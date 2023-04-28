Language Connects Foundation and Klett World Languages Launch Inaugural Award for Sustainable Development Education in the World Language Classroom

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Language Connects Foundation (LCF), a new not-for-profit supported by ACTFL, in partnership with Klett World Languages are thrilled to announce the launch of the inaugural LCF/Klett Award for Sustainable Development Education in the World Language Classroom. This exciting initiative aims to celebrate and reward K-12 educators, higher education educators, and college or university students who have effectively integrated United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into their classroom curriculum and projects, and through these efforts promote global awareness and social responsibility among their students and peers.

The LCF/Klett Award for Sustainable Development Education in the World Language Classroom will award $1,000 each to a K-12 educator, an educator from higher education, and one college or university student. Awardees will have demonstrated excellence in promoting sustainable programs and initiatives that are diverse, inclusive, and encourage meaningful communication to foster global citizenship in and out of the classroom.

"We are proud to sponsor this award, recognizing the efforts of those who are making a difference in the world language classroom by promoting global awareness and social responsibility among their students and peers," said Klett World Languages' Marketing Director María Jesús Abilleira, acknowledging the importance of the award in promoting sustainable development education.

Nominations for this prestigious award are currently being accepted through June 30, 2023. Winners will be announced at the ACTFL Professional Awards Ceremony during the 2023 ACTFL Annual Convention and World Languages Expo in Chicago.

LCF Director Kit Hall expressed gratitude to Klett World Languages for their generous support of this innovative award. "We are delighted to partner with Klett World Languages to highlight the critical importance of global citizenship and social responsibility among language students and educators so to ensure a brighter future for generations to come. Klett has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to issues of sustainability, which align well with the goals of both ACTFL and, in particular, the Language Connects Foundation."

About LCF:

Launched in November 2022, The Language Connects Foundation (LCF) is a national not-for-profit and philanthropic organization created in partnership with our parent organization, ACTFL, to elevate the language education profession and promote the transformative power of language learning.

LCF's ultimate goal is to help ensure a diverse, well-prepared, and highly skilled language educator workforce today and for generations to come.

About ACTFL:

Providing vision, leadership and support for quality teaching and learning of languages, ACTFL is an individual membership organization of more than 11,000 language educators and administrators from elementary through graduate education, as well as government and industry. Since its founding in 1967, ACTFL has become synonymous with innovation, quality, and reliability in meeting the changing needs of language educators and their learners. It is where the world's educators, businesses, and government agencies go to advance the practice of language learning.

ACTFL's work as a trusted, independent center of excellence empowers educators to prepare learners for success in a 21st century global society; helps government agencies build language capacity in the U.S. and abroad; and connects businesses with the resources and relationships they need to succeed.

About Klett World Languages:

Klett World Languages is the Chicago-based arm of the Klett Group, one of the leading educational institutions in the world. Since its foundation in 1897, the Klett Group has achieved strong economic success and innovation in the areas of education and culture. The company produces tailor-made educational media for students and adults, as well as course books for learners of all ages in the United States and Europe.

Their product portfolio includes high-quality educational products for Spanish, German, French and Italian– from textbooks to a broad range of readers, grammar and vocabulary products, exam preparation materials, and digital offerings.

