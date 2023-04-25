Lowe's donates $2 million to Building Homes for Heroes to construct and modify homes for veterans and first responders

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building Homes for Heroes announced today a $2 million donation from Lowe's over the next two years, the latest highlight in an ongoing partnership that supports veterans and first responders.

Building Homes for Heroes partners with Lowe's (PRNewswire)

Lowe's donation – the largest single corporate gift Building Homes for Heroes has received since 2020 – will help the nonprofit construct, modify and gift as many as 75 homes over the next two years for veterans, police, firefighters and other emergency first responders and their families.

"We couldn't be more excited and humbled to partner with such an amazing and patriotic company like Lowe's," said Andy Pujol, Founder and CEO of Building Homes for Heroes. "As one of our biggest national partners, Lowe's helped us reach our milestone 300th home last year. Thanks to this donation, we are looking forward to celebrating our 400th home in 2024. Nearly 100 homes for 100 heroes and their families in two years' time."

"It's a beautiful example of how corporations and nonprofit organizations can come together to make our communities and our country a better place in support of our nation's heroes," Pujol said.

Joe McFarland, Lowe's executive vice president of stores and a Gulf War veteran, said: "We are proud of our partnership with Building Homes for Heroes, which is in line with Lowe's heritage of honoring and supporting military members, veterans and their families with safe, affordable housing and community spaces."

Lowe's has partnered with Building Homes for Heroes since 2020, donating more than $3.4 million to the nonprofit to help build and modify 112 homes to date.

Building Homes for Heroes reached its milestone 300th home for a veteran in September 2022 and is focused on delivering more homes this year, including No. 343 around Sept. 11, in honor of the 343 members of the Fire Department of New York who died on 9/11.

The two organizations teamed up in 2021 to gift a home to a World War II veteran who lost his home and possessions in a fire. And in 2020, Lowe's contributed to Building Homes for Heroes' emergency funding program that helped more than 500 military families during the early days of the pandemic.

Lowe's also supports military families through an everyday 10% discount on eligible purchases with no annual limit for active-duty military personnel, veterans and their spouses. Lowe's recently was named a Top 10 Military Friendly Company and Brand by Viqtory, a veteran-owned business.

As a top employer for transitioning veterans and their spouses, Lowe's employs 26,000 associates from the military community, offers a military spouse transfer policy and provides workforce development opportunities.

Building Homes for Heroes

Building Homes for Heroes constructs and gifts mortgage-free homes, and completes beautiful home modifications, for veterans and their families. As well, they provide many other services to help them live better and brighter lives. The organization reached a program rating of 95.19% of every dollar in 2021, the 10th straight year in which 93% of every dollar donating goes directly to its mission, It also received a perfect 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for six straight years, including a 100% in transparency and accountability. Another notable long-term accomplishment on Charity Navigator. See www.buildinghomesforheroes.org to learn more.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 17 million customer transactions a week in the U.S. With total fiscal year 2022 sales of over $97 billion, approximately $92 billion of sales were generated in the U.S., where Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

