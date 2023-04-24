For the 8th consecutive year, Johnson Controls is named to the Clean200, the top 200 companies leading the transition to a sustainable global economy

Johnson Controls has been named to the Clean200 every year since its inception in 2016, joining the list of 200 companies putting sustainability at the core of their business.

Of 6,720 global companies, 200 were selected for the high proportion of their revenues earned through sustainable business.

For fiscal year 2022, 54% of Johnson Controls revenue was generated from low carbon products and services based on the Corporate Knights Sustainable Economy Taxonomy standard, up from 48% in 2020.

For the 8th consecutive year, Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), a global leader for smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, has earned a place on the Clean200, a list of 200 companies that As You Sow and Corporate Knights say are leading the transition to a sustainable global economy by "putting sustainability at the heart of their products, services, business models and investments."

We are aggressively tackling the 40% of emissions buildings contribute globally with "Net Zero Buildings as a Service".

Out of 6,720 global companies, 200 were selected for the high proportion of their revenues earned through sustainable business, including energy efficiency, use of recycled content, and low-carbon products. For fiscal year 2022, 54% of Johnson Controls revenue was generated from low carbon products and services based on the Corporate Knights Sustainable Economy Taxonomy standard, up from 48% in 2020 – with a focus on delivering end-to-end net zero building advisory, products, and services. Johnson Controls provides the technology to make old and new buildings carbon neutral and even net energy positive.

"We are honored to have been on the Clean200 list every year since it was launched," says Mark Reinbold, Vice President of Sustainable Infrastructure, Johnson Controls. "Sustainability and decarbonization are the core of our business. We are out in front and are aggressively tackling the 40% of emissions buildings contribute globally with "Net Zero Buildings as a Service", the industry leading, fully integrated building decarbonization offering. We offer carbon footprint assessment and advisory. We also deliver the entire smart building trifecta of energy-efficient equipment, electrification of building systems, and digitalization with our OpenBlue connected ecosystem. We remove financial barriers with as-a-service financial models that make it possible for all building owners to start the net zero journey without upfront capital outlays. And finally, OpenBlue offers advanced digital tracking of energy and emissions, so organizations can report their progress accurately for certification and compliance frameworks."

"For over 20 years, we have been working towards decarbonization and reporting on our progress. We were an early signatory to the UN Global Compact in 2004, and we have committed to the most ambitious 1.5 C scenario goals in our Science Based Targets (SBTi) for scope 1 and 2 emissions, as well as committing to ambitious scope 3 reductions," says Renae Kezar, Vice President of Corporate Sustainability and Regulatory Affairs, Johnson Controls. "We are honored, again, by the Clean200 recognition, underscoring our continued focus on both internal sustainability, and on supporting our customers through the carbon transition, by delivering products and solutions that help to reduce the carbon footprint of buildings. We are also seeing the return on investment for the planet and our business with 75%+ of our annual R&D investments focused on sustainable product innovation."

Johnson Controls Recognition for ESG & Sustainability:

In 2022:

To read more about Johnson Controls commitment to sustainability, please visit: https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/corporate-sustainability/environment.

