Darling Ingredients Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

First Quarter 2023

Net income of $185.8 million , or $1.14 per GAAP diluted share

Net sales of $1.8 billion

Combined adjusted EBITDA of $418.4 million

Global ingredients business EBITDA of $289.1 million

Repurchased $43.8 million of common stock

IRVING, Texas, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) today reported net income of $185.8 million, or $1.14 per diluted share for first quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $188.1 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, for first quarter of 2022. The company also reported net sales of $1.8 billion for the first quarter of 2023, compared with net sales of $1.4 billion for the same period a year ago.

Combined adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter 2023 was $418.4 million, compared to $330.7 million for the same period in 2022.

"Darling Ingredients is off to a very solid start in 2023. Raw material volumes are in line with expectations, our global collagen and gelatin business remains robust and Diamond Green Diesel is expected to gain tremendous momentum in second quarter as lower fat prices will boost renewable diesel margins on expected higher volumes," said Randall C. Stuewe, Darling Ingredients Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The power of the vertically integrated business we have built will become evident over the next few quarters. Darling's low-carbon feedstocks, coupled with Diamond Green Diesel best-in-class margins, will illustrate the margin potential for renewable diesel in a lower priced feedstock environment while still delivering strong core ingredients earnings supplemented by the recently completed Gelnex acquisition."

Under the company's share repurchase program, the company repurchased approximately 773,000 shares of common stock during the first quarter of 2023 for a total of approximately $43.8 million, and has approximately $330.7 million remaining under the share repurchase program.

As of April 1, 2023, Darling Ingredients had $132.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $866.1 million available under its committed revolving credit agreement. Total debt outstanding as of April 1, 2023, was $4.7 billion. The leverage ratio as measured by the company's bank covenant was 3.19x as of April 1, 2023. Capital expenditures were $111.3 million for the first quarter 2023.

Company guidance for fiscal year 2023 is $1.875 billion combined adjusted EBITDA.

Segment Financial Tables (in thousands, unaudited)



Feed Ingredients Food Ingredients Fuel Ingredients Corporate Total Three Months Ended April 1, 2023









Net sales $ 1,237,494 $ 396,392 $ 157,286 $ - $ 1,791,172 Cost of sales and operating expenses $ 950,072 $ 290,115 $ 126,786 $ - $ 1,366,973 Gross Margin $ 287,422 $ 106,277 $ 30,500 $ - $ 424,199











Gross Margin % 23.2 % 26.8 % 19.4 % - 23.7 %











Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 74,691 $ 33,122 $ 6,192 $ 21,461 $ 135,466 Acquisition and integration costs $ - $ - $ - $ 7,022 $ 7,022 Loss (gain) on sale of assets $ (342) $ (21) $ 36 $ - $ (327) Depreciation and amortization $ 90,320 $ 14,473 $ 8,393 $ 2,820 $ 116,006 Restructuring and asset impairment charges $ 92 $ 4,432 $ - $ - $ 4,524 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel $ - $ - $ 94,337 $ - $ 94,337 Segment Operating Income/(Loss) $ 122,661 $ 54,271 $ 110,216 $ (31,303) $ 255,845











Equity in Net Income of Unconsolidated Subs $ 120 $ - $ - $ - $ 120 Segment Income/(Loss) $ 122,781 $ 54,271 $ 110,216 $ (31,303) $ 255,965











Segment EBITDA $ 213,073 $ 73,176 $ 24,272 $ (21,461) $ 289,060 DGD Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) $ - $ - $ 129,323 $ - $ 129,323 Combined Adjusted EBITDA $ 213,073 $ 73,176 $ 153,595 $ (21,461) $ 418,383

























Feed Ingredients Food Ingredients Fuel Ingredients Corporate Total Three Months Ended April 2, 2022









Net Sales $ 879,438 $ 354,814 $ 132,082 $ - $ 1,366,334 Cost of sales and operating expenses $ 645,523 $ 270,312 $ 104,742 $ - $ 1,020,577 Gross Margin $ 233,915 $ 84,502 $ 27,340 $ - $ 345,757











