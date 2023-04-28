FDA Roundup: April 28, 2023

SILVER SPRING, Md., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing an at-a-glance summary of news from around the agency:

Today, the FDA issued a final guidance for industry titled Smoking Cessation and Related Indications: Developing Nicotine Replacement Therapy Drug Products , which replaces the draft guidance of the same name published in. The FDA intends for this guidance to assist sponsors in the clinical development of nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) drug products intended to help cigarette smokers stop smoking and for other related indications. See this CDER Statement for more information.

Today, the FDA authorized the following uses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent for individuals 6 months through 4 years of age with certain types of immunocompromise who have previously received three 0.2 mL doses (Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent):

The FDA also revised the Fact Sheets for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, to reflect these changes.

Letter to Health Care Providers to inform health care providers and laboratory personnel about a cybersecurity vulnerability affecting the Universal Copy Service software in the Illumina MiSeqDx, NextSeq 550Dx, iScan, iSeq 100, MiniSeq, MiSeq, NextSeq 500, NextSeq 550, NextSeq 1000/2000, and NovaSeq 6000 sequencing instruments. These instruments may be specified either for clinical diagnostic use in sequencing a person's DNA for various genetic conditions or for research use only (RUO). At this time, the FDA and Illumina have not received any reports indicating this vulnerability has been exploited.



On Thursday, the FDA issued ato inform health care providers and laboratory personnel about a cybersecurity vulnerability affecting the Universal Copy Service software in the Illumina MiSeqDx, NextSeq 550Dx, iScan, iSeq 100, MiniSeq, MiSeq, NextSeq 500, NextSeq 550, NextSeq 1000/2000, and NovaSeq 6000 sequencing instruments. These instruments may be specified either for clinical diagnostic use in sequencing a person's DNA for various genetic conditions or for research use only (RUO). At this time, the FDA and Illumina have not received any reports indicating this vulnerability has been exploited.





On Thursday, the FDA approved a modification to the Medtronic MiniMed 770G System to enable the firmware over-the-air (FOTA) update feature. The MiniMed 770G system is a hybrid closed loop system that is intended to automatically monitor glucose and adjust the delivery of insulin based on continuous glucose monitor values for people with type 1 diabetes mellitus. The FOTA feature will enable Medtronic to distribute firmware wirelessly to allow patients to receive firmware updates to their Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)-enabled MiniMed 770G insulin pump without the need for the pump to be returned. The FOTA update will also allow current 770G pump users to upgrade their pump firmware to the recently approved MiniMed 780G firmware, which adds several new features to SmartGuard Technology . This is the latest example of the FDA's ongoing commitment to ensure the development and expansion of products that can improve advanced treatment and successful management of type 1 diabetes.

On Thursday, the FDA approved the vaccine, Prevnar 20, for the following indications and use:

Broken Arrow, Oklahoma . The dietary supplements (sold in liquid and capsule formulations) are marketed under the brands " Feel Free Plant Based Herbal Supplement." The seized products are worth approximately $3 million . The U.S. Department of Justice, on behalf of the FDA, filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma alleging, among other things, that kratom is a new dietary ingredient for which there is inadequate information to provide reasonable assurance that it does not present a significant or unreasonable risk of illness or injury; therefore, dietary supplements and bulk dietary ingredients that are or contain kratom are adulterated under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.



On Wednesday the U.S. Marshals, at the FDA's request, seized more than 250,000 units of dietary supplements and bulk dietary ingredients that are or contain kratom , including over 1000 kilograms of bulk kratom. These dietary supplements are manufactured by Botanic Tonics LLC, located in. The dietary supplements (sold in liquid and capsule formulations) are marketed under the brands "The seized products are worth approximately. The U.S. Department of Justice, on behalf of the FDA, filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District ofalleging, among other things, that kratom is a new dietary ingredient for which there is inadequate information to provide reasonable assurance that it does not present a significant or unreasonable risk of illness or injury; therefore, dietary supplements and bulk dietary ingredients that are or contain kratom are adulterated under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.





According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, between 16,000 and 32,000 Americans are currently living with ALS. Approximately 2% of ALS cases are associated with mutations in the SOD1 gene; therefore, the agency estimates there are fewer than 500 patients with SOD1-ALS in the United States .



The most common side effects were pain, fatigue, arthralgia (joint pain), increased cerebrospinal (brain and spinal cord) fluid white blood cells, and myalgia (muscle pain). See



On Tuesday, the FDA approved Qalsody (tofersen) to treat patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) associated with a mutation in the superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) gene (SOD1-ALS). Similar to sporadic ALS , where there are no associated risk factors and no family history of the disease, SOD1-ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that attacks and kills the nerve cells that control voluntary muscles. Voluntary muscles produce movements such as chewing, walking, breathing, and talking. ALS causes the nerves to lose the ability to activate specific muscles, which causes the muscles to become weak and leads to paralysis.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, between 16,000 and 32,000 Americans are currently living with ALS. Approximately 2% of ALS cases are associated with mutations in the SOD1 gene; therefore, the agency estimates there are fewer than 500 patients with SOD1-ALS inThe most common side effects were pain, fatigue, arthralgia (joint pain), increased cerebrospinal (brain and spinal cord) fluid white blood cells, and myalgia (muscle pain). See full prescribing information for additional information on risks associated with Qalsody.





You can now follow FDA Chief Scientist Namandjé Bumpus on Twitter! Follow Dr. Bumpus at @DrBumpusFDA for important updates, and to learn more about the amazing science and research happening at FDA, and how FDA uses science to advance public health.

