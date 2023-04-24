Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Results And Quarterly Cash Dividend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced earnings and related data as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2023.
The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share, our tenth consecutive quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on June 1, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 8, 2023.
Highlights
The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2023. As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, PPP fee accretion (net of the amortization of PPP deferred loan costs and one-time PPP bonuses), gains from the sale of fixed assets, the provision for credit losses, the provision for (recovery of) unfunded loan commitments, and the impact of a fraudulent wire loss incurred in the second quarter of 2022. See Appendix B to this press release for more information on our tax equivalent net interest margin. All financial information in this press release is unaudited.
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
Net income
$
2,358
3,055
$
4,765
5,583
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.38
0.49
$
0.77
0.90
Return on average assets (ROAA)
0.57 %
0.74 %
1.40 %
1.64 %
Return on average equity
7.89 %
10.22 %
15.94 %
18.67 %
Efficiency ratio
63.05 %
61.44 %
44.26 %
41.96 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
2.55 %
2.55 %
3.68 %
3.61 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)
$
3,537
$
6,757
Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)
0.86 %
1.99 %
(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.
As of and for the
As of and for the
3 Months Ended
12 Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
Asset Quality
Non-performing loans
$
458
$
1,277
Real estate owned
$
-
$
-
Non-performing assets
$
595
$
1,277
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.03 %
0.10 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.04 %
0.08 %
Year-to-date net charge-offs
$
23
$
89
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
2688.43 %
990.21 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
0.90 %
0.96 %
Other Data
Core deposits (2)
$
901,392
$
985,851
Cash dividends declared
$
0.160
$
0.160
Shares outstanding
6,360,895
6,361,494
Book and tangible book value per share (3)
$
18.95
$
18.43
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI) per share
(2.57)
(2.83)
Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (3)
21.52
$
21.26
Closing market price per common share
$
23.51
$
27.75
Closing price to book value ratio
124.06 %
150.53 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio
7.10 %
7.33 %
Bank regulatory leverage ratio
9.80 %
9.45 %
(1) As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, this is a non-GAAP financial measure
(2) Total deposits excluding time deposits
(3) The Company does not have any intangible assets
Five Quarter Trends
For the Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
Net income
$
2,358
$
3,788
$
5,322
$
4,565
$
4,765
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.38
$
0.61
$
0.85
$
0.73
$
0.77
Return on average assets (ROAA)
0.57 %
0.96 %
1.40 %
1.29 %
1.40 %
Return on average equity
7.89 %
13.15 %
18.36 %
15.81 %
15.94 %
Efficiency ratio
63.05 %
56.50 %
41.93 %
48.43 %
44.26 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
2.55 %
3.22 %
3.66 %
3.76 %
3.68 %
2023
2022
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
Adjusted (1)
Adjusted (2)
Adjusted (2)
Adjusted (2)
Adjusted (1)
Net income
$
3,055
$
4,309
$
5,994
$
5,909
$
5,583
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.49
$
0.69
$
0.96
$
0.95
$
0.90
Return on average assets (ROAA)
0.74 %
1.09 %
1.58 %
1.67 %
1.64 %
Return on average equity
10.22 %
14.96 %
20.68 %
20.47 %
18.67 %
Efficiency ratio
61.44 %
53.56 %
42.60 %
40.35 %
41.96 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
2.55 %
3.22 %
3.65 %
3.75 %
3.61 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings
$
3,537
$
5,145
$
7,807
$
6,327
$
6,757
Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA
0.86 %
1.30 %
2.06 %
1.79 %
1.99 %
(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.
(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix C to this press release for more information.
