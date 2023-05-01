Caterpillar Highlights Progress on ESG and Strategy Execution in Company Reports

Sustainability, Diversity & Inclusion, and Annual reports now available online

IRVING, Texas, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) has released three reports highlighting the company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitment and contributions to helping its customers build a better, more sustainable world.

"Caterpillar is contributing to a reduced-carbon future by significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions in our operations and by investing in a diverse portfolio of products, services and solutions to help customers meet their climate-related objectives," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "We're pleased to highlight our ESG progress and the execution of our strategy as we continue to invest for future profitable growth."

Sustainability Report highlights include:

Caterpillar's role in the energy transition through products and services designed to support the transition and growing global energy demand.

The inaugural Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) report , which aligns with the 11 recommended disclosures of the TCFD, summarizes how the company governs strategy to address climate-related risks and opportunities and supports customers in the energy transition.

Disclosure of Scope 3 use of sold products emissions.

Progress toward seven sustainability goals for 2030.

The 2022 Sustainability Report also highlights the inclusion of ESG performance into the incentive plan for executive officers, as detailed in the company's proxy statement.

Caterpillar's third Diversity & Inclusion Report provides information on how the company continues to progress in building an inclusive culture that respects and celebrates our employees across the globe. This year's report highlights the company's streamlined D&I framework and representation advancements.

The 2022 Caterpillar Annual Report features how the global team delivered one of the best years in Caterpillar's nearly 100-year history as the company continued executing its strategy for long-term profitable growth.

"The unique backgrounds and experiences of our diverse, global team and their commitment to serving our customers contributed to our excellent performance in 2022," said Umpleby.

You can explore all reports at caterpillar.com/reports.

About Caterpillar

With 2022 sales and revenues of $59.4 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/en/news/social-media.html .

