LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of LINKBANK (the "Bank") reported a net loss of $1.55 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Excluding merger related expenses and a net loss on sale of securities, adjusted earnings were $783 thousand1, or $0.051 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2023.
First Quarter 2023 Highlights
- Stable and Growing Deposit Portfolio. Total deposits grew $37.7 million, or 16% annualized over the prior quarter end, including an increase in noninterest bearing deposits of $11.7 million, or 25% annualized, and $26.0 million in interest bearing deposits, or 14% annualized. Estimated uninsured deposits, excluding collateralized public funds and affiliate company accounts, totaled $387.8 million, or 39.4% of total deposits as of March 31, 2023.
- Strong Liquidity Position. The Company enhanced its on-balance sheet liquidity, with cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2023 of $51.7 million, up from $30.0 million at December 31, 2022. Total liquidity, including all available borrowing capacity and brokered deposit availability, together with cash and cash equivalents and unpledged investment securities, totaled $511.0 million as of March 31, 2023.
- Solid Commercial Loan Growth. Total loans grew $17.5 million during the first quarter, representing a 7.7% annualized growth rate, driven primarily by commercial loan activity.
- Funding Costs Drive Decline in Net Interest Income. Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $8.0 million, compared to $9.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $7.5 million in the prior year first quarter. Net interest margin was 2.95% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 3.36% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The linked quarter decrease was primarily due to higher interest expense on deposits outpacing the increase in interest income from loans.
- Loss on Securities. The Company recognized a $2.37 million loss on the sale of subordinated notes issued by Signature Bank, which was closed by its regulator in March 2023.
- Transformational Merger. On February 22, 2023, the Company entered into a definitive agreement with Partners Bancorp ("Partners"), the parent company of The Bank of Delmarva and Virginia Partners Bank, under which the companies will combine in an all-stock combination, valued at approximately $169.1 million, based on the Company's 10-day volume weighted average price of $8.08 as of February 21, 2023, the day prior to the merger announcement. When the transaction is completed, the combined organization will be a leading Mid-Atlantic community banking franchise with nearly $3 billion in assets. In connection with the transaction, the Company enhanced its strong capital position, completing a private placement common stock offering resulting in $10 million in gross proceeds, and contributing $5 million of such proceeds to the Bank as additional capital.
- CECL Adoption. On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2016-13, which replaced the former "incurred loss" model for recognizing credit losses with an "expected loss" model (commonly referred to as "CECL"). The impact of the adoption included increases to the allowance for credit losses of $5.7 million related to loans, $900 thousand related to unfunded commitments and $600 thousand related to held-to-maturity securities, resulting in a decrease in retained earnings, net of tax effect, of approximately $5.4 million. For purposes of regulatory capital calculations, an election was made to phase-in the day one impact on retained earnings over three years.
___________________________
1 See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.
"We are pleased that in the midst of this unprecedented interest rate environment and industry disruption, we continue to grow both quality loans and core deposits, even as our results for the quarter clearly reflect the unique challenges of this period," said Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer. "With our liquidity and capital positions, as well as continued strength in credit quality, we are very well positioned to successfully navigate this period, focused on growing lower cost deposits to counteract funding expense and continuing to grow loans and positively impact our communities."
Income Statement
Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2023 decreased to $8.0 million compared to $9.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net interest margin was 2.95% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 3.36% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest margin for the current quarter was due to the higher rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, which outpaced the increase in the yield on interest earning assets. The overall rate and yield increases were driven by the multiple federal funds rate increases that occurred over the preceding twelve months, coupled with competition for deposits in the market. During the first quarter, the cost of funds increased 72 basis points as compared to the linked quarter which was partially offset by a 25 basis points increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets. The increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets was primarily due to the increase of the average yield on loans of 19 basis points to 5.09% during the first quarter of 2023.