Management Commentary
William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented as follows:
"The first quarter of 2023 proved to be another challenging quarter, as the ongoing rise in short term interest rates and competition for liquidity continued to put a strain on our net interest margin and earnings. We are pleased that our yield on taxable loans increased 88 bp from 4.23% in the first quarter of 2022 to 5.11% in the first quarter of 2023. However, the rate paid on interest bearing liabilities increased 273 bp from 0.35% to 3.08% over the same period. As a result, our adjusted net interest margin declined from 3.61% in the first quarter of 2022 to 2.55% in the same period of 2023. We continue to experience very low levels of loan charge-offs and our allowance coverage of nonperforming loans was nearly 27 to 1 at March 31, 2023. From an asset quality perspective, our non-performing assets to total assets remained at historical lows of 0.04% at March 31, 2023, with no properties in real estate owned. We also adopted the provisions of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments as of January 1, 2023 with no impact to capital. Looking forward, we will continue to remain disciplined on loan quality and pricing, and will continue to prioritize the value of maintaining and growing our deposit relationships, including certificates of deposit which have grown over $206.0 million since March 31, 2022.
I am happy to report that we experienced minimal impacts from the banking crisis experienced during the first quarter of 2023. We proactively added significant on-balance sheet liquidity to the Bank through short-term borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank, but ultimately experienced very little deposit withdrawals during the quarter ended March 31, 2023. We do not have any held-to-maturity securities and do not currently anticipate having to sell any of our available-for-sale securities for liquidity purposes as we currently have adequate other sources of liquidity. Finally, we remain well capitalized with a tangible common equity ratio above 7%.
Additionally, we continue to work diligently on several projects located across our markets, including the following:
- The construction of our Johnson City financial center continues with an expected completion date of mid-2024. This location, which has significant I-26 visibility, will be a major upgrade from our single existing branch, and we believe will aid in our efforts to substantially grow our Johnson City and TriCities market share. We expect to consolidate approximately 9,000 sf of leased space with an annual cost of $200 thousand into this building.
- We continue to make repairs and improvements to our newest financial center at 9950 Kingston Pike in Knoxville. In addition to providing a more visible and strategic location, we also expect to consolidate approximately 8,900 sf of space that we currently lease with an annual cost of $210 thousand once renovations are complete. This building is expected to be operational during the third quarter of 2023."
Net Interest Income
Net interest income decreased $2.3 million, or 19.4%, from $11.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 to $9.4 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:
- Average interest-earning assets grew $286.4 million, or 21.1%, from $1.359 billion to $1.645 billion, driven primarily by increases in loans.
- Average net interest-earning assets declined $77.9 million, or 18.8%, from $414.7 million to $336.8 million, due primarily to a $20.9 million decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and a $54.4 million increase in noninterest earning assets - primarily fixed assets and deferred tax assets.
- The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 273 bp from 0.35% to 3.08%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 104 bp from 3.92% to 4.96%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.68% to 2.55%. The increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was due to the rising rate environment and competitive pressures in our markets, as well as the increase in on-balance sheet liquidity during the first quarter of 2023.
- The Company recognized approximately $0 and $0.2 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. No net PPP loan origination fees remain to be recognized as of March 31, 2023.
Rate Sensitivity
The Company has the following loans and funding subject to repricing of short-term interest rates:
30 Day
Federal
Short-Term
Prime
LIBOR
Funds
FHLB
Total
Loans
$
194,700
27,500
-
-
222,200
Funding
$
-
-
165,866
105,000
270,866
The Federal Reserve has increased the Federal Funds interest rate by 475 bp since December 31, 2021. Since that time, the Company has experienced the following impacts on its loan yields and deposit costs:
Cumulative Beta
Loan Yields
Deposit Costs
Mar 31, 2022
128.0 %
0.0 %
Jun 30, 2022
32.0 %
5.3 %
Sep 30, 2022
24.7 %
14.3 %
Dec 31, 2022
25.4 %
30.6 %
Mar 31, 2023
26.1 %
43.8 %
Provision For Credit Losses
A provision for credit losses of $0.5 million and $0.7 million was recognized for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, primarily as a result of continued loan growth. The Company continues to experience historically low levels of problem assets and charge-offs. The Company adopted the provisions of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments as of January 1, 2023. The following summarizes the impact of the adoption of ASU 2016-13:
Impact at
Jan 1, 2023
(in millions)
Decrease to allowance for credit losses
$
(0.70)
Increase to reserve for unfunded commitments
0.70
Net impact to shareholders equity
$
-
Noninterest Income
The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest income for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended March 31
(In thousands)
2023
2022
Change
Service charges and fee income
$
375
338
37
Bank owned life insurance
45
43
2
Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale
(10)
(65)
55
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities
(516)
(451)
(65)
Gain on sale of loans
3
19
(16)
Gain on sale of fixed assets
69
-
69
Wealth management
151
196
(45)
Limited partnership income
48
373
(325)
Other noninterest income
(2)
(5)
3
$
163
448
(285)
Noninterest income declined to $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2023 from $0.4 million in the same quarter of 2022. This decrease was primarily due to a decline in distributions from certain of the Company's investments in limited partnerships, which tend to have uneven levels of profit distributions. The Company also recognized higher levels of unrealized losses on equity securities (primarily bank preferred stock). The Company holds 2 bank preferred stocks that have incurred a large decrease in fair value because of the recent banking crisis. One of these investments has been downgraded below investment grade and the Company is evaluating whether to dispose of this investment.
