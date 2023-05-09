Converge Technology Solutions Reports Strong Q1 2023 Results and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to provide its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 ("Q1-23"). All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
Q1-2023 Financial Highlights:
- Gross sales1 for Q1-23 of $965.3 million compared to $673.9 million in Q1-22; an increase of $291.4 million or 43%
- Gross Profit of $171.6 million compared to $109.0 million in Q1-22; an increase of $62.6 million or 57%
- Organic gross profit growth1 increased to 16.5% from 13.9% in Q1-22
- Cash flow from operating activities generated $28.8 million, compared to cash used in operations of $30.2 million in Q1-22, increasing by $59.0 million
- Adjusted EBITDA1 of $41.2 million, increasing from $29.6 million in Q1-22 by 39%
- Net revenue for Q1-23 of $678.2 million, an increase of 37% over Q1-22
- Product backlog2 grew by $48M from Q4-22 to $527M at the end Q1-23
- Adjusted EPS1 of $0.12 per share for Q1-23, increasing from $0.10 per share in Q1-22
- Achieved 103 net new logos in Q1-23
"We are successfully executing against our strategy to demonstrate continued expansion in profitability and cash generation, each reaching new highs during Q1 despite current macro-economic conditions," stated Mr. Shaun Maine, Converge Group CEO. "While the overall market is expected to remain relatively flat in 2023, with particular challenges at the large enterprise customer level, we anticipate that we will gain market share organically, clearly positioning us as the preferred partner among mid-market customers, and that we'll see further organic gross profit growth throughout the remainder of 2023 and beyond."
1 This is a Non-IFRS measure (including non-IFRS ratio) and not a recognized, defined or a standardized measure under IFRS. See the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section of this news release for definitions, uses and a reconciliation of historical non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures.
2 Product backlog is calculated as purchase orders received from customers not yet delivered at the end of the fiscal period.
Q1-2023 Business Highlights & Subsequent to Quarter
- Announced the conclusion of the strategic review process and the dissolution of the Special Committee
- The Board has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share
- Announced the re-commencement of the Company's normal course issuer bid ("NCIB")
- Announced the appointment of Avjit Kamboj to Chief Financial Officer, a finance and technology executive with over 16 years of experience in capital and international markets
- Converge subsidiary Stone Group earned Global winner Green World Awards 2023 and Global Silver Winner in Corporate Social responsibility Category; the Company plans on releasing further ESG details at upcoming AGM on June 20, 2023
"With the success of our cross-selling strategy, the Company will be prioritizing organic growth over inorganic growth moving forward," continued Mr. Maine. "The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Avjit Kamboj today as Chief Financial Officer. After leading finance in the early phase of Converge's growth, Mr. Kamboj will re-join the executive leadership team of Converge reporting into myself as Group CEO."
Capital Management Initiatives
In light of the Company's positive net cash flow and on-going cash generation, the Board of Directors has authorized the initiation of a quarterly dividend. The Board has declared a dividend of $0.01 per common share of the Company in respect of the first quarter of 2023. The dividend will be paid on or about June 16, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 9, 2023. This dividend is designated to be an eligible dividend for purposes of Section 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).
The Company also intends to resume purchases under the NCIB that commenced on August 11, 2022. The NCIB terminates one year after its commencement, or earlier if the maximum number of common shares under the NCIB have been purchased or the NCIB is terminated at the option of the Company. As of the date hereof, 6,464,124 common shares of a maximum of 10,744,818 common shares have been repurchased by the Company under the NCIB.
About Converge
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.
