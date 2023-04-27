How To Prepare For The AI Innovation Revolution In Marketing

NetElixir hosts new webinar with Wharton Professor Jerry Wind

PRINCETON, N.J., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NetElixir, one of the fastest-growing independent digital marketing agencies in the United States, just announced a brand new webinar with Jerry Wind, the Lauder Professor Emeritus and Professor of Marketing at The Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania, as well as a board member for Amelia.

Join NetElixir's Founder and CEO, Udayan Bose, live on Thursday, May 18th at 11 AM EST to participate in the live fireside chat with Professor Jerry Wind as the pair discuss Innovation and AI: How To Prepare For The Future Of Digital Marketing .

During this live fireside chat, Bose and Professor Wind will discuss:

The power of transformation from old to new digital initiatives

The importance of creating a culture of experimentation to learn how AI can help brand growth

How to leverage generative and conversational AI to unlock a team's creativity

E-Commerce category-level data to understand what impact new AI innovations have already had on online shopping and behavior

"Our industry is in the midst of tectonic change," says Bose. "The rapid adoption of generative AI is a game-changer for everyone, especially marketers. I'm honored to welcome Jerry Wind back to speak with NetElixir and share his thoughts on what AI means for marketing. NetElixir is leading from the future and I have always been an avid follower and practitioner of Jerry Wind's insights into creating a culture of experimentation and innovation."

The upcoming May 18th webinar will mark the fourth time Professor Wind has spoken with NetElixir to share his thoughts on the current landscape and how brands can create a culture of innovation through experimentation.

Professor Jerry Wind first joined NetElixir during their 7th annual X=Experience, a unique and intimate conference that seeks to bridge the gap between academia and industry. Professor Wind conducted a workshop on Rethinking Innovation for the 40+ gathered retail leaders during the main conference day in 2019. See Jerry Wind's 12 Guidelines for Rethinking Innovation , hosted at Grounds for Sculpture in Hamilton, NJ.

Professor Wind's recent research explores marketing-driven business strategy, creativity and innovation, and AI for customer engagement. During NetElixir's Reimagine Tomorrow Series,a three-part webinar sequence launched the summer of 2020 to help retailers navigate the ongoing crisis, and during NetElixir's Connecting the Dots Virtual Conference held in June 2021, Wind discussed how to create opportunities in times of crisis in order to bring about transformation.

The NetElixir team is excited to welcome back Professor Jerry Wind once more to talk through the transformative and disruptive power of AI so that retailers can be ready for the future of digital marketing.

Register now to attend this live webinar.

