Goertek unveils its first smart interactive bracelet reference design for smart glasses, delivering a more immersive visual experience

QINGDAO, China, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As important gateways to the metaverse, augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR) glasses and other extended reality (XR) devices may not deliver an ideal interactive experience in some scenarios even though they are on track to become next-generation personal mobile computing platforms. AR glasses, for example, have limitations when it comes to enabling interactions via the touch panel and voice commands or mobile phones/handles/finger rings. The touch panel may be too compact to use while it may be inconvenient to use voice commands in public. Based on many years of experience in exploring XR applications and smart wearables, Goertek Inc. has launched Link, the firm's first smart bracelet reference design that makes it easier to interact with smart glasses. The product offers an innovative interactive solution to XR devices by enabling operations and interactions through the touch panel, push buttons and simple gestures.

Link has a slim body with a 1.64" AMOLED screen and supports Bluetooth and Near Field Communication (NFC) alongside multiple sensors that allow for gesture and motion detection as well as health and sports data monitoring. The solution also supports simultaneous connections with smart glasses and mobile phones while loading the AI gesture recognition algorithm, enabling users to accurately control their smart glasses through simple gestures or by pressing a button or touching the screen in situations when it is not convenient to touch the glasses. Supported operations include synchronizing or viewing sports and health data on the smart glasses, making and receiving phone calls, turning on/off the daily reminder, controlling music playback, and taking photos. Users can synchronize data to their smart glasses in real time while working out simply by shaking their wrist or pressing a button without looking down at the bracelet. They can also turn on or turn off the alarm and schedule reminder as well as answer or end phone calls by via the smart glasses using simple gestures, either with a flip of the wrist flipping or by clenching one's fist. Link is also equipped with an ultra-wideband (UWB)-based high-precision distance sensor that visualizes the proximity control or unlocking/locking process on the smart glasses, delivering a more intuitive and safe unlocking/locking experience. Furthermore, the bracelet can also be used independently (when connected to a mobile phone) to turn on/off the daily reminder, answer/end phone calls, and control music playback in addition to high-precision distance sensing and NFC.

Goertek started launching wearable products in 2013 and now provides top quality smart wearables by incorporating materials, parts and accessories to complete units. With its extensive experience in XR technology, the firm plans to further meet customer expectations for interactive solutions across different scenarios in the metaverse with an ongoing commitment to delivering a more convenient and comfortable immersive interactive experience to users.

About Goertek

Goertek Inc. is a global leading high-tech company which focus on the R&D, manufacturing and marketing of high-precision components (Acoustics, Optics, Microelectronic, and Enclosure parts.) and smart hardware (Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), Wearable, Hearable, Home and other digital-era hardware).