Summary of Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash
$ 139,028
$ 159,890
Restricted cash
5,105
5,230
Trade and other receivables
784,096
781,683
Inventories
157,608
158,430
Prepaid expenses and other assets
25,139
23,046
1,110,976
1,128,279
Long-term assets
Property, equipment, and right-of-use assets, net
79,897
88,352
Intangible assets, net
446,961
463,751
Goodwill
566,996
563,848
Other non-current assets
12,061
4,646
$ 2,216,891
$ 2,248,876
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
$ 828,000
$ 824,924
Borrowings
460,221
421,728
Other financial liabilities
66,741
123,932
Deferred revenue and other liabilities
60,484
60,210
Income taxes payable
5,402
7,112
1,420,848
1,437,906
Long-term liabilities
Other financial liabilities
64,551
77,183
Deferred tax liability
98,513
102,977
$ 1,583,912
$ 1,618,066
Shareholders' equity
Common shares
599,233
595,019
Contributed surplus
8,767
7,919
Exchange rights
-
1,705
Accumulated other comprehensive income
15,881
13,708
Deficit
(20,398)
(18,441)
Total equity attributable to shareholders of Converge
603,483
599,910
Non-controlling interest
29,496
30,900
632,979
630,810
2,216,891
$ 2,248,876
Summary of Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Three months ended March 31,
2023
2022
Revenues
Product
$
536,689
$
397,392
Service
141,509
96,648
Total revenue
678,198
494,040
Cost of sales
506,610
384,995
Gross profit
171,588
109,045
Selling, general and administrative expenses
132,033
80,412
Income before the following
39,555
28,633
Depreciation and amortization
25,890
14,480
Finance expense, net
9,350
1,818
Special charges
4,284
5,722
Share-based compensation expense
848
1,212
Other expense
2,469
6,403
Loss before income taxes
(3,286)
(1,002)
Income tax expense
75
1,406
Net loss
$
(3,361)
$
(2,408)
Net loss attributable to:
Shareholders of Converge
(1,957)
(1,794)
Non-controlling interest
(1,404)
(614)
$
(3,361)
$
(2,408)
Other comprehensive loss
Exchange (gain) loss on translation of foreign operations
(2,173)
6,587
Comprehensive loss
$
(1,188)
$
(8,995)
Comprehensive loss attributable to:
Shareholders of Converge
216
(8,381)
Non-controlling interest
(1,404)
(614)
$
(1,188)
$
(8,995)
Adjusted EBITDA3
$
41,208
$
29,649
Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Gross Profit3
24.0 %
27.2 %
3 This is a Non-IFRS measure (including non-IFRS ratio) and not a recognized, defined or a standardized measure under IFRS. See the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section of this news release for definitions, uses and a reconciliation of historical non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures.
Summary of Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
For the three months
2023
2022
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities
Net loss
$
(3,361)
$
(2,408)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
27,549
15,340
Unrealized foreign exchange losses
2,463
6,669
Share-based compensation expense
848
1,212
Finance expense, net
9,350
1,818
Income tax expense
75
1,406
36,924
24,037
Changes in non-cash working capital items
Trade and other receivables
(2,441)
(27,773)
Inventories
1,328
6,549
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(1,426)
(1,429)
Trade and other payables
781
(29,383)
Income taxes payable
(6,925)
(753)
Other financial liabilities
356
1,917
Deferred revenue and customer deposits
166
(3,385)
Cash from (used in) operating activities
28,763
(30,220)
Cash flows used in investing activities
Purchase of property and equipment
(5,106)
(11,356)
Proceeds on disposal of property and equipment
68
177
Repayment of contingent consideration
(8,960)
(10,134)
Repayment of deferred consideration
(25,654)
(1,740)
Repayment of NCI liability
(29,994)
-
Business combinations, net of cash acquired
-
(67,926)
Cash used in investing activities
(69,646)
(90,979)
Cash flows from financing activities
Transfers from (to) restricted cash
216
(63,493)
Interest paid
(7,877)
(956)
Payments of lease liabilities
(5,135)
(2,728)
Repayment of notes payable
(40)
(121)
Net proceeds from borrowings
34,199
162,468
Cash from financing activities
21,363
95,170
Net change in cash during the period
(19,520)
(26,029)
Effect of foreign exchange on cash
(1,342)
(5,500)
Cash, beginning of period
159,890
248,193
Cash, end of period
$
139,028
$
216,664
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
This release refers to certain performance indicators including Adjusted EBITDA that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Management believes that these measures are useful to most shareholders, creditors, and other stakeholders in analyzing the Company's results. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to the consolidated income (loss) or any other measure of performance under IFRS.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income or loss adjusted to exclude amortization, depreciation, interest expense and finance costs, foreign exchange gains and losses, share-based compensation expense, income tax expense, and special charges. Special charges consist primarily of restructuring related expenses for employee terminations, lease terminations, and restructuring of acquired companies, as well as certain legal fees or provisions related to acquired companies. From time to time, it may also include adjustments in the fair value of contingent consideration, and other such non-recurring costs related to restructuring, financing, and acquisitions.
