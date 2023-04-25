VARSITY BRANDS NAMES FINALISTS IN 2023 SCHOOL SPIRIT AWARDS

Nation Is Encouraged to Vote Online for America's Most Spirited High School Award; Winners to Be Announced at Virtual Awards Show on June 8, 2023

DALLAS, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Brands, the market leader in sport, spirit, and achievement, has announced the 2023 finalists for its signature school pride event, the Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards. This year marks the event's seventh year of recognizing schools and organizations positively impacting pride and community spirit in America's high schools.

A total of $70,000 will be awarded across 15 categories, including a $25,000 grand prize for America's Most Spirited High School. Winners will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

"The employees of Varsity Brands are honored to witness the power of spirit in schools on a daily basis: in classrooms, on the field, on the sidelines, and in celebrating student achievements," said Adam Blumenfeld, CEO of Varsity Brands. "The Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards represent our opportunity to celebrate demonstrations of spirit across the country while recognizing the positive impact it can have on school and student performance. We are thrilled to continue our proud stewardship of this event and look forward to celebrating what America's schools represent."

The grand prize for America's Most Spirited High School will be determined by online voting at varsitybrands.com through May 8, 2023. The school with the most votes will receive $25,000 in awards from Varsity Brands. All other category winners will receive $3,000. All winners will be announced at the Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards Show in a virtual setting on June 8, 2023.

2023 Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards Finalists:

America's Most Spirited High School: Nation-Wide Vote

Broken Arrow High School | Broken Arrow, OK

Lake Howell High School | Winter Park, FL

Perrysburg High School | Perrysburg, OH

Saraland High School | Saraland, AL

Vista Murrieta High School | Murrieta, CA

Athlete

Carson Watters – Philip Simmons High School | Charleston, SC

Elena Meader – Fuqua School | Farmville, VA

Elizabeth Margolis – Rogers High School | Newport, RI

Garrett Schmidt – Batavia High School | Batavia, NY

Kristin Blanton – Richmond Hill High School | Richmond Hill, GA

Kyle Hicks – Howard High School | Macon, GA

Maddax Peck – Bingham High School | South Jordan, UT

Makayla Williams – Gallatin High School | Gallatin, TN

Sutton Gore – Westminster Christian Academy | Huntsville, AL

Zak Nelson – Salem Hills High School | Salem, UT

Athletic Director

Andrea Bouwhuis – Bingham High School | South Jordan, UT

Dan Howey – Woodbury Junior-Senior High School | Woodbury, NJ

Daniel Roan – Indiana Area Senior High School | Indiana , PA

Emily Barkley – Union Public Schools | Tulsa, OK

Jamie Williams – Windsor High School | Windsor, CA

Latavia Coleman – Howard High School | Macon, GA

Marcus Yanez – Richwood High School | Monroe, LA

Nate Andrews – Olympic High School | Bremerton, WA

Paul Rieser – Tacony Academy Charter High School | Philadelphia, PA

Ryan McMillen – Muskego High School | Muskego, WI

Scott Helms – Hartford Union High School | Hartford, WI

Stacy Bennett – Richmond Hill High School | Richmond Hill, GA

Steven Gunn – Rutland High School | Macon, GA

Coach

Chris Russo – Monticello High School | Monticello, NY

Coach Sato – Bingham High School | South Jordan, UT

Damarrea Lewis – White Oak ISD | Big Sandy, TX

Jaci Pippen – Jacksboro HS | Jacksboro, TX

Jeff Klein – Loachapoka High School | Auburn, AL

Jen Hughes – Salem Hills High School | Salem, UT

Jennifer Cheatham – Martinsville High School | Martinsville, IN

Keri Newton – Cherokee High School | Cherokee, AL

Lisa Wheeler – Grassland Middle School | Franklin, TN

Micah Kurtz – Windermere Prep School | Windermere, FL

Mike Goebel – Mater Dei High School | Evansville, IN

Nick Artigue – Ouachita Parish High School | Monroe, LA

Nick Lebo – Stephen F. Austin High School | Austin, TX

Sarah Chagnon – Gretna high School | Gretna, NE

Taryn Witt – Brentsville District High School | Warrenton, VA

Vicki Williams – Chapin High School | Chapin, SC

Game Day Experience

Clovis East High School | Clovis, CA

Gallatin High School | Gallatin, TN

Independence High School | Thompson's Station, TN

Rutland High School | Macon, GA

Graduation

Ada High School | Ada, OH

Capistrano Valley High School | Mission Viejo, CA

Gallatin High School | Gallatin, TN

Rio Grande High School | Albuquerque, NM

Rutland High School | Macon, GA

Salem Hills High School | Salem, UT

Santa Margarita Catholic High School | Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Mascot

