Hyundai Mobis' e-Corner System Featuring Crab Walking and Zero Turn Becomes the First in the World to Drive on Public Roads

Hyundai Mobis' e-Corner System Featuring Crab Walking and Zero Turn Becomes the First in the World to Drive on Public Roads

Parallel park, forward park, or escape from a dead end with four wheels that rotate up to 90° altogether or separately

A key solution for autonomous driving and PBVs that has secured reliability through the successful demonstration on public roads

In line with the bespoke mobility trend, Hyundai Mobis is solidifying its vision of becoming a mobility platform provider

SEOUL, South Korea, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A demo car with the "e-Corner System," a key technology from Hyundai Mobis (KRX 012330), has appeared on the public road. The system captivated viewers by demonstrating the movement of the future mobility, such as parallel parking in a tight space just by adjusting the wheel angle, and retreating from a dead end by making a 180°turn.

Hyundai Mobis revealed a demo video of its IONIQ 5 equipped with the e-Corner System driving at Hyundai Mobis Proving Ground, Seosan, and on adjacent roads, demonstrating a variety of driving modes. With the success of a demo car driving on real-world roads, the system is improving its reliability, which had merely considered a future technology.

In the clip, the e-Corner System demo car drove in the proving ground and on the public road showing "crab walking", which lets all four wheels turn 90 degrees to perform parallel movement. It enables anyone to parallel park in narrow spaces. The system also featured "zero turn", rotating front wheels inside while rear wheels turn outside to perform 360 degrees idle turn. This feature allowers the driver to easily turn the direction of a vehicle in a limited space with minimum movement.

The video also introduced "diagonal driving", which rotates all four wheels to the same direction at 45 degrees, helping to avoide obstacles or vehicles on the road smoothly. "Pivot turn" is also introduced in the video, which lets the driver choose any point for central axis to rotate the vehicle accordingly, like drawing a circle using a compass.

The e-Corner System developed by Hyundai Mobis is an all-in-one package module of brake by wire, steer by wire, damper, and in-wheel motor, installed on each wheel. The system is considered the key mobility technology for electrification and autonomous driving. This innovative technology has never been mass-produced anywhere in the world.

Hyundai Mobis is taking one step further than the global competition drawing on its capability of developing a wide array of essential components in house not only for steering and braking, but also connectivity and electrification, and converging them.

Cheon Jae-seung, the head of FTCI (Future Technology Convergence Institute), at Hyundai Mobis said, "We are idealizing the e-Corner System in order to meet the demands for future mobility. We will secure different types of customized mobility solutions that can be applied in autonomous driving and PBVs to solidify our vision of reaching new heights as a mobility platform provider."

About Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis is the global no. 6 automotive supplier, headquartered in Seoul, Korea. Hyundai Mobis has outstanding expertise in sensors, sensor fusion in ECUs and software development for safety control. The company's products also include various components for electrification, brakes, chassis and suspension, steering, airbags, lighting, and automotive electronics. Hyundai Mobis operates its R&D headquarters in Korea, with four technology centers in the United States, Germany, China and India. For more information, please visit the website at http://www.mobis.co.kr/

Media Contact

Jihyun Han: jihyun.han@mobis.co.kr

Choon Kee Hwang : ckhwang@mobis.co.kr

Hyundai Mobis CI (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Mobis) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Mobis