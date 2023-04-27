BlueGrace Logistics Names Carly Bly Sr. Director of Carrier Relations

TAMPA, Fla., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueGrace Logistics (BlueGrace), one of the largest Third-Party Logistics (3PL) providers in North America, today announced the hiring of logistics veteran Carly Bly to a new company role, Sr. Director of Carrier Relations.

Bly's role brings strategic innovation to how BlueGrace manages carrier relationships.

"As a 3PL, the relationships we build with our carriers are vital to the success of our shippers," said Adam Blankenship, Chief Operating Officer at BlueGrace Logistics. "Making connections and responsiveness to new opportunities makes professionals like Carly indispensable to the continued growth of our organization."

Bly's role brings strategic innovation to how BlueGrace manages, cultivates, and optimizes LTL carrier relationships and networks by defining and establishing LTL standard procedures to promote both continuity and growth in 3PL and Managed Logistics sales and operations.

Bly began her logistics career in freight forwarding with Expeditors International as part of their Import Customs Brokerage based in Tampa. She moved to Coyote Logistics in Chicago as part of the Intermodal Pricing team and then transitioned into LTL operations and pricing as the LTL Pricing and Analytics Manager. Following that role, she managed BlueGrace's portfolio as a Strategic Account Manager at YRC Worldwide (now "Yellow") in the 3PL channel. Most recently, Carly worked at Kenco Logistics for nearly four years as the Senior Manager of Customer Development with a focus on LTL.

About BlueGrace Logistics

BlueGrace Logistics offers customizable transportation management solutions as a full-service Third-Party Logistics (3PL) provider that helps shippers manage their freight spend through industry leading technology with a large network of established carriers across the country. With 9 offices strategically located in major transportation hubs across the U.S., including national headquarters in Tampa, BlueGrace serves over 10,000 customers annually through its proprietary technology platform, BlueShip®, that has connectivity with more than 250,000 carrier suppliers. BlueGrace is part of the technology portfolio of Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm. For more information on BlueGrace, visit www.mybluegrace.com.