Noninterest Expense
The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest expense for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended March 31
(In thousands)
2023
2022
Change
Compensation and employee benefits
$
3,263
3,223
40
Occupancy
615
365
250
Furniture and equipment
193
95
98
Data processing
517
475
42
FDIC insurance
233
166
67
Office
202
152
50
Advertising
113
62
51
Professional fees
579
305
274
Other noninterest expense
320
523
(203)
$
6,035
5,366
669
Noninterest expense increased $0.7 million, or 12.5%, from $5.4 million in the first quarter of 2022 to $6.0 million in the same period of 2023, but decreased $0.6 million from $6.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Occupancy expense increased $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022 due to lease expense on the Company's new Brentwood financial center, as well as additional depreciation expense associated with the Company's new operations center. The Company should begin to benefit from lower lease expense in the second quarter of 2023 and future quarters due to the staggered closure schedule of certain leased office space. Professional fees have increased $0.3 million over the same periods as the Company has engaged a national firm for its internal audit function and incurred additional audit expenses in conjunction with a required internal control audit. Other noninterest expense decreased $0.2 million primarily due to a $0.1 million legal settlement on a fraudulent wire loss incurred during the second quarter of 2022, and the reclassification of $0.1 million of provision for unfunded loan commitments to the provision for credit losses upon the adoption of the new current expected credit loss accounting standard.
The increase in the Company's adjusted efficiency ratio to 61.44% in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to 41.96% in the first quarter of 2022 is primarily due to a $2.3 million decrease in net interest income during the same periods.
Income Taxes
The effective tax rates of the Company were as follows for the periods indicated
Three Months Ended March 31
2023
2022
20.07 %
21.97 %
The Company's effective tax rate during the three months ended March 31, 2023 decreased to 20.07% from 21.97% in the same period of the prior year due to a decline in the Company's effective state tax rate. The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI), tax-free loans, and investments in tax-free municipal securities.
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased $97.9 million, or 6.1%, from $1.600 billion at December 31, 2022 to $1.698 billion at March 31, 2023. The change was primarily driven by the following factors:
- Available for sale investment security balances increased 0.2 million, or 0.1%.
The following summarizes the composition of the Company's available for sale investment securities portfolio (at fair value) as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022:
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Estimated
Net
Estimated
Net
Fair
Unrealized
Fair
Unrealized
Value
Gain (Loss)
Value
Gain (Loss)
(in thousands)
Agency MBS / CMO
$
16,993
(1,944)
17,086
(2,232)
Agency multifamily (non-guaranteed)
10,353
(1,054)
10,110
(1,316)
Agency student loan (98% guarantee)
9,509
(29)
9,862
(56)
Business Development Companies
3,751
(669)
3,795
(626)
Corporate
23,949
(2,558)
24,531
(2,487)
Municipal
27,649
(6,920)
26,464
(8,264)
Non-agency MBS / CMO
45,424
(9,104)
45,577
(9,514)
$
137,625
(22,277)
137,425
(24,495)
Non-agency MBS/CMO's have an average credit-enhancement of approximately 36% as of March 31, 2023. Municipal securities are generally rated AA or higher.
- The Company does not have any securities classified as held-to-maturity.
