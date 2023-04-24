Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) Announces 2023 Hear for Life Corporate Partners

Companies join HLAA's mission to educate, empower and support

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) announces its Hear for Life corporate partners for 2023. For the second year, CapTel and Starkey lead a group of companies joining HLAA's vital mission to promote hearing health, and to support and empower the increasing number of people with, and at risk of, hearing loss. These companies team with HLAA throughout the year to educate the public and support initiatives that improve the lives of people with hearing loss.

Hearing loss is a growing public health crisis that affects 48 million Americans, including young people who are at increasing risk for noise-induced hearing loss. The Hear for Life partner program expands collaboration and extends the collective impact of HLAA to empower people of all ages in the United States to be proactive in prevention, screening and treatment.

"Hearing health is finally beginning to get the attention it deserves nationally," says HLAA's Executive Director Barbara Kelley. "The support we receive from Hear for Life partners gives us an opportunity to build on that momentum. By joining forces, we can continue to break down barriers to care and treatment for hearing loss, and increase accessible communication throughout the U.S."

CapTel, a company providing captioned phones for people with hearing loss and low vision, is a leading Hear for Life partner. Robert Engelke, president and founder of CapTel says, "We are truly a part of the HLAA mission and are inspired by this community of support. Like HLAA we're committed to providing accessible communication and helping people stay connected."

Starkey, a global hearing aid manufacturer, is also a leading Hear for Life partner. "At the heart of all we do is helping people hear better so they can stay connected to their loved ones and the world around them," said Brandon Sawalich, president and CEO of Starkey. "By partnering with HLAA, we are working toward breaking down stigma and other barriers that prevent people from getting the care and hearing loss treatment they deserve."

HLAA 2023 Hear for Life partners include:

LEADERS – CapTel, Starkey

CHAMPIONS – Cochlear Americas, MED-EL

ADVOCATES – Contacta, Hamilton CapTel, Hearing Industries Association, Meta, ReSound, Sorenson, T-Mobile

SUPPORTERS – CTIA, Google

FRIENDS – AT&T, ClearCaptions, Nagish, Sennheiser, Sensorion

For more information and to learn how to become a HLAA Hear for Life partner, visit: hearingloss.org/hearforlife, or contact Marilyn DiGiacobbe at mdigiacobbe@hearingloss.org.

ABOUT HLAA

The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) is the leading voice of the growing number of people with hearing loss in the U.S. We advocate to increase access to care and treatment, break down stigmas through education and awareness, and empower people with hearing loss through a nationwide network of support. Our work impacts millions, improving the lives of people with hearing loss, and elevating the importance of hearing health and accessible communication, through national legislation and public policy, and a network of chapters and state organizations. Our Walk4Hearing events raise awareness and funds in cities across the country and bring hope to families dealing with hearing loss. Visit hearingloss.org for more information.

Contact: Meredith Resnick

mresnick@hearingloss.org

202.549.0807

