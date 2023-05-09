CLEAR Announces $0.20 Special Cash Dividend

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE: YOU) ("CLEAR" or the "Company") today announced that a special committee of CLEAR's Board of Directors has approved and declared a special cash dividend in the amount of $0.20 per share, payable on May 25, 2023, to holders of record of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock as of the close of business on May 18, 2023.

The Company is funding the payment of the special cash dividend from its pro rata share of tax distributions made by its subsidiary, Alclear Holdings, LLC.

"This dividend is a result of CLEAR's advantageous corporate structure, put in place when we went public. Through the utilization of favorable tax attributes, actual taxes owed were minimized enabling the return of capital to our owners," said Kenneth Cornick, CLEAR's President and Chief Financial Officer.

About Clear

CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With more than 16 million members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that any and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those described in the Company's filings within the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

