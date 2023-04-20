Hilco Corporate Finance Expands Its Special Situation and Restructuring Investment Banking Services with the Addition of Senior Managing Director, Richard S. Klein

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Corporate Finance (HCF) , Hilco Global's investment banking advisory firm, has named Richard S. Klein a Senior Managing Director in its New York Office. Mr. Klein will further expand the range and experience of HCF's Special Situation and Restructuring Investment Banking services.

Hilco Corporate Finance (PRNewsfoto/Hilco Corporate Finance) (PRNewswire)

With nearly 27 years of investment banking experience Mr. Klein has advised boards of directors, official and ad hoc creditors' committees, private equity sponsors, and various creditor constituencies on a wide array of restructurings, including Chapter 11 plans of reorganization, out-of-court restructurings, section 363 asset sales, rescue financings, and exchange offerings involving more than $75 billion of restructured liabilities. His industry experience spans aerospace and defense, consumer and retail, gaming, health care, industrials, restaurants, and technology.

According to Teri Stratton, HCF's Senior Managing Director and National Practice Leader of Special Situations and Restructuring, "As HCF continues to expand the range and depth of its special situation advisory services, we are thrilled to add Rich to our team. He is a distinguished and talented investment banking leader with wide experience in all aspects of complex distressed corporate financial restructurings. With his depth of knowledge and broad network of relationships within the financial community, he has the ability to strengthen and grow our New York practice to meet the needs of our expanding client base."

Mr. Klein commented, "I was drawn to the opportunity to join HCF and lead the expansion of its New York Office at this important time in the firm's development. I am very excited to be part of HCF's plan to provide industry leading advisory services in distressed and special situations."

Geoffrey Frankel, the CEO of Hilco Corporate Finance, added, "Over the past 18 months, we have expanded our business by re-imagining how capital advisory services can best be provided to middle-market clients. From M&A advisory, to private capital markets services, to special situations and restructuring advisory, we are building our practice from the client's point of view – focusing on a solutions-oriented, not just transactional, approach. Rich understands and shares our passion for superior client-centric service for middle- market companies."

Mr. Klein has represented creditors in some of the largest and most complicated restructurings including Adelphia Communications, Breitburn Energy, Caesars Entertainment Operating Company, Dean Foods, Frontier Communications, Gateway Casinos, GNC Holdings, Legacy Reserves, Overseas Shipholding Group, Patriot Coal, Sable Permian, and Seadrill. His notable company representations include Acis Capital Management, Agera Energy, Cobre del Mayo, Classic Party Rentals, Corner Bakery, LDK Solar Company, OnCure, Techniplas, TIMCO Aviation, and Vertellus Specialty Chemicals.

Before joining HCF, Mr. Klein held senior positions in the restructuring and special situations investment banking practices of Raymond James, Miller Buckfire, and Jefferies.

About Hilco Corporate Finance:

Hilco Corporate Finance, LLC is a registered broker/dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of FINRA ( www.finra.com ) and SIPC ( www.sipc.org ). Hilco Corporate Finance specializes in merger and acquisition advisory service, private capital markets, and special situations and restructuring advisory. Hilco Corporate Finance is the investment banking affiliate of Hilco Global.

Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized businesses and has nearly four decades of successfully acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in transactions.

