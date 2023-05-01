Fortune 500 Leaders Gather in Fort Worth, Texas to Set the Precedent of Support for Working Parents at Second Annual Best Place for Working Parents® National Summit

Fortune 500 Leaders Gather in Fort Worth, Texas to Set the Precedent of Support for Working Parents at Second Annual Best Place for Working Parents® National Summit

Speakers from Indeed, AT&T, PepsiCo, Tyson, Accenture, and more, will share their strategies for building a stronger workforce through family-friendly and business-friendly initiatives.

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, May 3-5, 2023, hundreds of Fortune 500 company leaders will gather together in Fort Worth, Texas for The Best Place for Working Parents® 2023 National Summit to discuss how business leaders are setting a new precedent for what it means to be family-friendly through policies that are benefiting working parents and companies. The second annual Summit is hosted by The Best Place for Working Parents® initiative, a leading network of designated companies across the U.S. dedicated to supporting working parents and families through evidence-based policies and practices.

Mayor Mattie Parker speaks to the audience of business leaders at the 2022 Best Place for Working Parents National Summit. (PRNewswire)

Company leaders from Indeed, AT&T, PepsiCo, Tyson, Accenture, Antonelli's Cheese Shop, Waste Management, and several other business leaders from across the country are scheduled to speak. Topics include child care, family-friendly policies, how data can help inform business policies, and more.

"The inaugural Summit last year sparked conversations that led to meaningful, impactful changes in workplaces across the country. After the 2022 Best Place for Working Parents Summit, company leaders got to work on creating policies and procedures to support more family-friendly and business-friendly workplaces," said Sadie Funk, national director of The Best Place for Working Parents. "At this year's Summit, we will discuss how we can continue to build upon this movement and how family-friendly will look in the future. This year will be vital in making the critical connection between workforce innovation and business ROI for leaders to continue their successful progress."

"We know that family-friendly policies make a huge difference in helping women re-enter and stay in the workforce, and this has been a growing trend for employers of all sizes and industries," said Lisa Ramirez, senior vice president of operations at Indeed. "We're excited to be part of the Best Place for Working Parents® National Summit and help lead the conversation about what the future of work can look like if we want to build successful companies, satisfied employees, healthy families, and thriving communities."

The Best Place for Working Parents® 2022 National Summit takes place at the Hotel Drover in Fort Worth, Texas May 3-5, 2023. The full Summit agenda and list of speakers can be viewed at https://bestplace4workingparents.com/2023-national-summit/ .

About The Best Place for Working Parents®

The Best Place for Working Parents is a collaborative and growing network of businesses across the U.S. dedicated to providing support for working parents through evidence-based strategies, proving that family-friendly is business-friendly. A public-private partnership, The Best Place for Working Parents offers a competitive designation that recognizes innovation across the top 10 research-backed family-friendly policies that help working parent employees and boost employers' bottom line. Businesses can qualify to become a Best Place for Working Parents® business designation by taking the first-of-its-kind business online self-assessment. Learn more about The Best Place for Working Parents® at https://bestplace4workingparents.com