The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of its operating performance and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. The Company believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-IFRS measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess the ability to meet capital expenditure and working capital requirements.
Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized, defined or standardized measure under IFRS. The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA will likely differ from that used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures.
The Company has reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:
For the three months
ended March 31,
2023
2022
Net loss before taxes
$ (3,286)
$ (1,002)
Finance expense
9,350
1,818
Share-based compensation expense
848
1,212
Depreciation and amortization
25,890
14,480
Depreciation included in cost of sales
1,659
751
Foreign exchange loss
2,463
6,668
Special charges
4,284
5,722
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 41,208
$ 29,649
Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Gross Profit
The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Gross Profit is a useful measure of the Company's operating efficiency and profitability. This is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by gross profit.
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings per Share ("EPS")
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) represents net income (loss) adjusted to exclude special charges, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and share-based compensation. The Company believes that Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is a more useful measure than net income (loss) as it excludes the impact of one-time, non-cash and/or non-recurring items that are not reflective of Converge's underlying business performance. Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income (Loss) by the total weighted average shares outstanding on a basic and diluted basis.
The Company has provided a reconciliation to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:
For the three months
ended March 31,
2023
2022
Net loss
$ (3,361)
$ (2,408)
Special charges
4,284
5,722
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
20,208
11,316
Foreign exchange loss
2,463
6,668
Share-based compensation
848
1,212
Adjusted Net Income:
$ 24,442
$ 22,510
Basic
0.12
0.10
Diluted
0.12
0.10
Gross sales and gross sales for organic growth
Gross sales, which is a non-IFRS measurement, reflects the gross amount billed to customers, adjusted for amounts deferred or accrued. The Company believes gross sales is a useful alternative financial metric to net revenue, the IFRS measure, as it better reflects volume fluctuations as compared to net revenue. Under the applicable IFRS 15 'principal vs agent' guidance, the principal records revenue on a gross basis and the agent records commission on a net basis. In transactions where Converge is acting as an agent between the customer and the vendor, net revenue is calculated by reducing gross sales by the cost of sale amount.
The Company has provided a reconciliation of gross sales to net revenue, which is the most comparable IFRS financial measure, as follows:
For the three months ended March 31,
2023
2022
Product
$ 665,310
$ 453,389
Managed services
40,636
33,983
Third party and professional services
259,312
186,557
Gross sales
$ 965,258
$ 673,929
Adjustment for sales transacted as agent
287,060
179,889
Net revenue
$ 678,198
$ 494,040
Organic Growth
The Company measures organic growth at the gross sales and gross profit levels, and includes the contributions under Converge ownership in the current and comparative period(s). In calculating organic growth, the Company therefore deducts gross sales and gross profit generated from companies that were acquired in the current reporting period.
Gross sales organic growth is calculated by deducting prior period gross sales, as reported in the Company's public filings, from current period gross sales for the same portfolio of companies. Gross sales organic growth percentage is calculated by dividing organic growth by prior period reported gross sales.
The following table calculates gross sales organic growth for Q123:
For the three months ended March 31,
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
Gross sales
$ 965,258
$ 673,929
Less: gross sales from companies not owned in comparative period
245,630
188,685
Gross sales of companies owned in comparative period
$ 719,628
$ 485,244
Prior period gross sales
673,929
408,100
Organic Growth - $
$ 45,699
$ 77,144
Organic Growth - %
6.8 %
18.9 %
Gross profit organic growth is calculated by deducting prior period gross profit, as reported in the Companies public filings, from current period gross profit for the same portfolio of companies. Gross profit organic growth percentage is calculated by dividing organic growth by prior period reported gross profit.
For the three months ended March 31,
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
Gross profit
$ 171,588
$ 109,045
Less: gross profit from companies not owned in comparative period
44,597
31,808
Gross profit of companies owned in comparative period
126,991
77,237
Prior period gross profit
109,045
67,797
Organic Growth - $
$ 17,946
$ 9,440
Organic Growth - %
16.5 %
13.9 %
Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation regarding Converge and its business. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected" "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts". "estimates", "believes" or intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could, "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Converge assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
For a detailed description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's filings statement available on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com including its most recent Annual Information Form, its Management Discussion and Analysis and its Annual and Quarterly Financial Statements.