During the first quarter, the Company was able to introduce the improved functionality of its new core technology platform, including enhanced cash management features. The Company has begun to see the fruits of these investments, as well as an increased internal focus and strategy on core deposit generation. For example, during the first quarter, 547 new checking accounts were opened for a total of $34 million in new deposits. Additionally, initiatives focused on professional services firms such as title companies, law firms, and property management companies, resulted in 96 new accounts being opened during the quarter, which are anticipated to fund over the course of the second quarter. Given these recent positive trends in acquiring lower cost core deposits, the Company anticipates its net interest margin will begin to stabilize as higher cost brokered deposits are allowed to mature and roll off, replaced by core accounts.
Noninterest income decreased from $508 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022 to a loss of $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2023, primarily related to a recognized loss upon the sale of subordinated notes. Excluding the securities loss, noninterest income was relatively flat compared to the linked quarter.
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 decreased to $7.7 million compared to $8.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. This included a decrease in merger and system conversion related expenses from $973 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $587 thousand in the first quarter of 2023. In addition, salaries and employee benefits decreased from $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, largely attributable to performance-based bonuses recognized during the fourth quarter of 2022.
Balance Sheet
Total assets were $1.214 billion at March 31, 2023 compared to $1.164 billion at December 31, 2022 and $1.036 billion at March 31, 2022. Deposits and net loans as of March 31, 2023 totaled $984.5 million and $934.8 million, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $946.8 million and $923.2 million, respectively, at December 31, 2022 and $862.2 million and $727.6 million, respectively, at March 31, 2022.
Total loans increased $17.5 million from December 31, 2022 to March 31, 2023, or 7.7% annualized, with the average commercial loan size during the first quarter of 2023 totaling approximately $830,000.
In response to industry disruption, the Company proactively took steps during the quarter to enhance its on-balance sheet liquidity. Cash and cash equivalents increased to $51.7 million at March 31, 2023 from $30.0 million at December 31, 2022, representing a 72.4% increase. In addition to growth in core deposits, this position was supported by an additional $10 million in fixed-rate FHLB advances.
Deposits at March 31, 2023 totaled $984.5 million, representing a 16.2% annualized increase from December 31, 2022 which was driven by growth in interest and noninterest bearing deposits over the quarter. Noninterest bearing deposits increased from $192.8 million at December 31, 2022 to $204.5 million at March 31, 2023, representing a 24.7% annualized increase.
Shareholders' equity increased from $138.6 million at December 31, 2022 to $141.6 million at March 31, 2023. The increase included the impact of $10 million in proceeds from the February 2023 private placement, offset by a decrease in retained earnings due to the first quarter net loss, dividends paid of $1.2 million and the cumulative-effect adjustment from the adoption of CECL that decreased retained earnings by $5.4 million. Other comprehensive loss decreased by $1.2 million as a result of decreased unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities due to changes in the interest rate environment.
Asset Quality
In the first quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses, calculated under the CECL model, of $293 thousand, compared to $100 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022 under the incurred loss model. The provision expense was primarily due to loan growth and changes to the macroeconomic outlook.
Asset quality metrics remain strong. As of March 31, 2023, the Company's non-performing assets were $2.4 million, representing 0.20% of total assets. Non-performing assets at March 31, 2023 excluded purchased with credit deterioration ("PCD") loans with a balance of $2.5 million.
The allowance for credit losses was $10.5 million, or 1.11% of total loans at March 31, 2023, compared to the allowance for loan losses of 0.50% of total loans at December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets was 438.95% at March 31, 2023, compared to 186.64% at December 31, 2022.
Capital
The Bank's regulatory capital ratios are well in excess of regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized" as of March 31, 2023. The Bank's Total Capital Ratio and Tier 1 Capital Ratio increased to 13.53% and 12.32%, respectively, at March 31, 2023 from 12.89% and 12.41%, respectively, at December 31, 2022. The Company's ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 8.90%2 at March 31, 2023.
___________________________
2 See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.
ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.
LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, LINKBANK, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania through 10 client solutions centers and www.linkbank.com. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; risks related to the proposed merger with Partners; changes in general economic trends, including inflation and changes in interest rates; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken by governments, businesses and individuals in response. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
LB-E
LB-D
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
(In Thousands, except share and per share data)
ASSETS
Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents
$ 4,545
$ 4,209
$ 8,711
$ 7,563
$ 6,425
Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions
47,190
25,802
66,085
55,433
102,704
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 51,735
$ 30,011
$ 74,796
$ 62,996
$ 109,129
Certificates of deposit with other banks
745
5,623
8,358
11,088
12,828
Securities available for sale, at fair value
86,804
78,813
78,698
85,756
93,202
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
38,986
31,822
32,571
28,816
5,000
Loans held for sale
—
—
—
—
4,074
Loans receivable, gross
945,371
927,871
863,969
790,406
731,061
Allowance for credit losses - loans
(10,526)
(4,666)
(4,569)
(3,890)
(3,443)
Loans receivable, net
934,845
923,205
859,400
786,516
727,618
Investments in restricted bank stock
4,134
3,377
3,327
2,567
3,612
Premises and equipment, net
6,497
6,743
9,087
7,915
5,253
Right-of-Use Asset – Premises
10,058
10,219
8,920
4,513
4,605
Bank-owned life insurance
24,384
19,244
19,127
19,012
18,898
Goodwill and other intangible assets
36,833
36,894
36,955
37,020
37,085
Deferred tax asset
6,749
5,619
6,378
5,777
5,092
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
12,188
12,084
7,256
7,909
9,280
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,213,958
$ 1,163,654
$ 1,144,873
$ 1,059,885
$ 1,035,676
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Demand, noninterest bearing
$ 204,495
$ 192,773
$ 184,857
$ 184,345
$ 165,228
Interest bearing
780,003
753,999
766,853
718,028
696,942
Total deposits
984,498
946,772
951,710
902,373
862,170
Other Borrowings
31,250
20,938
—
1,639
36,117
Subordinated Debt
40,441
40,484
40,526
40,585
20,653
Operating Lease Liabilities
10,058
10,219
8,921
4,513
4,606
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
6,130
6,688
6,774
6,004
5,790
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,072,377
1,025,101
1,007,931
955,114
929,336
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
—
—
—
—
—
Common stock
250
149
149
99
99
Surplus
127,659
117,709
117,698
83,070
82,930
Retained earnings
18,911
27,100
27,525
26,491
25,623
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(5,239)
(6,405)
(8,430)
(4,889)
(2,312)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
141,581
138,553
136,942
104,771
106,340
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 1,213,958
$ 1,163,654
$ 1,144,873
$ 1,059,885
$ 1,035,676
Common shares outstanding
16,221,692
14,939,640
14,939,640
9,838,435
9,826,435
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
3/31/2022
(In Thousands, except share and per share data)
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Loans receivable, including fees
$ 11,762
$ 11,109
$ 7,763
Other
1,228
1,097
619
Total interest and dividend income
12,990
12,206
8,382
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
4,517
2,465
665
Other Borrowings
87
335
33
Subordinated Debt
432
421
207
Total interest expense
5,036
3,221
905
NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR
7,954
8,985
7,477
Provision for credit losses
293
100
280
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR
7,661
8,885
7,197
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
199
188
210
Bank-owned life insurance
140
116
110
Net realized (losses) gains on the sale of debt securities
(2,370)
—
13
Gain on sale of loans
—
—
180
Other
178
204
198
Total noninterest income
(1,853)
508
711
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
4,120
4,612
3,656
Occupancy
707
616
281
Equipment and data processing
693
857
698
Professional fees
381
371
228
FDIC insurance
159
157
204
Bank Shares Tax
278
201
183
Merger & system conversion related expenses
587
973
—
Other
812
658
848
Total noninterest expense
7,737
8,445
6,098
(Loss) income before income tax (benefit) expense
(1,929)
948
1,810
Income tax (benefit) expense
(376)
252
286
NET (LOSS) INCOME
$ (1,553)
$ 696
$ 1,524
(LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE, BASIC
$ (0.10)
$ 0.05
$ 0.16
(LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE, DILUTED
$ (0.10)
$ 0.05
$ 0.15
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES
BASIC
15,480,951
14,939,640
9,826,435
DILUTED
15,480,951
14,939,640
10,053,684
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
('Dollars In Thousands)
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
3/31/2022
Operating Highlights
Net Income
$ (1,553)
$ 696
$ 1,524
Net Interest Income
7,954
8,985
7,477
Provision for Credit Losses
293
100
280
Non-Interest Income
(1,853)
508
711
Non-Interest Expense
7,737
8,445
6,098
Earnings per Share, Basic
(0.10)
0.05
0.16
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (2)
0.05
0.10
0.15
Earnings per Share, Diluted
(0.10)
0.05
0.15
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (2)
0.05
0.10
0.15
Selected Operating Ratios
Net Interest Margin
2.95 %
3.36 %
3.40 %
Annualized Return on Assets ("ROA")
-0.52 %
0.24 %
0.63 %
Adjusted ROA2
0.27 %
0.50 %
0.63 %
Annualized Return on Equity ("ROE")
-4.56 %
2.02 %
5.72 %
Adjusted ROE2
2.30 %
4.24 %
5.69 %
Efficiency Ratio
126.82 %
88.96 %
74.47 %
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio3
84.41 %
78.71 %
74.59 %
Noninterest Income to Avg. Assets
-0.63 %
0.17 %
0.30 %
Noninterest Expense to Avg. Assets
2.65 %
2.90 %
2.53 %
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
Financial Condition Data
Total Assets
$ 1,213,958
$ 1,163,654
$ 1,144,873
$ 1,059,885
$ 1,035,676
Loans Receivable, Net
934,845
923,205
859,400
786,516
727,618
Noninterest-bearing Deposits
204,495
192,773
184,857
184,345
165,228
Interst-bearing Deposits
780,003
753,999
766,853
718,028
696,942
Total Deposits
984,498
946,772
951,710
902,373
862,170
Selected Balance Sheet Ratios
Total Capital Ratio1
13.53 %
12.89 %
11.55 %
12.42 %
11.14 %
Tier 1 Capital Ratio1
12.32 %
12.41 %
11.04 %
11.94 %
10.67 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio1
12.32 %
12.41 %
11.04 %
11.94 %
10.67 %
Leverage Ratio1
10.78 %
10.93 %
9.74 %
10.10 %
8.71 %
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets4
8.90 %
9.02 %
9.02 %
6.62 %
6.94 %
Tangible Book Value per Share5
$ 6.46
$ 6.80
$ 6.69
$ 6.89
$ 7.05
Asset Quality Data
Non-performing Assets
$ 2,398
$ 2,500
$ 1,979
$ 1,494
$ 1,246
Non-performing Assets to Total Assets
0.20 %
0.21 %
0.17 %
0.14 %
0.12 %
Non-performing Loans to Total Loans
0.25 %
0.27 %
0.23 %
0.19 %
0.17 %
Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")
$ 10,526
$ 4,666
$ 4,569
$ 3,890
$ 3,443
ACL to Total Loans
1.11 %
0.50 %
0.53 %
0.49 %
0.47 %
ACL to Nonperforming Assets
438.95 %
186.64 %
230.87 %
260.37 %
276.32 %
(1) - These capital ratios have been calculated using bank-level capital
