Single-Family Home Rents Continue to Rise

60% of the cities analyzed experienced year-over-year rent increases

greater than 10%

BOSTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rentometer has released their Q1 2023 Rent Report for three-bedroom (3-BR) houses that are single-family rentals (SFRs). Rentometer collects data for all residential asset classes, but this report is focused on SFR because they are one of, if not the most, active residential rental asset classes today.

Rentometer compiled an analysis of 3-BR SFR rent prices in 426 cities across the U.S. to see how much they have changed since this time last year.

Home Rents on the Rise in Q1 2023: Double-Digit Price Increases in 60% of U.S. Cities

Rentometer's president, Mike Lapsley, commented that "we have increased our coverage and monitoring of the SFR market as the activity and interest in this particular market has escalated over the last few years."

The Q1 '23 report covers 426 cities that had at least 25 data points for Q1 '22 and Q1 '23. It includes an analysis on year-over-year change in average rent prices by city for the first quarter.

Highlights from the report are as follows:

95% of the 426 cities experienced year-over-year rent increases

60% of the 426 cities experienced double digit year-over-year rent increases, which is up from 52% last quarter

Some notable markets with increasing average rents over the past year are Dallas, TX (+26%), Phoenix, AZ (+14%), and Fort Worth, TX (+13%). Other notable markets with decreasing average rents are Hamilton, OH (-16%), La Quinta, CA (-14%), and Birmingham, AL (-12%).

Download the full report from Rentometer to view the complete list of updated rent data.

About Rentometer, Inc.

Rentometer collects, analyzes, and distributes multifamily and single-family rental price data throughout the U.S. Our rental property analysis is proven to be a valuable tool for our diverse customer base including real estate professionals, investors, owners, and renters as we deliver more than 20,000 reports on a daily basis.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rentometer