Blaise Bittle – Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School | Oklahoma City, OK

Dina Kinnune – Key West High School | Key West, FL

Kaela Young – Bishop Gorman Catholic School | Tyler, TX

Performing Arts

Centralia High School | Centralia, IL

Gallatin High School | Gallatin, TN

North Allegheny High School | Cranberry Township, PA

O'Fallon Township High School | O'Fallon, IL

Revere High School | Richfield, OH

Salem Hills High School | Salem, UT

Webb School of Knoxville | Knoxville, TN

Principal

Chad Stone – Tift County High School | Tifton, GA

Dan Lee – Ada High School | Ada, OH

Erin Davis – Randolph-Henry High School | Charlotte Court House, VA

Jeff Bell – Martinsville High School | Martinsville, IN

John McCabe – Parkway West High School | Ballwin, MO

Keith Green – Hemlock High School | Hemlock, MI

Ken Carver – Muhlenberg High School | Greenville, KY

Dr. LaToya Smith – Howard High School | Macon, GA

Lewis Bradford – Northwest Rankin High School | Flowood, MS

Michael Howard – Lake Howell High School | Winter Park, FL

Robert Rasmussen – Ocean View High School | Huntington Beach, CA

Ron Becker – Gallatin High School | Gallatin, TN

Wendy Pooler – Rutland High School | Macon, GA

Spirit of St. Jude

Cherokee County School District | Canton, GA

Los Alamitos High School | Los Alamitos, CA

Staff Member

Alice Lauderdale – Gallatin High School | Gallatin, TN

Alicia Peterson – Arapahoe High School | Centennial, CO

Chanda Smith – Ada High School | Ada, OH

Laurel Gast – Rancho San Juan High School | Salinas, CA

Richard Barker – Richmond Hill High School | Richmond Hill, GA

Robyn Miller – Salem Hills High School | Salem, UT

Student

Brianah Bezada – Keys Gate Charter School | Homestead, FL

Chase Stanger – Franklin Community High School | Franklin, IN

Jakye Nunley – Eaglecrest High School | Aurora, CO

Madeline White – Pierce County High School | Blackshear, GA

Noah Harris – Brownsboro High School | Chandler, TX

Peyton McDonald – Christian Brothers High School | Sacramento, CA

Reagan Williford – South Johnston High School | Four Oaks, NC

Superintendent

Andrae Townsel – Calvert County Public Schools | Prince Frederick, MD

Brenton Hoesing – Lewis Central Community Schools | Council Bluffs, IA

Brian Hightower – Cherokee County School District | Canton, GA

Keri Hampton – Brownsboro ISD | Chandler, TX

Kevin Reiman – Weeping Water Public School | Weeping Water, NE

Natasha Milazzo – Crestwood School District | Mountain Top, PA

Quentin Lee – Talladega City Schools | Talladega, AL

Teacher

Abigail Whicker – Mater Dei High School | Evansville, IN

Amber Thomas – Bingham High School | South Jordan, UT

Andy Gault – Bothell High School | Seattle, WA

Carmen Hood – Pierce County High School | Blackshear, GA

David Lusk – Ada High School | Ada, OH

Dustin Shannon – Winchester Community High School | Winchester, IN

Hollie Alexander – Gallatin High School | Gallatin, TN

Jeff Klein – Loachapoka High School | Auburn, AL

Mike Burdsall – Danville Community High School | Danville, IN

Tom Gayda – North Central High School | Indianapolis, IN

Yearbook

Ada High School | Ada, OH

Brighton High School | Brighton, CO

Marana High School | Tucson, AZ

Miami Sunset Senior High School | Miami, FL

Oak Hill High School | Converse, IN

Rio Rancho High School | Rio Rancho, NM

Royal High School | Royal City, WA

Tonasket High School | Tonasket, WA

V. Sue Cleveland High School | Rio Rancho, NM

Vista Ridge High School | Colorado Springs, CO

To learn more about Varsity Brands and its School Spirit Awards, please visit varsitybrands.com.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS, a Varsity Sport Brand; Varsity Spirit; and Herff Jones, A Varsity Achievement Brand. Together, these entities promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year through competitions, camps and sales.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Emily Albert

Varsity Brands

ealbert@varsity.com

