Alliance Magnesium becomes Tergeo, a company dedicated to the production of critical minerals and to environmental remediation.

DANVILLE, QC, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Tergeo President and CEO François Perras has unveiled the new company identity: "Our mission encompasses environmental remediation and the production of ecoresponsible critical minerals that are increasingly in demand, particularly in the EV automotive industry – a mission that has significantly evolved due to recent breakthroughs in technology. Our CA$1.7B initiative will sustainably produce primary magnesium and optimize amorphous silica as a first co-product, all found in the serpentine tailing stands at Val-des-Sources in Quebec's Eastern Townships. We wanted our identity to signal this realignment of our vision and mission."

Alliance Magnesium Metallurgy Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Alliance Magnesium Metallurgy Inc.) (PRNewswire)

A new brand that underlines our commitment

The word "tergeo" means "cleanse" in Latin – an identity that encapsulates the company values and commitment to sustainable development. More than ever, the enterprise will contribute to the new economy by transforming a burdensome ecological liability into an ecoresponsible asset: critical minerals that help enable the current energy transition. States François Perras, "The Tergeo brand identity lines up perfectly with our values regarding sustainable development and our commitment to creating wealth for everyone by taking care of our environment. Our tagline is our promise: Do better today. For tomorrow."

Social acceptability is an essential pillar in sustainable development. The Tergeo initiative will prioritize the health and safety of their employees, emphasize collaboration with suppliers and subcontractors, offer complete transparency to the region's citizens, and maintain permanent links with groups and businesses in the community. The objective is that all can contribute to, and profit from, the positive outcomes.

Innovation serving the circular economy

Tergeo was born of a project initiated by the Alliance Magnesium company in 2015: the optimizing of mining waste using an innovative hydrometallurgic process for extracting magnesium from serpentine tailings.

Currently, in accordance with the principles of a circular economy, the company operates a casthouse that produces magnesium from recycled materials, operations that will continue with the production of primary magnesium and optimization of coproduct amorphous silica in 2026. The R&D division is also developing additional coproducts including nickel sulphate, cobalt and iron as well as optimizing byproducts (SPEF) generated by electrolysis and the casthouse.

About Tergeo

Tergeo secured a family of patents to responsibly optimize critical minerals with a low carbon footprint, including magnesium and amorphous silica which both contain mining residues. The goal of its sustainable action plan is to remediate the serpentine tailings from the former Jeffrey mine in the Eastern Townships region of Quebec. The first producer of ecoresponsible, low-carbon critical minerals, the company also benefits from Quebec's green hydroelectric energy for their plant, ascribing to circular economy principles across their operations.

