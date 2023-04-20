Meet FIFISH V-EVO: QYSEA's Groundbreaking Compact Underwater Drone

SHENZHEN, China, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapidly growing market for compact underwater drones is being revolutionized by QYSEA Technology, a leading manufacturer redefining the capabilities of small remotely-operated machines.
4K·60FPS Professional-class Camera System
Image Enhancements with Artificial Intelligence
QYSEA's unique six-thruster layout enables unrestricted movement, facilitating creative and dynamic underwater filming. The drone also utilizes AI-powered image enhancements to filter out plankton-induced white marine flakes and improve footage clarity.
Hydrodynamic Build with Expansive Features
The FIFISH V-EVO's hydrodynamic, fluid, and rugged water droplet design ensures minimal resistance against ocean currents, allowing for longer dives. An attachment port accommodates a variety of tools, enabling integration and versatility for various tasks and scenarios.
Multi Applications & Scenarios
Suitable for both leisure and professional use, the compact FIFISH V-EVO is ideal for filmmaking, deep-sea exploration, marine monitoring, scuba diving excursions, and more. QYSEA is excited to continue inspiring curiosity and exploration of the oceans.
About QYSEA Technology
Established in 2016 within the heart of China's technology and manufacturing hub, QYSEA is committed to delivering exceptional expertise in the R&D, manufacturing, and sales of underwater robots. As a company, they have broken numerous industrial barriers to establish a leading market position with their ROV technologies, proudly garnering recognition for their innovations (CES, Future Maker, GIC) and functionalities (iF Design, Good Design).