- Loans receivable increased $44.3 million, or 3.4%, from $1.317 billion at December 31, 2022 to $1.361 billion at March 31, 2023. Increases in construction, residential and multi-family offset a slight reduction in PPP loans.
The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
(in thousands)
Residential construction
$
47,170
35,774
31,170
29,681
24,769
Other construction
64,009
56,090
50,956
41,629
40,562
Farmland
10,174
11,657
12,524
11,747
12,181
Home equity
40,609
38,108
36,730
34,131
31,848
Residential
437,143
423,646
393,752
338,314
312,615
Multi-family
102,761
92,933
93,730
80,342
77,542
Owner-occupied commercial
205,512
206,873
227,502
216,663
216,300
Non-owner occupied commercial
299,093
297,811
281,027
260,537
256,314
Commercial & industrial
140,022
140,151
134,329
146,366
129,450
PPP Program
1,589
2,659
7,461
9,886
11,488
Consumer
13,128
11,181
12,395
12,681
10,727
$
1,361,210
1,316,883
1,281,576
1,181,977
1,123,796
The following summarizes the industry components of the Company's non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans as of March 31, 2023:
Loan
% of Total
Balance
Loans
Office
$
71,379
5.2 %
Hotels
68,053
5.0 %
Retail
51,481
3.8 %
Campground
28,469
2.1 %
Marina
22,024
1.6 %
Warehouse
20,199
1.5 %
Mini-storage
16,347
1.2 %
Medical
11,745
0.9 %
Restaurant
5,230
0.4 %
Other
4,167
0.3 %
$
299,093
22.0 %
- Premises and equipment increased $3.3 million, or 10.2%, during the three months ended March 31, 2023 primarily due to costs incurred for the construction of the new 23,000 sf Johnson City combined financial/corporate center. As of March 31, 2023, approximately $3.1 million out of a total estimated cost of $19.5 million had been incurred related to the costs of the building.
- Total deposits increased $230.9 million, or 2.6%, from $1.346 billion at December 31, 2022 to $1.381 billion at March 31, 2023. The primary drivers of this increase were a $97.8 million, or 54.4%, increase in retail time deposits (primarily one year or less), and a $21.6 million, or 11.9%, increase in wholesale time deposits. Wholesale time deposits consist primarily of brokered certificates of deposit with a maximum maturity of one year or less. The Company believes that the shift in product mix out of non-interest bearing and savings accounts and into retail time deposits is primarily a result of the higher interest rates that the Company has offered on retail time deposits.
The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
(in thousands)
Non-interest bearing transaction
$
293,502
305,210
364,290
348,826
331,142
NOW and money market
314,636
321,028
312,132
244,834
240,995
Savings
293,254
359,613
383,599
375,356
373,974
Retail time deposits
277,408
179,626
89,886
75,903
71,434
Wholesale time deposits
202,608
181,022
137,596
163,931
132,981
$
1,381,408
1,346,499
1,287,503
1,208,850
1,150,526
- FHLB borrowings increased $50.0 million from December 31, 2022 and consisted of the following at March 31, 2023:
Amounts
Current
Maturity
(000's)
Term
Rate
Date
$
55,000
4 Weeks
4.85 %
4/5/2023
50,000
3 month
5.03 %
6/5/2023
50,000
12 month
5.27 %
3/15/2024
$
155,000
5.04 %
- Total equity increased $3.3 million, or 2.8%, from $117.3 million at December 31, 2022 to $120.5 million at March 31, 2023. The following summarizes the components of the change in total shareholders' equity and tangible book value per share for the three months ended March 31, 2023:
Total
Tangible
Shareholders'
Book Value
Equity
Per Share
(In thousands)
December 31, 2022
$
117,271
18.43
Net income
2,358
0.38
Dividends paid
(1,018)
(0.16)
Stock compensation
315
0.05
Share repurchases
(9)
(0.00)
Change in fair value of investments available for sale
1,626
0.26
March 31, 2023
$
120,543
18.95
*
* Sum of the individual components may not equal the total
The Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio declined to 7.10% at March 31, 2023 from 7.33% at December 31, 2022, primarily as the result of a decline in net income, offset by an improvement in the value of available for sale investment securities. The Company continues to manage its equity levels through a combination of controlled growth, share repurchases and dividends. The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at March 31, 2023.
