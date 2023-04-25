Hyperledger Foundation Announces Six New Members; Unveils Dynamic DLT Landscape

Line-up of Members Set to Share Deployment Stories at Consensus; New Associate Members Underscore European Market Acceleration

SAN FRANCISCO and AUSTIN, Texas, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hyperledger Foundation , the open, global ecosystem for enterprise-grade blockchain technologies, announced its latest line-up of new members. GoLedger, Senofi Inc and Spydra have joined as general members while Digital Euro Association, Digital Pound Foundation and EBA (European Blockchain Association) have signed on as associate members.

Spydra will be one of more than a dozen Hyperledger Foundation members showcasing their use of Hyperledger technologies at Consensus 2023 in booth 312. Others include Alastria, Casper Labs, Chainyard, Filecoin Foundation, IBM, IADB, IntellectEU, Instant Inc, Kaleido, KrypC Technologies, SIMBA Chain, SORAMITSU, Tassets and Zeeve.

New associate members Digital Euro Association, Digital Pound Foundation and EBA will be taking part in a May 10 webinar on Blockchain in Europe: Advancements, Opportunities and Challenges . This two-part discussion will focus first on the work those organizations are doing to drive blockchain technology adoption across Europe and then shift to implementations by Alastria and EBSI.

In addition, Hyperledger Foundation is unveiling a dynamic DLT Landscape , a living segmentation of the evolving blockchain and, more broadly, distributed ledger technology (DLT) space. The landscape was created by Csilla Zsigri, Chief Strategy Officer at BTP , to track the growing complexity of this emerging market, and, in particular, all the innovation happening outside the core DLT development area. BTP has now contributed it to Hyperledger Foundation as a market resource. This landscape both reflects and deciphers the complexity of today's vendor landscape. The DLT Landscape includes all the Hyperledger Foundation projects – graduated and incubating – and places them in the broader market context.

"We are contributing the DLT Landscape to the Hyperledger Foundation because we believe that it will help put all Hyperledger projects in context," said Zsigri. "By adopting it, the Hyperledger Foundation will be able to provide a better understanding of the broader market, as well as where specific Hyperledger projects fit."

As part of the ongoing effort to educate the market on the impact of technologies built by its communities, Hyperledger Foundation also continues to expand its case study library. The most recent additions detail Fujitsu's work to develop a Hyperledger Fabric-Powered exchange for plant-sourced water recovered by Botanical Water Technologies and the award-winning taXchain solution KrypC built to streamline EU tax forms using Hyperledger Fabric .

"It's clearer than ever that the enterprise blockchain ecosystem is accelerating in terms of both technology and adoption," said Daniela Barbosa, Executive Director, Hyperledger Foundation, and General Manager Blockchain and Identity at the Linux Foundation. "There is an increasingly robust landscape of technologies powering deployments with Hyperledger projects front and center in innovative developments and implementations around the world. As shown by the line-up of companies sharing their stories in our Consensus booth, our members are leading the charge in this market. Our newest members are jumping in quickly to help us keep advancing widespread development and adoption of open source blockchain technologies."

New General Member quotes:

GoLedger

"We are thrilled to join the Hyperledger Foundation and accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology in Brazil and internationally," said Marcos Sarres, co-founder and CEO of GoLedger. "GoLedger has a proven track record of delivering several production-ready blockchain projects across various segments, such as oil & gas, finance, energy and music copyrights. GoLedger is committed to using its extensive expertise and experience to help the Hyperledger community drive blockchain technology advancements and promote its adoption across diverse industries."

Senofi Inc

"Senofi is thrilled to join the Hyperledger family," said Tsvetan Georgiev, Director at Senofi Inc."Our team has been involved with Hyperledger Foundation since Senofi was founded. We are excited to become an official member and part of the Hyperledger ecosystem. Our main focus is helping enterprises to implement and improve their business processes using modern open-source technologies like the Hyperledger Foundation blockchain technologies. We are looking forward to strengthening our contribution to the Hyperledger community and helping drive adoption of Hyperledger technologies in the enterprise world."

Spydra

"As we continue to meet the needs of customers in industries such as supply chain, financial services and healthcare to tokenize assets on blockchain, Spydra is excited to join the Hyperledger community," said Manish Tewari, Co-Founder of Spydra. "We have developed a next-generation API driven, low code Asset Tokenization platform based on Hyperledger Fabric that enables businesses and developers to leverage the full potential of blockchain and the decentralized web infrastructure. We look forward to collaborating with leading organizations working on distributed ledger technology and shaping the future of open blockchain technologies."

About Hyperledger Foundation

Hyperledger Foundation was founded in 2015 to bring transparency and efficiency to the enterprise market by fostering a thriving ecosystem around open source blockchain software technologies. As a project of the Linux Foundation, Hyperledger Foundation coordinates a community of member and non member organizations, individual contributors and software developers building enterprise-grade platforms, libraries, tools and solutions for multi-party systems using blockchain, distributed ledger, and related technologies. Organizations join Hyperledger Foundation to demonstrate technical leadership, collaborate and network with others, and raise awareness around their efforts in the enterprise blockchain community. Members include industry-leading organizations in finance, banking, healthcare, supply chains, manufacturing, technology and beyond. All Hyperledger code is built publicly and available under the Apache license. To learn more, visit: www.hyperledger.org .

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation and its projects are supported by more than 2,950 members. The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation's projects, including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, Hyperledger Foundation, RISC-V, and more, are critical to the world's infrastructure. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org .

