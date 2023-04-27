Consensus Cloud Solutions Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI), one of the largest cloud fax and interoperability solutions providers, announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS Partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

"Our acceptance into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program is an important milestone for Consensus Cloud Solutions, and we're thrilled with this opportunity to expand our relationship with the AWS Partner Network. Achieving membership is a clear validation of the benefits we can offer to organizations looking to optimize their document exchange workflows with a secure, high-volume cloud fax technology," said John Mannion, Vice President of Business Development & Partnerships at Consensus Cloud Solutions. "As part of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, we can further scale our business by incentivizing AWS Sales teams along with passing savings onto customers who choose to buy our solutions in the AWS Marketplace."

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides Consensus with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through global collaboration with AWS field sellers. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and its partners.

Consensus Cloud Solutions is one of the world's largest providers of digital cloud fax technology, eFax Corporate® , and has expanded its product line to include leading interoperability and secure data exchange solutions. Consensus' powerful technology suite supports organizations as they look to reduce administrative burdens, streamline workflows, and optimize business processes. jSign, Consensus' digital signature solution can be easily integrated with eFax Corporate to securely sign forms and other paperwork to further enhance electronic document exchange.

AWS ISV Accelerate Program members are held to the industry's highest standards and must undergo a comprehensive evaluation to gain acceptance into the program. Consensus Cloud Solutions participated in a thorough architectural and security review to ensure the quality and design of our solutions. Proof of customer excellence was also reviewed to validate the successes Consensus Cloud Solutions' customers have achieved across industry verticals.

Consensus Cloud Solutions' products and services are available worldwide. To learn more, visit www.consensus.com .

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) is one of the world's largest digital fax providers and a trusted global source for the transformation, enhancement and secure exchange of digital information. We leverage our 25-year history of success by providing advanced data transformation solutions for regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, insurance. real estate, and manufacturing, as well as technology for the state and federal government. Our solutions consist of cloud faxing; digital signature; intelligent data extraction using natural language processing and artificial intelligence; robotic process automation; interoperability; workflow enhancement; and a powerful connectivity and integration platform for healthcare providers. Our solutions can be combined with managed services for optimal outcomes. For more information about Consensus, visit consensus.com and follow @ConsensusCS on Twitter to learn more.

