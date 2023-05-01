OSF HealthCare Marks 10-year Anniversary of Jump Trading Simulation & Education Center

Economic impact on the region in excess of $100-million

PEORIA, Ill., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jump Trading Simulation & Education Center, part of OSF HealthCare, is marking its 10-year anniversary. Since opening in 2013, Jump has grown into a world-class medical simulation and education center. Spread across 168,000 square feet on six floors, Jump is the largest specially built medical simulation and innovation center in the country, located on the campus of OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Jump was made possible by a $25 million gift from the DiSomma Family Foundation to OSF and the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria. That combined with a $25 million match from OSF paved the way for construction of the state-of-the-art center which opened in 2013.

OSF HealthCare partnered with Bradley University on a study looking at the impact Jump has had over the last decade, both economically and non-economically, on the areas it serves.

The preliminary results of the study show the facility has generated income and spending throughout Illinois by creating jobs and commerce, providing medical education and training, and generating research and grant activity.

Over the ten-year period from 2013-2022, Jump's activities enhanced economic activity by over $103 million and created more than 600 full-time jobs.

"If we include the original 2012-2013 construction expenditures for the entire physical building into the analysis, the total economic impact is $180 million with more than 1,000 jobs created," said Joshua Lewer, Bradley University Economics and Finance Department chair. "It is important to note that Jump has not yet approached its long-run full operating capacity. So these numbers will only continue to improve. We believe Jump has demonstrated its strength as an economic engine for the communities it serves."

OSF HealthCare launched OSF Innovation within Jump in 2016. The idea was to bring multidisciplinary teams together to generate and adopt solutions to advance health care. Today, OSF Innovation is integrated across all 15 hospitals in the OSF HealthCare Ministry.

"I came to OSF HealthCare for the chance to build a one-of-a-kind center to not just train health workers of the future, but to re-create health care as we know it. Jump was the catalyst for OSF to lead revolutionary change in health care through innovation and faith as we made it our vision to transform health care to improve the lives of those we serve." - John Vozenilek, MD, vice president and chief medical officer for Innovation at OSF HealthCare.

In the first decade of operation, Jump and OSF Innovation became one of about a dozen health care sites converting two-dimensional images of the heart into exact 3D printed replicas for surgical planning; partnered with the state of Illinois to create the Pandemic Health Worker program to digitally care for people with COVID-19 across the state. This included the launch of the OSF OnCall Digital Hospital; and, was awarded $66 million, along with OSF OnCall, over the next few years to improve access to health care and address the social needs of those living in underserved areas using digital solutions.

As part of the anniversary event, Jump Simulation was transformed to highlight of the accomplishments of the past decade as well as give a glimpse into what the future of health care might look like.

Highlights included:

The future of health care exhibit highlighted the OSF vision for advances in technology, including smart mirrors that check your vital signs. The OSF SmartMirror is a tangible way to understand how health care may look or feel radically different in the future. OSF Innovation teams are actively involved in developing these new modes of care with a focus on better patient care simply by looking in the mirror.

Engineering and Advanced Image Modeling (AIM) labs with 3D printed personalized organ replicas in plastic and resin. Surgeons immerse themselves via virtual reality (VR) goggles inside a vital organ, scanned from an actual patients and put into 3D for pre-surgical planning. Jump has completed 374 segmentations, including free services for larger hospitals across the country such as Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago .

Experts showed how OSF HealthCare is using massive amounts of data for Artificial Intelligence (AI) to uncover patterns of behavior, medical history, and social conditions that put people at risk. Attendees could see and test a concussion detection app under development.

OSF HealthCare has digitally transformed with a virtual hospital. OSF OnCall hospitalists, nurses, physicians, and advanced practice providers support the digital hospital with services such as virtual intensive care to serve as another set of eyes for providers, advance care at home and remote patient monitoring with more than 25,000 interactions a week.

"With the foundation we've laid this past decade and leadership of The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis, we are in a position to lead change, handle new challenges and care for patients in ways we've never done before," explained Becky Buchen, senior vice president of OSF Innovation. "The seeds have already been planted for concepts to become a reality that currently might seem hard to imagine."

Among them:

A number of studies suggest that AI can perform as well as or better than humans at diagnosing diseases.

OSF Innovation is exploring predictive models that will better identify the location of lung metastasis that will result in better outcomes for our patients.

OSF is investigating the use of precision medicine technologies that will provide personalized and targeted treatments for our patients.

You can learn more about the endless possibilities and exciting work taking place at OSF Innovation and Jump Simulation by visiting their websites.

Additional assets including video and photos available on the OSF Newsroom.

https://newsroom.osfhealthcare.org/osf-healthcare-celebrating-10-years-of-jump-simulation/

