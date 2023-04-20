BESCREENED BLOOD-BASED COLORECTAL CANCER TEST AVAILABLE AT ANY LAB TEST NOW LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Partnership/Distribution Agreement between Any Lab Test Now and Beacon Biomedical makes colorectal cancer screening easy and affordable.

PHOENIX, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Biomedical announced the availability of its BeScreened Colorectal Cancer (CRC) test at Any Lab Test Now locations across the nation. The test requires a single-tube blood-draw and measures three CRC related tumor associated proteins. With 94 percent accuracy, BeScreened detects CRC across all stages, combining results relationally into a simple and accurate "positive" or "negative" likelihood of CRC or precancerous polyps' presence or absence.

BeScreened has developed a non-invasive blood test that can detect early signs of colon cancer, providing a more convenient and accessible option for individuals who are unable or unwilling to undergo traditional colonoscopy or fecal-based screening. By transforming access to this critical screening, we’re making it easier for people to detect and treat colon cancer in its early stages, which can greatly improve survival rates and reduce the need for invasive procedures. (PRNewswire)

Colorectal Cancer is the second deadliest and second most costly cancer in the United States. Of the 131 million men and women in the US who are eligible each year for CRC screening, a staggering 45 million do not participate. BeScreened is led by President, Jason McGrath, a colon cancer survivor. This novel laboratory developed test (LDT) was developed for average risk men and women aged 45 and older who prefer blood-based testing to other screening modalities such as fecal-based tests. The test is not intended to replace the colonoscopy, but rather serve as a more regular screen to identify the presence of early stage cancer to help prevent the more fatal and costly consequences of later stage cancer. Its availability across the country at Any Lab Test Now locations gives the consumer access like never before.

"The legacy modalities of screening for colorectal cancer are not getting the job done," emphasizes McGrath. "Too many lives are unnecessarily lost to this devastating disease every year. I could have easily been lumped into this statistic. I'm one of the lucky ones. But as a country, we need to do better. We believe BeScreened paves a brighter future for CRC detection and will save lives in the process."

"Any Lab Test Now is passionate about this innovative new screening for colon cancer," explains Clarissa Bradstock, CEO of Any Lab Test Now, a direct access lab testing franchise with more than 215 locations nationwide. "Raising awareness about colon cancer holds special meaning for our company. We lost a member of our staff to this disease less than 10 years ago; she was only 46 when she was diagnosed. This test is a game changer. The benefit is that it helps you know if there is a problem and if so – it could lead to early treatment. We are very proud to now provide this test to our customers across the nation." -Clarissa Bradstock, CEO of Any Lab Test Now

Beacon Biomedical developed the BeScreened-CRC test to drive improved compliance and early detection—which leads to survival rates of 90%, compared to just 14% if detected later. Noncompliant screeners account for 65% of CRC deaths and 75% of CRC treatment costs--$18BN annually as well as $20BN in lost productivity. Research shows that 84% of the population prefers blood testing to fecal testing, meaning BeScreened can significantly improve compliance, and ultimately save lives and tremendous costs.

"Beacon Biomedical's mission is to provide the greatest access to CRC screening and to increase compliance in order to save lives. This partnership to offer BeScreened across the nation through Any Lab Test Now will help drive our mission to provide convenience and transparent, affordable pricing. Our goal is to make the biggest impact across individuals from all demographics and socioeconomic circumstances," says McGrath.

Tests are available now, across the country at Any Lab Test Now location as well as online. Information can be found at www.BeScreened.com. Video, interviews, and images available immediately upon request.

About BeScreened

Led by a colorectal cancer survivor, BeScreened-CRC is a simple, blood-based, colorectal cancer screening test specifically intended for those individuals 45 years or older who prefer blood-based testing to other screening modalities such as fecal-based tests and colonoscopy. Developed by Beacon Biomedical, the test requires a single-tube blood-draw and measures three CRC related tumor associated proteins and detects CRC across all stages, combining results relationally into a simple and accurate "positive" or "negative" likelihood of CRC or precancerous polyps presence or absence. More information can be found at www.BeScreened.com.

About ANY LAB TEST NOW®

Founded in 1992, ANY LAB TEST NOW® is a franchise direct access lab testing company that provides thousands of standard lab tests to consumers and businesses in a professional, convenient, cost-effective, and transparent manner. With more than 215 franchises around the United States, ANY LAB TEST NOW® offers a variety of affordable and confidential lab tests to consumers and businesses, including general health and wellness panels, pregnancy, HIV/STD, drug, paternity and many more tests. To learn more about ANY LAB TEST NOW®, visit

www.anylabtestnow.com or like us on Facebook, www.facebook.com/anylabtestnowcorp.

