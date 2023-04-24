Faribault Mill Launches One-of-a-Kind National Parks Blankets

Made in USA Heritage Brand Celebrates National Parks Week with New Throw Blankets

FARIBAULT, Minn., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faribault Mill, legendary American heritage brand and maker of handcrafted wool and cotton throw blankets, bed blankets and accessories, released a new collection of National Park throw blankets to commemorate the start of National Parks week. This new collection features iconic landscapes from Arches, Glacier, Grand Canyon, Great Smoky Mountains, Rocky Mountain, Yellowstone, and Yosemite National Parks.

Our Glacier National Park blanket: Photo Credit: Faribault Mill (PRNewswire)

"As a Made in USA maker that uses the finest natural fibers, this celebration of our country's National Parks and the great outdoors is a natural extension of who we are and what we stand for," said Ross Widmoyer, President & CEO.

These National Park throw blankets are woven at the company's mill in Faribault, MN with 85% merino wool blend and 15% cotton. Wool and cotton are the world's most naturally sustainable fibers that have incredible benefits such as being breathable, hypoallergenic, and easy to care for. The beauty of each park is captured in these handcrafted blankets that are made to last for generations, making them a true heirloom piece.

"We're thrilled to launch this new collection as a way for our customers to celebrate America's national parks and fondly remember their favorite family trip," Widmoyer adds. "These timeless pieces are sure to be passed down from generation to generation."

About Faribault Mill

Founded in 1865, Faribault Mill produces timeless, handcrafted blankets, decorative throws, apparel, and accessories. From providing woolen blankets for pioneers heading west and comforting our troops through two world wars, to today's products that are built to last, the company and its workers are woven into American history. Faribault Mill products are 100% Made in USA with naturally sustainable fibers wool and cotton. Visit online at faribaultmill.com or at retail stores in Faribault, Edina, and Excelsior.

Arches National Park: Photo Credit: Faribault Mill (PRNewswire)

Glacier National Park Blanket (PRNewswire)

