world and have assisted countless transportation authorities and emergency management providers.

"We are delighted to have forged this partnership," said Steven Salsberg, Founder of SmartCTY. "With this merger, and by implementing SmartCTY's tools across the TrafficLand network, SmartCTY Technologies will provide an affordable traffic management and data analytic system that can be easily integrated, aggregated, and distributed nationwide."

"TrafficLand has spent nearly two decades building a real-time, highly available traffic data platform delivering situational awareness for government and private sector customers," stated TrafficLand CEO Susan Johnson. "That platform, together with the cutting-edge analytic tools that SmartCTY Technologies brings, will empower our clients to address congestion mitigation, carbon reduction, and infrastructure planning with solid data and quality controls."

As one entity, SmartCTY Technologies will provide federal and state transportation authorities with the affordable tools they need to make data backed decisions to improve traffic flow, reduce carbon emissions, and plan efficient intersections in areas where drivers are most affected.

