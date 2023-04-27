Framework Solutions Launches Commercialization Services with Appointment of Key Executive

DANBURY, Conn., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Framework Solutions, LLC ("Frameworks" or the "Company"), a leading provider of end-to-end services to the Life Sciences industry, today announced the appointment of Russ Belden as Head of Commercial Solutions, effective April 26th, 2023.

Framework Solutions was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT. Frameworks partners with life sciences and pharmaceutical companies of all sizes, providing outsourced professional and consulting services. Frameworks leverages its expertise in the MLR/PRC space to help clients drive quality, efficiency, and compliance. (PRNewsfoto/Framework Solutions) (PRNewswire)

Russ will add unique, highly differentiated commercial services for emerging biopharma and established organizations.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Russ to the Executive team," said Joe Walsh, CEO of Frameworks. "Russ is an accomplished biotech leader with a proven track record of commercialization success. Russ will play an integral role in helping the company expand its commercial offerings. We look forward to Russ contributing to the continued growth of the company." added Walsh.

Prior to Frameworks, Russ spent 16 years in the early days of Genentech Commercial and the past 20 years leading commercialization and commercial assessments at over 100 emerging biotech companies. He is the Commercial Expert in the California Life Sciences Institute's (CLSI) FAST program and the co-creator & co-leader of a 3-day revenue forecasting course for the Biotech Primer. Russ has a results-driven mindset, and his expertise is in all forms of commercialization, commercial and competitive assessments, and gaining alignment of Executive teams & boards on commercialization.

"I have been very impressed with Frameworks' expertise and capabilities," said Russ Belden. "I look forward to adding an array of go-to-market commercial services for emerging biopharma and several unique, highly differentiated services for established mid to large commercial organizations."

About Framework Solutions:

Framework Solutions provides end-to-end services support to over 225 clinical to commercial-stage Life Sciences organizations with specific emphasis on Medical Affairs, Regulatory, MLR, Commercial, and Technology Solutions. For more information, please visit www.framesol.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Marc Ioli

Framework Solutions

Direct +1 860-799-7510 Ext: 333

mioli@framesol.com