Asset Quality
Non-performing loans to total loans decreased from 0.10% at December 31, 2022 to 0.03% at March 31, 2023. Non-performing assets to total assets decreased from 0.08% at December 31, 2022 to 0.04% at March 31, 2023, including one non-performing equity security in the amount of $137. Other real estate owned balances remained at $0 at both December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023. Net charge-offs of $23 thousand were recognized during the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $89 thousand during the full year 2022. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 0.90% at March 31, 2023 compared to 0.96% at December 31, 2022. Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for credit losses was nearly 27 to 1 at March 31, 2023.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A and Appendix C, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, adjusted net interest margin (tax equivalent), and adjusted efficiency ratio, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and tangible book value per share excluding AOCI, which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers, including as a result of persistent inflationary pressures, resulting in significant increases in credit losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (iii) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas; (iv) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin; (v) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, including the negative impact of inflationary pressures on our customers and their businesses; (vi) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits, including during times when uncertainty exists in the financial services sector; (vii) our ability to meet our liquidity needs without having to liquidate investment securities that we own while those securities are in a unrealized loss position as a result of the rising rate environment; (viii) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers; (ix) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets; (x) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio; (xi) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets; (xii) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight; (xiii) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels; (xiv) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy; (xv) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (xvi) inadequate allowance for credit losses; (xvii) results of regulatory examinations; (xviii) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xix) the possibility of increased corporate or personal tax rates and the resulting reduction in our and our customers' businesses as a result of any such increases; (xx) approval of the declaration of any dividend by our Board of Directors; (xxi) loss of key personnel; and (xxii) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future obligatory litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.
About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".
Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves Middle and East Tennessee through 6 branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi. The Bank focuses on responsive relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023
2022
Interest income
Loans
$
16,361
11,243
Investment securities - taxable
1,311
993
Investment securities - tax exempt
39
105
Dividends and other
1,037
130
18,748
12,471
Interest expense
Savings
1,556
220
Interest bearing transaction accounts
2,319
148
Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more
2,663
74
Other time deposits
1,003
52
Total deposits
7,541
494
Senior debt
249
102
Subordinated debt
164
164
FHLB & FRB advances
1,385
36
9,339
796
Net interest income
9,409
11,675
Provision for credit losses
587
650
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
8,822
11,025
Noninterest income
Service charges and fee income
375
338
Bank owned life insurance
45
43
Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale
(10)
(65)
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities
(516)
(451)
Gain on sale of loans
3
19
Gain on sale of fixed assets
69
-
Wealth management
151
196
Limited partnership income
48
373
Other noninterest income
(2)
(5)
163
448
Noninterest expense
Compensation and employee benefits
3,263
3,223
Occupancy
615
365
Furniture and equipment
193
95
Data processing
517
475
FDIC insurance
233
166
Office
202
152
Advertising
113
62
Professional fees
579
305
Other noninterest expense
320
523
6,035
5,366
Income before income taxes
2,950
6,107
Income taxes
592
1,342
Net income
$
2,358
4,765
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.38
0.77
Diluted
$
0.38
0.77
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
6,220,619
6,190,910
Diluted
6,243,297
6,225,687
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
14,419
$
13,824
Interest-earning deposits in other banks
106,878
64,816
Cash and cash equivalents
121,297
78,640
Investments available for sale
137,625
137,425
Equity securities
5,246
5,750
Loans held for sale
-
-
Premises and equipment held for sale
4,260
4,260
Loans receivable
1,361,210
1,316,883
Allowance for credit losses
(12,313)
(12,645)
Net loans receivable
1,348,897
1,304,238
Premises and equipment, net
36,275
32,932
Accrued interest receivable
