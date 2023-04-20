OpenX Awarded Climate Registered™ All Star Status and Joins Ranks of US Climate Leaders

OpenX Is One of the Few Companies to Earn the Highest Tier Greenhouse Gas Reporting Recognition

PASADENA, Calif., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Climate Registry announced today that OpenX has been awarded Climate Registered™ All Star status. The Climate Registry, a nonprofit organization, is a leading North American voluntary registry for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. OpenX earned this recognition, awarded on behalf of The Climate Registry, by achieving and disclosing a public GHG reduction goal as well as having their public base year third-party verified. This data will enable OpenX to track its climate initiatives and GHG reductions credibly over time.

"OpenX is one of nine companies that have been awarded Climate Registered All Star Status, but we sincerely hope that many more companies follow in our footsteps. The path to Net-Zero must include transparent measurement and reporting so that an organization holds itself accountable and so partners are better able to evaluate emissions. We are thrilled to be recognized by The Climate Registry and look forward to other companies in our space measuring, third-party verifying, and disclosing their emissions. Through public disclosure and alignment with global standards we as an industry can work together to deliver greater sustainability to our partners, customers, and team members." said John Gentry, CEO at OpenX.

OpenX is a global advertising technology company. Their emissions reduction plans included three major mitigation strategies. First, the company migrated their tech infrastructure and exchange to the cloud, selecting the Google Cloud Platform for its efficiency, scalability and carbon neutral status. OpenX also moved to a remote-first work policy to reduce emissions from commuting. Additionally, OpenX reduced their number of office locations from 9 to 3 in 2022.

"By attaining Climate Registered All-Star status through managing and reducing emissions, organizations like OpenX are able to prove that they are leaders in a growing movement to address climate change," said Amy Holm, Executive Director of The Climate Registry. "With just a decade left for humanity to ensure our planet avoids the worst effects of climate change, the Climate Registry is proud to recognize organizations working hard to be part of the solution."

About The Climate Registry

The Climate Registry's mission is to connect, educate, and empower organizations with the resources to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in order to mitigate climate change. A trusted nonprofit founded in 2007, The Climate Registry provides credible carbon reporting tools, services, and initiatives that support companies, governments, and institutions on the road to net zero. Visit The Climate Registry online at TheClimateRegistry.org.

About OpenX

OpenX is a sell-side platform that is a leader in advertising technology, and is helping to create a world where the open web thrives. The company powers advertising on web, mobile, and connected TV formats, enabling marketers to reach their target audience across OpenX's global network of publishers. OpenX works with more than 130,000 premium publishers and receives more than 300 billion ad requests every day. OpenX has been certified as a CarbonNeutral® company and in January of 2023, announced that it was the first company in the advertising, technology, and media sectors to achieve independent verification for having fulfilled their Net-Zero targets. Visit the company's website at www.openx.com .

