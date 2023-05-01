Blue Shield of California Appoints Krishna Ramachandran As Nonprofit Health Plan's Health Transformation Leader

OAKLAND, Calif., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Shield of California today announced Krishna Ramachandran as senior vice president of Health Transformation and Provider Adoption to lead the nonprofit health plan's bold strategy to reimagine health care.

Krishna Ramachandran is the new Senior Vice President of Health Transformation and Provider Adoption at Blue Shield of California (PRNewswire)

In this role, Ramachandran is responsible for leading partnerships and innovations to improve healthcare quality for members, bring tools and support that benefit providers, and promote health equity and healthier communities throughout California.

"At Blue Shield of California, our goal is to come together with a diverse group of providers to improve the quality of patient care for our members while lowering healthcare costs to ensure that all Californians have access to the care they deserve," said Peter Long, executive vice president of Strategy and Health Solutions at Blue Shield. "Krishna's experience, talent and leadership will help us make that a reality for our members and communities throughout the state."

Ramachandran brings more than 20 years of experience to Blue Shield, offering unique leadership experience in technology, provider, and health plan organizations. Most recently, Ramachandran served as regional senior vice president of Illinois Health Care Delivery at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. Previously, he began his healthcare career at Epic Systems before moving to Duly Health and Care. He is also a lecturer and scientific advisor at the University of Chicago.

"California is a big, beautiful state rich with diverse people, geography, and cutting-edge technology," said Ramachandran. "It is thrilling for me to step into this role and continue the trailblazing work Blue Shield of California has started to support healthcare providers and transform the system to make it worthy of family and friends and sustainably affordable."

Ramachandran earned a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering at the Birla Institute of Technology and Science at Pilani, India, a Master of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Illinois in Chicago, and an Executive MBA at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