4,726
4,514
Bank owned life insurance
9,821
9,776
Restricted stock
15,423
7,143
Deferred tax assets, net
9,692
10,271
Other assets
4,680
5,111
Total assets
$
1,697,942
$
1,600,060
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Noninterest-bearing
$
293,502
$
305,210
Interest-bearing
885,298
860,267
Wholesale
202,608
181,022
Total deposits
1,381,408
1,346,499
FHLB borrowings
155,000
105,000
Senior debt, net
20,000
9,998
Subordinated debt, net
9,879
9,866
Accrued interest payable
1,082
885
Post-employment liabilities
3,495
3,519
Other liabilities
6,535
7,022
Total liabilities
1,577,399
1,482,789
Total shareholders' equity
120,543
117,271
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,697,942
$
1,600,060
Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
March 31
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
Adjusted Net Income
Net income (GAAP)
$
2,358
4,765
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
10
65
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
516
451
Accretion of PPP fees, net
-
(209)
Gain on sale of fixed assets
(69)
-
Provision for credit losses
587
650
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
-
150
Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)
(100)
-
Tax effect of adjustments
(247)
(289)
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$
3,055
5,583
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
0.38
0.77
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
0.00
0.01
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
0.08
0.07
Accretion of PPP fees, net
-
(0.03)
Gain on sale of fixed assets
(0.01)
-
Provision for credit losses
0.09
0.10
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
-
0.02
Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)
(0.02)
-
Tax effect of adjustments
(0.04)
(0.05)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
$
0.49
0.90
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
Return on average assets (GAAP)
0.57 %
1.40 %
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
0.00 %
0.02 %
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
0.13 %
0.13 %
Accretion of PPP fees, net
0.00 %
-0.06 %
Gain on sale of fixed assets
-0.02 %
0.00 %
Provision for credit losses
0.14 %
0.19 %
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
0.00 %
0.04 %
Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)
-0.02 %
0.00 %
Tax effect of adjustments
-0.06 %
-0.09 %
Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)
0.74 %
1.64 %
Adjusted Return on Average Equity
Return on average equity (GAAP)
7.89 %
15.94 %
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
0.03 %
0.22 %
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
1.73 %
1.51 %
Accretion of PPP fees, net
0.00 %
-0.70 %
Gain on sale of fixed assets
-0.23 %
0.00 %
Provision for credit losses
1.96 %
2.17 %
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
0.00 %
0.50 %
Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)
-0.33 %
0.00 %
Tax effect of adjustments
-0.83 %
-0.97 %
Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)
10.22 %
18.67 %
Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued
Three Months Ended
March 31
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
63.05 %
44.26 %
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
-0.07 %
-0.25 %
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
-3.22 %
-1.59 %
Accretion of PPP fees, net
0.00 %
0.84 %
Gain on sale of fixed assets
0.46 %
0.00 %
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
0.00 %
-1.28 %
Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)
1.04 %
0.00 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) *
61.44 %
41.96 %
* Sum of the individual components may not equal the total.
Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent) (1)
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)
2.55 %
3.68 %
Accretion of PPP fees, net
0.00 %
-0.06 %
Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)
2.55 %
3.61 %
Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Earnings
Net income (GAAP)
$
2,358
4,765
Income taxes
592
1,342
Provision for credit losses
587
650
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)
$
3,537
6,757
Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
Return on average assets (GAAP)
0.57 %
1.40 %
Income taxes
0.14 %
0.40 %
Provision for credit losses
0.14 %
0.19 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)
0.86 %
1.99 %
Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI
Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)
$
18.95
18.65
Impact of AOCI per share
2.57
1.04
Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)
$
21.52
19.69
Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
Average
Outstanding
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning Assets:
Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale
$
1,298,578
16,361
5.11 %
Loans - tax exempt (2)
26,120
435
6.75 %
Investments - taxable
138,689
1,311
3.83 %
Investments - tax exempt (1)
5,416
49
3.70 %
Interest earning deposits
89,844
857
3.87 %
Other investments, at cost
9,822
181
7.47 %
Total interest-earning assets
1,568,469
19,194
4.96 %
Noninterest earning assets
76,746
Total assets
$
1,645,215
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
102,274
788
3.12 %
Savings accounts
338,062
1,556
1.87 %
