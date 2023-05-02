ERICKSON WELCOMES AEROSPACE VETERAN KOHLER AS CEO

PORTLAND, Ore., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Erickson Incorporated is pleased to announce that Barry Kohler will take the role of CEO on May 1, 2023. Kohler has been in the aerospace industry for more than 40 years, with over 20 years in the helicopter industry.

"I'm really enthused about this challenge with Erickson. We have an iconic product and service offering, a strong and dedicated team, and I look forward to helping the team achieve great things in the near future," Kohler said.

Kohler brings extensive leadership and aerospace industry expertise to the Erickson team during a transformational time. His background is in technology development and business leadership, having held senior leadership positions with Honeywell, BAE Systems and Bell Flight/Textron.

"I'm excited to welcome Barry to the Erickson team. His commitment to our employees and mission are crucial to our ongoing success," said Senior Vice President of Administration Kristi Gonzalez. "His strategic vision, customer-centric mindset, and hands-on approach embody the Erickson values of safety, teamwork, tenacity, integrity, reliability, and selfless service."

Erickson Incorporated, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, USA, is the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of the S-64 Air Crane® heavy-lift helicopter and trusted global provider of aviation services specializing in aerial firefighting, civil protection, and defense. Since 1971 Erickson has operated and modernized the global fleet of S-64 aircraft and supported operators of a variety of airframes with vertically integrated manufacturing, Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO), and augmented support in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Australia.