(2) - This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP
(3) - The efficiency ratio, as adjusted represents noninterst expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding
(4) - We calculate tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, and we calculate tangible assets as total
(5) - We calculate tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, divided by the
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Interst Margin - Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Avg Bal
Interest (2)
Yield/Rate
Avg Bal
Interest (2)
Yield/Rate
Int. Earn. Cash
$ 36,470
$ 275
3.06 %
$ 59,735
$ 53
0.36 %
Securities
Taxable (1)
81,899
653
3.23 %
67,681
258
1.55 %
Tax-Exempt
38,368
377
3.98 %
45,030
390
3.51 %
Total Securities
120,267
1,030
3.47 %
112,711
648
2.33 %
Total Cash Equiv. and Investments
156,737
1,305
3.38 %
172,446
701
1.65 %
Total Loans (3)
936,510
11,762
5.09 %
718,987
7,763
4.38 %
Total Earning Assets
1,093,247
13,067
4.85 %
891,433
8,464
3.85 %
Other Assets
90,938
85,852
Total Assets
$ 1,184,185
$ 977,285
Interest bearing demand
$ 251,103
$ 1,188
1.92 %
$ 258,140
$ 245
0.38 %
Money market demand
245,563
1,350
2.23 %
215,410
139
0.26 %
Time deposits
290,605
1,979
2.76 %
194,897
281
0.58 %
Total Borrowings
49,246
519
4.27 %
57,965
240
1.68 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
836,517
5,036
2.44 %
726,412
905
0.51 %
Non Int Bearing Deposits
192,135
131,841
Total Cost of Funds
$ 1,028,652
$ 5,036
1.99 %
$ 858,253
$ 905
0.43 %
Other Liabilities
17,508
11,035
Total Liabilities
$ 1,046,160
$ 869,288
Shareholders' Equity
$ 138,025
$ 107,997
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 1,184,185
$ 977,285
Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)
8,031
2.41 %
7,559
3.34 %
Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment
(77)
(82)
Net Interest Income
$ 7,954
$ 7,477
Net Interest Margin
2.95 %
3.40 %
(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.
(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table
(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Interst Margin - Linked Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Avg Bal
Interest (2)
Yield/Rate
Avg Bal
Interest (2)
Yield/Rate
Int. Earn. Cash
$ 36,470
$ 275
3.06 %
$ 42,925
$ 227
2.10 %
Securities
Taxable (1)
81,899
653
3.23 %
80,842
567
2.78 %
Tax-Exempt
38,368
377
3.98 %
37,169
384
4.10 %
Total Securities
120,267
1,030
3.47 %
118,011
951
3.20 %
Total Cash Equiv. and Investments
156,737
1,305
3.38 %
160,936
1,178
2.90 %
Total Loans (3)
936,510
11,762
5.09 %
899,028
11,109
4.90 %
Total Earning Assets
1,093,247
13,067
4.85 %
1,059,964
12,287
4.60 %
Other Assets
90,938
94,628
Total Assets
$ 1,184,185
$ 1,154,592
Interest bearing demand
$ 251,103
$ 1,188
1.92 %
$ 278,816
$ 808
1.15 %
Money market demand
245,563
1,350
2.23 %
245,154
966
1.56 %
Time deposits
290,605
1,979
2.76 %
211,090
691
1.30 %
Total Borrowings
49,246
519
4.27 %
68,160
756
4.40 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
836,517
5,036
2.44 %
803,220
3,221
1.59 %
Non Int Bearing Deposits
192,135
199,556
Total Cost of Funds
$ 1,028,652
$ 5,036
1.99 %
$ 1,002,776
$ 3,221
1.27 %
Other Liabilities
17,508
14,864
Total Liabilities
$ 1,046,160
$ 1,017,640
Shareholders' Equity
$ 138,025
$ 136,952
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 1,184,185
$ 1,154,592
Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)
8,031
2.41 %
9,066
3.01 %
Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment
(77)
(81)
Net Interest Income
$ 7,954
$ 8,985
Net Interest Margin
2.95 %
3.36 %
(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.