Money market accounts
201,097
1,531
3.09 %
Retail time deposits
208,313
1,674
3.26 %
Wholesale time deposits
194,312
1,992
4.16 %
Total interest bearing deposits
1,044,058
7,541
2.93 %
Senior debt
12,500
249
8.08 %
Subordinated debt
9,871
164
6.74 %
Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances
165,233
1,385
3.40 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,231,662
9,339
3.08 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
286,103
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
7,911
Total liabilities
1,525,676
Total shareholders' equity
119,539
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,645,215
Tax-equivalent net interest income
9,855
Net interest-earning assets (3)
$
336,807
Average interest-earning assets to interest-
bearing liabilities
127 %
Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)
1.89 %
Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)
2.55 %
(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate
(2) Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate
(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities
(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average
interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total
interest-earning assets
Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
Adjusted Net Income
Net income (GAAP)
$
3,788
5,322
4,565
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
399
42
104
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
(68)
171
565
Accretion of PPP fees, net
(13)
(39)
(37)
Loss (gain) from sale of REO
-
-
-
Provision for credit losses
210
900
450
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
177
86
(88)
Fraudulent wire loss
-
(250)
825
Tax effect of adjustments
(184)
(238)
(475)
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$
4,309
5,994
5,909
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
0.61
0.85
0.73
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
0.06
0.01
0.02
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
(0.01)
0.03
0.09
Accretion of PPP fees, net
(0.00)
(0.01)
(0.01)
Loss (gain) from sale of REO
-
-
-
Provision for credit losses
0.03
0.14
0.07
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
0.03
0.01
(0.01)
Fraudulent wire loss
-
(0.04)
0.13
Tax effect of adjustments
(0.03)
(0.04)
(0.08)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
$
0.69
0.96
0.95
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
Return on average assets (GAAP)
0.96 %
1.40 %
1.29 %
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
0.10 %
0.01 %
0.03 %
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
-0.02 %
0.05 %
0.16 %
Accretion of PPP fees, net
0.00 %
-0.01 %
-0.01 %
Loss (gain) from sale of REO
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Provision for credit losses
0.05 %
0.24 %
0.13 %
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
0.04 %
0.02 %
-0.02 %
Fraudulent wire loss
0.00 %
-0.07 %
0.23 %
Tax effect of adjustments
-0.05 %
-0.06 %
-0.13 %
Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)
1.09 %
1.58 %
1.67 %
Adjusted Return on Average Equity
Return on average equity (GAAP)
13.15 %
18.36 %
15.81 %
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
1.39 %
0.14 %
0.36 %
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
-0.24 %
0.59 %
1.96 %
Accretion of PPP fees, net
-0.05 %
-0.13 %
-0.13 %
Loss (gain) from sale of REO
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Provision for credit losses
0.73 %
3.11 %
1.56 %
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
0.61 %
0.30 %
-0.30 %
Fraudulent wire loss
0.00 %
-0.86 %
2.86 %
Tax effect of adjustments
-0.64 %
-0.82 %
-1.65 %
Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)
14.96 %
20.68 %
20.47 %
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
56.50 %
41.93 %
48.43 %
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
-1.84 %
-0.13 %
-0.41 %
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
0.33 %
-0.53 %
-2.13 %
Accretion of PPP fees, net
0.06 %
0.12 %
0.15 %
Loss (gain) from sale of REO
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments
-1.50 %
-0.64 %
0.72 %
Fraudulent wire loss
0.00 %
1.86 %
-6.72 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) *
53.55 %
42.61 %
40.04 %
* Sum of the individual components may not equal the total.
Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent)
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)
3.15 %
3.66 %
3.76 %
Accretion of PPP fees, net
0.00 %
-0.01 %
-0.01 %
Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)
3.15 %
3.65 %
3.75 %
Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings
Net income (GAAP)
$
3,788
5,322
4,565
Income taxes
1,147
1,585
1,312
Provision for credit losses
210
900
450
Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)
$
5,145
7,807
6,327
Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
Return on average assets (GAAP)
$
0.96 %
1.40 %
1.29 %
Income taxes
0.29 %
0.42 %
0.37 %
Provision for credit losses
0.05 %
0.24 %
0.13 %
Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)
$
1.30 %
2.06 %
1.79 %
Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI
Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)
$
18.43
18.03
18.18
Impact of AOCI per share
2.83
2.92
2.07
Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)
$
21.26
20.95
20.25
