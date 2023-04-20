Zero Networks Connect™ Provides Enhanced Remote Access Security and Flexibility

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Networks, the leading network security provider, today launched Zero Networks Connect™, a powerful zero trust network access (ZTNA) solution. Zero Connect provides secure, flexible, and scalable remote access to corporate resources without the usual drawbacks that come with ZTNA solutions.

Zero Networks Connect™ addresses the flaws of VPNs and ZTNA, today's most commonly deployed remote access technologies. Historically, VPNs were capable of direct and reliable networking performance; however, to do so required leaving the VPN server ports open and vulnerable to potential attackers. While ZTNA can solve that weakness by hiding itself through a reverse proxy, it suffers degraded performance as a result. In addition, obfuscating the identity of all the users connecting through it creates a security blind spot.

"Organizations of all sizes face a constant barrage of cyber threats, which can cause significant financial and reputational damage if left unaddressed," said Benny Lakunishok, CEO of Zero Networks. "Our network security approach provides organizations with a robust and flexible security solution that meets the needs of today's digital landscape."

Zero Networks Connect™, a modern next generation ZTNA, combines the benefits of VPN and ZTNA. With Zero Networks Connect™, organizations gain a unique connectivity service inside the organization that is hidden from the internet using multi factor authentication (MFA) based segmentation so that only approved internet devices and connections see the required service port. This ensures direct connectivity with superior performance and an exceptional user experience while also achieving "zero trust" without any downside.

Zero Networks Connect™ unites "north south" protection with "east west." When deployed alongside Zero Networks Segment™, the company's flagship microsegmentation offering, security teams take protection to the next level. Benefits of this full deployment include:

Defeating the spread of ransomware and lateral movement

Full zero trust architecture for remote access and internal networks

Achieving green pen test reports without doing anything

Extending MFA to every connection

Protecting admin/privileged connections with MFA of choice

Compliance with strict cyber insurance requirements of airtight segmentation and MFA to everything

Reduction in network security costs

Zero Networks Connect™ is available immediately and can be accessed through Zero Networks' website. To learn more about this cutting-edge zero trust network access product, visit https://zeronetworks.com/zero-networks-connect .

