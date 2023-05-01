Attain Insight Releases Map Intelligence™ v4.26, Helping IBM Cognos Analytics™ Users Bridge the Gap Between Location Intelligence and Business Intelligence

OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Attain Insight today announced the general availability of Map Intelligence v4.26, which supports the latest release of IBM Cognos Analytics 11.2.4. The release includes new capabilities that give users easy access to advanced map visualizations and spatial analytics within their IBM Cognos Analytics dashboards and reports.

Combining location data with business data to create visualizations beyond simple map charts using only standard geographies and controlled display options means many customers have been looking for richer and more interactive maps. While providing capabilities suitable for many reporting and at-a-glance results, the ability to bring multiple layers of spatial data together for visualization and to perform advanced spatial analysis across them is limited.

According to IBM Offering Management, "Map Intelligence from Attain Insight provides an easy bridge to advanced spatial visualization and analytics from within IBM Cognos Analytics. The latest upgrade to support Cognos Analytics 11.2.4 means users can leverage their location intelligence assets on the latest release with a simple install, a few clicks, while still meeting corporate security and scalability requirements, and with no coding needed from IT."

Map Intelligence now includes built-in license compliance capabilities, to help companies keep track of software licenses for both Map Intelligence and Esri, providing one place to manage license compliance, which reduces the risk of a non-compliant software license audit.

"Our deep history and experience with IBM Cognos Analytics coupled with the growing importance, but lack of access to, advanced map visualizations and spatial analytics within Dashboards, led us to develop a simple but powerful bridge between the location intelligence and Business Intelligence (BI) worlds, which most often live in separate silos in an organization," said Paul Hulford, CEO of Attain Insight. "Map Intelligence was built to bring these silos together without creating another business intelligence or location intelligence platform. Leveraging your existing location intelligence assets within your BI tool in an easy, cost-effective way is our overriding design goal."

Attain Insight specializes in the use of Business Intelligence and Location Intelligence products and services to enrich enterprise analytic platforms. They are experts with the Esri ArcGIS platform and Analytics platforms such as IBM Cognos Analytics, SAP® BusinessObjects™, and SAP Web Intelligence®.

