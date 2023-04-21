TRINITY OAKS WINES AND TREES FOR THE FUTURE NONPROFIT TOAST TO 25 MILLION TREES PLANTED THIS EARTH DAY

Sustainability-focused wine brand Trinity Oaks and Trees for the Future nonprofit celebrate 15 successful years of partnership

ST. HELENA, Calif., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Oaks wines and Trees for the Future nonprofit today announced that they have planted more than 25 million trees in their 15th year of partnership. The sustainability-focused pair achieved this milestone through their joint initiative that plants trees – with the help of farmers – around the world. With the support of Trinity Oaks fans and the bottles that they purchase, Trees for the Future has reached tens of thousands of farming communities across sub-Saharan Africa.

Trinity Oaks is proud to reach this milestone with Trees for the Future, an organization with roots dating back 33 years. Since its founding in 1989, Trees for the Future has planted more than 300 million trees and revitalized more than 60,000 acres of land all around the world to help more than 300,000 people. Trinity Oaks helped magnify this good when the brand teamed up with Trees for the Future in 2008.

The 25 million trees planted through this collaboration have been hard at work helping the planet as they grow and thrive in agroforestry systems called Forest Gardens. Trees for the Future teaches smallholder farmers to establish Forest Gardens – strategically planted trees and diverse crops – which protect and revitalize degraded soil, improve diets and income, and optimize available space. In addition to providing a steady supply of nutritious foods and a source of income, trees planted through this approach provide environmental services that are essential for families in the developing world. Communities helped by Trinity Oaks and Trees for the Future benefit from trees which improve the fertility of degraded soils, prevent soil erosion, increase water penetration into underground aquifers and contribute to improvements in the growing environment. The trees that Trees for the Future Forest Garden farmers plant also help to lessen the wind that might affect crops, cool and regulate temperatures on the farm, and trap moisture and nutrients in the soil so that food crops grow better in the improved microclimate.

"At Trinity Oaks, we remain committed to helping communities in need achieve financial and food security through this program," said Jennifer Hohman, director of marketing for Trinity Oaks wines. "We give our upmost gratitude to our partners of 15 years at Trees for the Future and applaud our Trinity Oaks fans who have allowed us to further our mission in making a lasting environmental impact felt throughout the world."

"In the face of global environmental, economic and health challenges, our focus on our cause is more important than ever," said Brandy Lellou, vice president of programs at Trees for the Future. "Trinity Oaks' 15 years of support has been invaluable in helping us drive powerful social and environmental transformation in the communities that need it most. We look forward to a continued partnership with Trinity Oaks and support their dedication to sustainability in all aspects of their organization."

Trinity Oaks' commitment to the cause extends beyond the philanthropic program. The winery's non-GMO, gluten-free wines are bottled in eco-friendly packaging that includes capsules made from compostable plant-based materials, recyclable corks that generate a smaller carbon footprint, labels printed on 100 percent post-consumer wastepaper, recyclable glass that's lighter than the industry standard, and unbleached shippers made with 40 percent post-consumer waste materials.

On this Earth Day and every day, those wishing to help Trinity Oaks and Trees for the Future further their mission may do so by enjoying one of the five wine varietals in the Trinity Oaks portfolio: Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Pinot Noir, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon – each $9 SRP. All five varietals are available online, though Trinity Oaks fans are encouraged to purchase the wines from restaurants, grocery and wine stores nationwide. For more information on Trinity Oaks and to learn more about the power of trees, please visit www.trinityoaks.com.

About Trinity Oaks

Trinity Oaks Wines was founded in January 2001. Seven years later, Trinity Oaks committed to help plant trees across the world in partnership with the nonprofit organization, Trees for the Future. Since 2008, Trinity Oaks has planted more than 25 million trees through this partnership. Trinity Oaks is owned by Trinchero Family Estates, Napa Valley vintners since 1948. As a company, Trinchero Family Estates is committed to sustainable practices in its vineyards and wineries. To learn more about Trinity Oaks and Trinchero Family Estates wine, visit www.trinityoaks.com and www.tfewines.com.

About Trees for the Future

As a global leader in agroforestry training for over 30 years, TREES provides hands-on, immersive education, skill building, and support, encouraging farmers to work with nature, not against it. Our signature methodology, the Forest Garden Approach, helps farmers transform their land with thousands of fast-growing, ecologically appropriate trees and dozens of other crops, creating new possibilities for themselves and their communities. By embracing sustainable land practices, farmers are reclaiming their agency, breaking the cycles of climate change and generational poverty, and rebuilding our food systems from the ground up. For more information, please visit: www.trees.org.

