ANCHIN OFFERS MAX BLOCK AND DAVID ANCHIN SCHOLARSHIP

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, a premier accounting, tax, and advisory firm, has announced that it is again offering the New York State Society of CPAs (NYSSCPA) Max Block and David Anchin Scholarship to Graduate, Senior or Junior college students (in the Fall of 2023) with a declared accounting major and who are enrolled in or accepted to a New York State college or university, as well as students who are enrolled in or attending Baruch College.

The scholarship, named after Anchin founders Max Block and David Anchin, is the evolution of previous scholarships created by the firm going back to 1988, to honor the memory of two of the firm's distinguished founders. Anchin was founded in 1923 by Max Anchin, Max Block and David Anchin while the three were evening students at the Business School of City College (now known as Baruch College). Max Block and David Anchin were long-time active members of the NYSSCPA and education was very important to both of them.

Max Block also served as managing editor of the NYSSCPA's Journal (now the CPA Journal) from 1958 to 1972. He has been described as a visionary whose ideas helped form the basis for many reporting and practice management concepts used today. Since 1975, The CPA Journal has recognized his contributions and achievements by bestowing the Max Block Distinguished Article Award on the most outstanding articles published during the prior year.

David Anchin was a lifelong philanthropist who believed in the power of education to change lives for the better, and introduced new programs which had visible and immediate results. David and his wife established several programs for at-risk children to improve their education opportunities. In addition, the David C. Anchin Center for the Advancement of Teaching was established in his memory in the state of Florida and serves to support the work of educators in the state.

With this scholarship, Anchin aims to award students who have similar passions to be an outstanding person and CPA, with a desire to help and give back to others.

"At Anchin, we continue to value education and investment in the newest members of the profession as well as our own people, whether that takes the form of professional or technical development," said Russell B. Shinsky, Anchin's Managing Partner. "Max and David's legacy is demonstrated in the firm today as we focus on professional development and the associated mentorship that is key to passing knowledge on and cultivating the next generation. As the firm turns 100 years old, I am proud that Anchin is honoring their legacy by providing accounting students with an opportunity to further their education, and by extension, their careers."

Applications for the scholarship are now open. To apply, students must have a GPA of 3.0 or above as of December 31, 2022, a major in accounting, and have completed at least 72 credits toward their degree, including for intermediate accounting. Students must also be residents of NY State and be either U.S. citizens or permanent residents. The application can be found here, and the deadline to apply is June 25, 2023. More information can be found here.

Anchin is a leading accounting, tax and advisory firm, specializing in the needs of privately held companies, investment funds and high-net-worth individuals and families. Its highly focused industry specialization helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their financial objectives with exceptional confidence. Consistently recognized in respected "best of" lists for service, firm management and employee satisfaction, Anchin prioritizes partner-level engagement, and commitment to employee happiness. The full-service firm, with a team of 450, including more than 60 partners, provides a wide range of assurance, financial reporting, tax and advisory services, including tax strategies and compliance; tax credits and incentives; state and local and international tax strategies, family office strategies management and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies; transaction advisory; client accounting advisory services; cybersecurity and digital risk solutions; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Anchin has offices in New York City, Uniondale, New York, and in Boca Raton, Florida, and is an independent member of BKR International, a network of more than 160 firms with over 500 offices in over 80 countries around the world. Discover what's possible by visiting us online at www.anchin.com.

