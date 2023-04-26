M.C. Dean acquires International Energy Conservation Systems

TYSONS, Va., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M.C. Dean announced that it has acquired International Energy Conservation Systems, Inc. (IEC Systems).

M.C. Dean, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/M.C. Dean, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"IEC is a respected leader in building automation and energy management systems, including expertise in HVAC and lighting controls," said Bill Dean, M.C. Dean chief executive officer. "They will enhance our solution expertise and project delivery for some of our highest-profile controls systems engineering and facilities engineering operations and maintenance customers."

IEC Systems is a leading provider of turn-key proprietary and non-proprietary building automation systems and a Distech Controls authorized system integrator. The acquisition includes a newly signed original equipment manufacturer partnership with Distech to expand the firm's direct digital controls (DDC) and building automation systems capabilities.

The newly integrated team will join the Automation Systems strategic business unit, which serves as M.C. Dean's center of expertise in industrial, power, energy management, and transit control systems as well as SCADA and networked operational technology.

"As the Automation Systems strategic business unit continues to increase our focus on client performance outcomes with respect to facility operations and energy optimization, the addition of IEC Systems and their accretive capability and personnel certifications with proven DDC technology provides M.C. Dean with expanded solution paths for both retrofit and new construction projects," said Bob Link, M.C. Dean vice president of Automation Systems.

About M.C. Dean

M.C. Dean is Building Intelligence®. We design, build, operate, and maintain cyber-physical solutions for the nation's most recognizable mission-critical facilities, secure environments, complex infrastructure, and global enterprises. The company's capabilities include electrical, electronic security, telecommunications, life safety, automation and controls, audio visual, and IT systems. M.C. Dean is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia and employs more than 5,200 professionals who engineer and deploy automated, secure, and resilient power and technology systems; and deliver the management platforms essential for long-term system sustainability.

About International Energy Conservation Systems, Inc.

IEC Systems, Inc. is a full-service Independent Systems Integrator of HVAC and Lighting Controls company specializing in government, commercial, industrial, and institutional facilities. The company was incorporated in the State of Georgia in November 1974. Five individuals, four of whom were employees of the IBM Corporation, founded the company. Recent signature projects include support of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, New Carrollton Federal Building, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the U.S. Department of the Interior.

Media Contacts: Regine de la Cruz

Phone: (202) 430-1389

Email: regine.delacruz@mcdean.com

Ramneek Kaur

Phone: (202) 446-6116

Email: ramneek.kaur@mcdean.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE M.C. Dean, Inc.