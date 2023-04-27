The future of workplace safety: Data privacy and ethical AI at the highest level

Intenseye launched revolutionary 3D anonymization technique for workplace safety and data privacy

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intenseye, a leader in AI-powered workplace safety solutions, has introduced its latest patent-pending technology - a revolutionary 3D anonymization technique for ensuring workplace safety while maintaining employee privacy at the highest level. Intenseye has already implemented facial blurring techniques to prevent retaliation and protect the identities of individuals. They have obtained SOC 2 Type I and II certifications to validate their policies and procedures for security, availability, privacy, and confidentiality and became the only safety AI platform that is fully compliant with SOC 2 and GDPR data privacy standards. Now with 3D Anonymization technique, the platform has further solidified its commitment to ethical and responsible AI practices in its management of personal data.

Intenseye is protecting frontline worker's wellbeing & privacy with responsible AI

3D anonymization

With this cutting-edge anonymization method, Intenseye's AI renders individuals in workplace settings completely unidentifiable, without compromising the overall context to detect unsafe acts and conditions. This breakthrough is achieved through the use of advanced deep learning algorithms, which identify individuals at first. Then follow individual's every movement in 3D space until they move out of the scene. The algorithms then perform 3D keypoint detection, capturing postures by detecting limbs and joints. Intenseye's unique 3D anonymization technique then removes the individuals from the scene and places realistic rendered animation on the inpainted image, ensuring irreversible anonymization.

Timestamp Anonymization

Intenseye believes that workplace safety and employee privacy should be equally important. To support this principle, the platform have added a new feature that allows its users to remove timestamps from the visual data that the platform's AI processes. This feature removes all timestamps from CCTV camera footage and lists the footage in a randomized order to prevent privacy violations and ensure employee privacy is maintained at the highest level. These changes ensure that no worker can be identified by the time of a safety incident, and their privacy is fully protected. By doing so, a culture of safety can be maintained without compromising worker anonymity.

Intenseye tracks incidents, not individuals

Unlike traditional surveillance systems, Intenseye's solution is specifically designed to track incidents rather than individuals. By utilizing advanced face-blurring and 3D anonymization algorithms, Intenseye's software maintains employee privacy and protects their personal information, fostering a sense of psychological safety and trust in the workplace. "Workplace safety is of paramount importance, and we believe that it can be achieved without compromising employee privacy," said Melih Yönet, Head of Legal at Intenseye. "Our innovative software is a testament to this belief, as it allows businesses to effectively monitor and improve safety conditions while respecting the privacy of their workforce." With a focus on physical and psychological safety, Intenseye's software is an invaluable asset for businesses looking to create a safer and more secure working environment for their employees. By tracking incidents rather than individuals, our solution not only reduces workplace accidents but also fosters a culture of trust and respect among employees and accordingly contributes to psychological safety in workplaces.

Intenseye's commitment to ethical AI

Intenseye is committed to pushing the boundaries of workplace safety, data privacy and ethical AI practices. The platform has integrated responsible AI policies into their product development processes to ensure compliance with relevant regulatory frameworks, including GDPR. The company adheres to GDPR regulations by using video surveillance solely for the legitimate interest of maintaining a safe work environment. Intenseye continues to improve its privacy protocols, taking proactive steps to prevent potential bias or unethical use of its technology. The company commits to constant evaluation of its dataset and technology to prevent unintended prejudice and discrimination while prioritizing individual privacy and never collecting any personal data.

Intenseye processes a dataset of 22 billion images collected from 25 countries, making it the most diverse dataset in the Safety AI field. This extensive dataset provides a wider range of examples for related use-case development and enables the training of the best AI models for workplace safety. The company's responsible AI policies are deeply integrated into the product development processes, and Intenseye is proudly committed to providing accurate, reliable, secure, and efficient workplace safety solutions that put the wellbeing and privacy of employees first.

Tarra Gomory, Intenseye's Head of Customer Success, stated, "We are revolutionizing workplace safety while upholding the utmost standards of integrity, data privacy, and ethics in our AI practices. Our innovative approach to reducing injuries and saving lives while maintaining the privacy of individuals will provide immeasurable value to our customers. We will continue to transform the EHS industry with groundbreaking technology while adhering to the highest ethical standards for AI."

Gökhan Yıldız, Intenseye's Business Development Director said: "In response to the worldwide demand for transparent, accountable, and non-exploitative labor practices in AI regulation, we have chosen not to wait for the regulators to define how this should be done. Instead, we have assumed responsibility for designing AI ethically and deploying it responsibly to promote psychological safety in the workplaces. Our cutting-edge 3D Anonymization technique protects individual privacy while alleviating concerns about the "big brother watching us" syndrome. This will raise the bar in our efforts to gain the trust of frontline teams and collectively achieve zero harm."

About Intenseye

Intenseye is a category-defining environmental health and safety (EHS) platform powered by cutting-edge AI. Using existing cameras within facilities, Intenseye empowers EHS leaders to see the unseen hazards and save lives proactively, through 24/7 analysis of workplaces and real-time EHS leading indicator data. Intenseye identifies and analyzes 45+ EHS use cases with very high accuracy rates, helps protect 100,000+ workers for leading industrial groups and Fortune 500 companies in 25 countries across the globe.

Intenseye works with industries where there is a high risk of injury, currently including warehouses, retail, electricity, chemicals, and many others. Intenseye was founded in 2018 and raised $4 million in seed funding, followed by a $25 million Series A round last year led by Insight Partners. For more information about Intenseye's 3D anonymization technique and other workplace safety solutions, visit intenseye.com