(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table
(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loans Receivable Detail (Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
Agriculture loans
$ 16,274
$ 15,591
$ 13,977
$ 7,710
$ 8,111
Commercial loans
98,544
103,874
97,542
88,452
94,114
Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans
811
881
933
2,527
10,586
Commercial real estate loans
569,972
540,914
482,367
435,588
353,559
Residential real estate loans
244,694
250,832
251,832
241,401
252,158
Consumer and other loans
10,472
10,057
11,929
8,689
6,359
Municipal loans
4,292
5,466
5,404
5,814
6,193
945,059
927,615
863,984
790,181
731,080
Deferred costs (fees)
312
256
(15)
225
(19)
Total loans receivable
$ 945,371
$ 927,871
$ 863,969
$ 790,406
$ 731,061
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Investments in Securities Detail (Unaudited)
March 31, 2023
(In Thousands)
Amortized
Net
Fair
Available for Sale:
U.S. government agency securities
$ 2,000
$ 4
$ 2,004
Small Business Administration loan pools
783
(15)
768
Obligations of state and political subdivisions
45,691
(3,236)
42,455
Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities
44,960
(3,383)
41,577
$ 93,434
$ (6,630)
$ 86,804
Amortized
Net
Fair
Held to Maturity:
Corporate debentures
$ 15,000
$ (1,031)
$ 13,969
Structured mortgage-backed securities
24,519
(637)
23,882
$ 39,519
$ (1,668)
$ 37,851
December 31, 2022
(In Thousands)
Amortized
Net
Fair
Available for Sale:
Small Business Administration loan pools
$ 858
$ (15)
$ 843
Obligations of state and political subdivisions
44,189
(4,020)
40,169
Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities
41,873
(4,072)
37,801
$ 86,920
$ (8,107)
$ 78,813
Held to Maturity:
Corporate debentures
$ 14,993
$ (994)
$ 13,999
Structured mortgage-backed securities
16,829
(748)
16,081
$ 31,822
$ (1,742)
$ 30,080
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Deposits Detail (Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
Demand, noninterest-bearing
$ 204,495
$ 192,773
$ 184,857
$ 184,345
$ 165,228
Demand, interest-bearing
250,944
254,478
305,934
269,493
269,222
Money market and savings
241,858
228,048
266,743
235,411
224,673
Time deposits, $250 and over
51,855
46,116
39,123
55,507
55,514
Time deposits, other
235,346
225,357
155,053
157,617
147,533
$ 984,498
$ 946,772
$ 951,710
$ 902,373
$ 862,170
Average Deposits Detail, for the Three Months Ended (Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
Demand, noninterest-bearing
$ 192,135
$ 199,556
$ 170,863
$ 152,691
$ 131,841
Demand, interest-bearing
251,103
278,816
278,637
270,844
258,140
Money market and savings
245,563
245,154
244,107
224,483
215,410
Time deposits
290,605
211,090
205,792
211,033
194,897
$ 979,406
$ 934,616
$ 899,399
$ 859,051
$ 800,288
Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This document contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of specified items provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP measures are not formally defined under GAAP, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by us. As a complement to GAAP financial measures, our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in comparing the financial condition and results of operations of financial institutions due to the industry prevalence of such non-GAAP measures. See the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
For the Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
3/31/2022
Net (loss) income
$ (1,553)
$ 696
$ 1,524
Average assets
1,184,185
1,154,592
977,285
Return on average assets (annualized)
-0.53 %
0.24 %
0.63 %
Net (loss) income
(1,553)
696
1,524
Net losses (gains) on sale of securities
2,370
-
(13)
Tax effect at 21%
(498)
-
3
Merger & system conversion related expenses
587
973
-
Tax effect at 21%
(123)
(204)
-
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
783
1,465
1,514
Average assets
1,184,185
1,154,592
977,285
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)
