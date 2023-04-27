WorkLLama Invests in DE&I Commitment with New Certification and Partnerships

ATLANTA, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkLLama, technology provider of an AI-driven, talent marketing, relationship management, and direct sourcing suite today announced several initiatives that build upon its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion—a foundational mission of the organization.

WorkLLama logo (PRNewswire)

WorkLLama's talent marketing platform drives DE&I, allowing underrepresented talent to connect with meaningful work

WorkLLama has formed a strategic partnership with TAP (The Ability People), a consulting and advisory services firm focused on inclusion in the workplace. The goal is to create an inclusive culture for all workers particularly those with a disability, ensuring everyone is equitably included and removing any barriers for workers and organizations to gain access to the widest pool of qualified candidates.

WorkLLama helps enterprise and staffing companies connect to all types of talent and is committed to helping all candidates find meaningful work. Together, they are delivering on this commitment to enable all candidates, regardless of ability, and help guide companies to ensure their talent attraction and recruitment processes are accessible, provide a safe and equitable experience for all candidates, and have a positive employer brand in the disability community. This will be accomplished in a series of workshops in both the UK and US via accessibility audits and other educational opportunities to be announced.

Additionally, WorkLLama is in the process of becoming WCAG 2.1 AA certified from AudioEye. The WCAG certification is a set of "accessibility standards and instructions on making digital content like websites, mobile apps, and PDFs more accessible to people with disabilities." The goal is to remove barriers to communication and interaction that many job seekers with disabilities face.

"We are excited to partner with The Ability People to help automate how candidates with disabilities are attracted, engaged, and hired," said Kevin Poll, WorkLLama's SVP of Strategy and Business Development. "Our recent investment funding will allow us to advance the platform to help underrepresented communities, a key market segment that has a massive amount of talent."

"TAP is thrilled to partner with the WorkLLama team and platform," said Liz Johnson, Managing Director & Co-Founder, TAP. "Their automated, AI-driven talent marketing platform will help further drive DE&I initiatives forward, allowing highly skilled, underrepresented talent to connect with meaningful work."

About WorkLLama

WorkLLama is a total talent management and engagement suite. We create communities of highly engaged talent with a single, modern, AI-driven talent marketing, relationship management, and direct sourcing platform. Visit us at workllama.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About TAP

TAP's team of Paralympians, community leaders, and subject matter experts are all people with impairments. We deliver consulting and advisory services focused on inclusion in the workplace with a particular emphasis on disability. We believe inclusion is achieved via structured change programmes, and our team of expert consultants move teams and organisational culture to be disability inclusive, build corporate community engagement and remove barriers to "normalise" difference. Our consultants bring a practical perspective to modifying existing work practices, technology, and policy to create a better workplace for everyone. Follow us on LinkedIn .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WorkLLama