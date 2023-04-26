THE PROLIFT RIGGING COMPANY WINS INDUSTRY SAFETY AWARD

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ProLift Rigging Company, a leading provider of solutions- based industrial construction services in North America, announced, today, it has been honored with a 2023 Crane & Rigging Group Safety Award from the Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association (SC&RA).

The ProLift Rigging Company (PRNewswire)

The ProLift Rigging Company Wins 2023 SC&RA Group Safety Award

SC&RA is an international trade organization comprised of more than 1,350 members from 46 nations, that represents the global community of specialized industrial construction service providers.

The Awards program recognizes worldwide excellence in the crane, rigging and specialized transportation industries. Known throughout the industry for their commitment to safety, ProLift was selected to receive an award based on their annual metrics falling well within the criteria set by SC&RA.

The SC&RA Crane & Rigging Group Safety Award is given to member companies with a Workers' Compensation Modification Rate of 1.0 or less; Property Damage Frequency Rate of 1.0 or less; and an incident rate of 1.7 or less – far below the industry average of 3.4, as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"Safety is at the core of everything we do." commented Matt Brennan, President & Chief Executive Officer of The ProLift Rigging Company, "Winning The 2023 SC&RA Crane & Rigging Group Safety Award not only reflects the powerful culture of safety that ProLift has built, but also represents the collective dedication, conscientiousness, and hard work of every individual within our organization".

The award was presented to ProLift last week during a special Safety Committee Meeting at the 2023 SC&RA Annual Conference, held this year at the Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, California.

About The ProLift Rigging Company

ProLift Rigging is a leading industrial construction services provider offering safe, innovative solutions and insightful consultation for modern, mission-critical construction projects in need of predictable outcomes. With a rapidly growing network of locations throughout North America, ProLift offers a full portfolio of services, including traditional crane & rigging, warehousing & storage, heavy-haul transport, logistics management, integration, engineering, and project buffering. Visit www.proliftrigging.com to learn more.

About SC&RA

The Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association (SC&RA) is an international trade association of more than1,350 members from 46 nations. Our members are involved in specialized transportation, crane and rigging operations, machinery moving and erecting, industrial maintenance, millwrighting, manufacturing, concrete pumping, and rental services. SC&RA helps members run more efficient and safer businesses by monitoring and affecting pending legislation and regulatory policies at the state and national levels and researching and reporting on safety concerns and best business practices. For more information, visitscranet.org.

Contact Information:

The ProLift Rigging Company

Jake Shepich

630-337-1059

jshepich@proliftrigging.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The ProLift Rigging Company