0.27 %
0.50 %
0.63 %
Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity
For the Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
3/31/2022
Net (loss) income
$ (1,553)
$ 696
$ 1,524
Average shareholders' equity
138,025
136,952
107,997
Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)
-4.56 %
2.02 %
5.72 %
Net (loss) income
(1,553)
696
1,524
Net losses (gains) on sale of securities
2,370
-
(13)
Tax effect at 21%
(498)
3
Merger & system conversion related expenses
587
973
-
Tax effect at 21%
(123)
(204)
-
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
783
1,465
1,514
Average shareholders' equity
138,025
136,952
107,997
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)
2.30 %
4.24 %
5.69 %
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
For the Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
3/31/2022
GAAP-based efficiency ratio
126.82 %
88.96 %
74.47 %
Net interest income
$ 7,954
$ 8,985
$ 7,477
Noninterest income
(1,853)
508
711
Less: net (losses) gains on sales of securities
(2,370)
-
13
Adjusted revenue (Non-GAAP)
8,471
9,493
8,175
Total noninterest expense
7,737
8,445
6,098
Less: Merger & system conversion related expenses
587
973
-
Adjusted non-interest expense
7,150
7,472
6,098
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (Non-GAAP)
84.41 %
78.71 %
74.59 %
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
For the Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
3/31/2022
GAAP-Based (Loss) Earnings Per Share, Basic
$ (0.10)
$ 0.05
$ 0.16
GAAP-Based (Loss) Earnings Per Share, Diluted
$ (0.10)
$ 0.05
$ 0.15
Net (Loss) Income
$ (1,553)
$ 696
$ 1,524
Net losses (gains) on sale of securities
2,370
-
(13)
Tax effect at 21%
(498)
-
3
Merger & system conversion related expenses
587
973
-
Tax effect at 21%
(123)
(204)
-
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
783
1,465
1,514
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP)
$ 0.05
$ 0.10
$ 0.15
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP)
$ 0.05
$ 0.10
$ 0.15
Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Book Value
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
Tangible Common Equity
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)
Total shareholders' equity
$ 141,581
$ 138,553
$ 136,942
$ 104,771
$ 106,340
Adjustments:
Goodwill
(35,842)
(35,842)
(35,842)
(35,842)
(35,842)
Other intangible assets
(991)
(1,052)
(1,113)
(1,178)
(1,243)
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
$ 104,748
$ 101,659
$ 99,987
$ 67,751
$ 69,255
Common shares outstanding
16,221,692
14,939,640
14,939,640
9,838,435
9,826,435
Book value per common share
$ 8.73
$ 9.27
$ 9.17
$ 10.65
$ 10.82
Tangible book value per common share
$ 6.46
$ 6.80
$ 6.69
$ 6.89
$ 7.05
Tangible Assets
Total assets
$ 1,213,958
$ 1,163,654
$ 1,144,873
$ 1,059,885
$ 1,035,676
Adjustments:
Goodwill
(35,842)
(35,842)
(35,842)
(35,842)
(35,842)
Other intangible assets
(991)
(1,052)
(1,113)
(1,178)
(1,243)
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
$ 1,177,125
$ 1,126,760
$ 1,107,918
$ 1,022,865
$ 998,591
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
8.90 %
9.02 %
9.02 %
6.62 %
6.94 %
Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)
For the Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
3/31/2022
Net (Loss) Income - GAAP
$ (1,553)
$ 696
$ 1,524
Net losses (gains) on sale of securities
2,370
-
(13)
Tax effect at 21%
(498)
-
3
Merger & system conversion related expenses
587
973
-
Tax effect at 21%
(123)
(204)
-
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
783
1,465
1,514
Income tax (benefit) expense
(376)
252
286
Provision for credit losses - loans
293
100
280
Tax effect included in Adjusted Net Income
621
204
(3)
Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)
$ 1,321
$ 2,021
$ 2,077
Contact:
Nicole Ulmer
Corporate and Investor Relations Officer
717.803.8895
IR@LINKBANCORP.COM
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE LINKBANCORP, Inc.