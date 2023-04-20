ThirdEye Gen Partners with International Hellenic University, Greece, to Promote Cultural, Social, Educational and Training Services through Artificial Intelligence/Augmented Reality (AI/AR) Technology

ThirdEye will assist The Advanced Educational Technologies and Mobile Applications Laboratory (AETMA) to achieve the promotion of specialized educational, social, cultural and training products.

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThirdEye, a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality (AI/AR) solutions, announced today a partnership with AETMA. The advanced AR technology developed by ThirdEye will be utilized by AETMA to promote educational, cultural and training services and programs. ThirdEye will assist to further research, aiming at excellence and the provision of innovative services and applications in immersive technologies, AI/AR/VR and Mixed Reality.

As a part of this partnership, AETMA will utilize ThirdEye's various smart glasses and software to enhance training, setting up frameworks to strengthen research, organization and presentations of lectures and educational seminars. Additionally, custom AR software applications will be deployed as part of this partnership. ThirdEye's smart glasses are among the few all-in-one US-developed technologies that have already been validated by the US Government, with existing contracts with the Department of Defense. For the University Partnership, ThirdeEye will collaborate with research laboratories and local bodies to utilize ThirdEye's advanced technologies and know-how for the benefit of citizens and all members of the university community and society.

According to Nick Cherukuri, ThirdEye's CEO, "ThirdEye was founded on the belief that AI and mixed solutions could revolutionize our lives on all fronts, from the way we work and consume news, to greater cultural understanding across regions to and advance the cause for a more peaceful world. We are currently in discussions with over 100+ university partners worldwide for AI/AR research. We are proud to have a European location as well and continuing to expand our presence there."

"We take pride in supporting AETMA, the International Hellinic University, and the citizens of Greece, and we hope to continue delivering innovative technologies via this partnership," he added.

Professor Avgousto Thinako, Director of the Department of Computer Science of the International Hellenic University stated "We are excited to partner with ThirdEye, a leading AI/AR company. We are confident that this partnership will further our activities on multiple fronts such as furthering our research topics; deploying products to enhance cultural, social, training and educational products. We look forward to a long term partnership with ThirdEye."

