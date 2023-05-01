Optimizely Names Rupali Jain as New Chief Product Officer

Jain will help the experimentation category creator redefine the marketer experience.

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely , the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, today announced it has named seasoned product leader Rupali Jain as its Chief Product Officer. Jain will lend her deep technical expertise to further empower fast, confident innovation in marketing.

Optimizely is known for content, commerce and optimization with our Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Millions of experiences are served with our platform every single day, helping organizations grow exponentially online. (PRNewswire)

Optimizely names Rupali Jain as Chief Product Officer.

Prior to joining Optimizely, Jain held product leadership roles at a number of SaaS software companies, including PowerBI at Microsoft and Qualtrics. Throughout her two-decade career, she has echoed Optimizely's vision of placing a premium on the end user's daily needs. She looks forward to advancing pragmatic, growth-driving applications of AI and machine learning to help marketers take control of their workflows, experiment at scale, and deliver digital experiences that meet and exceed customer expectations.

"Optimizely has an incredible portfolio of best-in-class solutions, and we needed a product leader who has the experience to scale market-leading SaaS platforms. We found that leader in Rupali," said Alex Atzberger, CEO of Optimizely. "With Rupali's history of championing user needs and prioritizing innovation that creates tangible customer value, we're confident that she will play a vital role in our mission to redefine how marketing and product teams work together to create and optimize digital experiences."

Jain's arrival follows a strong first quarter for the global DXP provider. Optimizely was recognized as a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Experience Platforms for the fourth consecutive year*. Gartner also positioned Optimizely in the Leaders Quadrant for the sixth year in a row** in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Marketing Platforms for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. Jain joins recent executive hires Shafqat Islam and Sebastiaan de Jong, who were named Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sales Officer, respectively.

"Marketers are contending with a very fragmented software landscape today, as the margin of error continues to narrow," said Jain. "What drew me to Optimizely was the depth of its insight into how marketers work and the solutions they need to radically improve their day-to-day. I couldn't be more excited to join a team that understands these unique challenges and is dedicated to keeping customers' needs as the primary motivation for all we do."

Optimizely leverages powerful experimentation capabilities and intuitive content management to enable exceptional customer experiences for over 10,000 of the world's top brands. A seven-time leader in analyst reports, the web experimentation category creator has facilitated 1.8 million experiments and counting for its worldwide customers.

*Episerver (acquired Optimizely and later rebranded to Optimizely) named in the 2021 and 2020 Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms.

**Welcome (acquired by Optimizely and later rebranded to Optimizely CMP) named in the 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018 Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms.

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Optimizely

At Optimizely, we're on a mission to help people unlock their digital potential. With our leading digital experience platform (DXP), we equip teams with the tools and insights they need to create and optimize in new and novel ways. We're reinventing marketing and allowing marketers to innovate without limits through confident content creation, inclusive collaboration and customer foresight. Now, companies can operate with data-driven confidence to create hyper-personalized experiences. Building sophisticated solutions has never been simpler. Optimizely's 900+ partners and nearly 1,500 employees in offices around the globe are proud to help more than 9,000 brands, including Toyota, Santander, eBay, KLM and Mazda, enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands. Learn more at optimizely.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Optimizely