Gross Margin % 26.6 % 23.8 % 20.7 % - 25.3 %











Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 56,209 $ 26,844 $ 3,920 $ 15,059 $ 102,032 Acquisition and integration costs $ - $ - $ - $ 3,773 $ 3,773 Gain on sale of assets $ (341) $ (9) $ (39) $ - $ (389) Depreciation and amortization $ 54,350 $ 15,450 $ 6,674 $ 2,772 $ 79,246 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel $ - $ - $ 71,804 $ - $ 71,804 Segment Operating Income/(Loss) $ 123,697 $ 42,217 $ 88,589 $ (21,604) $ 232,899











Equity in Net Income of Unconsolidated Subs $ 1,360 $ - $ - $ - $ 1,360 Segment Income/(Loss) $ 125,057 $ 42,217 $ 88,589 $ (21,604) $ 234,259











Segment EBITDA $ 178,047 $ 57,667 $ 23,459 $ (15,059) $ 244,114 DGD Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) $ - $ - $ 86,560 $ - $ 86,560 Combined Adjusted EBITDA $ 178,047 $ 57,667 $ 110,019 $ (15,059) $ 330,674













Segment EBITDA consists of segment income (loss), less equity in net income/loss from unconsolidated subsidiaries, less equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel, plus depreciation and amortization, plus acquisition and integration costs, plus restructuring and asset impairment charges, plus Darling's share of DGD Adjusted EBITDA.

Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets April 1, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (in thousands)



















April 1, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS

(unaudited)

Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$ 132,572 $ 127,016 Restricted cash

299 315 Accounts receivable, net

750,990 676,573 Inventories

828,789 673,621 Prepaid expenses

108,719 85,665 Income taxes refundable

19,903 18,583 Other current assets

61,234 56,324 Total current assets

1,902,506 1,638,097







Property, plant and equipment, net

2,712,823 2,462,082 Intangible assets, net

1,091,137 865,122 Goodwill

2,587,587 1,970,377 Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries

2,125,126 1,926,395 Operating lease right-of-use assets

189,026 186,141 Other assets

231,960 136,268 Deferred income taxes

20,967 17,888



$ 10,861,132 $ 9,202,370 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt

$ 118,804 $ 69,846 Accounts payable, principally trade

433,845 472,491 Income taxes payable

38,425 44,851 Current operating lease liabilities

45,356 49,232 Accrued Expenses

462,594 432,023 Total current liabilities

1,099,024 1,068,443 Long-term debt, net of current portion

4,558,632 3,314,969 Long-term operating lease liabilities

144,604 141,703 Other non-current liabilities

414,542 298,933 Deferred income taxes

522,731 481,832 Total liabilities

6,739,533 5,305,880 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value;

1,742 1,736 Additional paid-in capital

1,673,632 1,660,084 Treasury stock, at cost

(614,961) (554,451) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(299,208) (383,874) Retained earnings

3,271,329 3,085,528 Total Darling's stockholders' equity

4,032,534 3,809,023 Noncontrolling interests

89,065 87,467 Total Stockholders' Equity

4,121,599 3,896,490



$ 10,861,132 $ 9,202,370









Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Operating Results For the Three Months Ended April 1, 2023 and April 2, 2022 (in thousands, except per share data)



































Three Months Ended





(unaudited)

$ Change





April 1,

April 2,

Favorable





2023

2022

(Unfavorable)

Net sales $ 1,791,172

$ 1,366,334

$ 424,838

Costs and expenses:













Cost of sales and operating expenses 1,366,973

1,020,577

(346,396)



Gain on sale of assets (327)

(389)

(62)



Selling, general and administrative expenses 135,466

102,032

(33,434)



Restructuring and asset impairment charges 4,524

-

(4,524)



Acquisition and integration costs 7,022

3,773

(3,249)



Depreciation and amortization 116,006

79,246

(36,760)

Total costs and expenses 1,629,664

1,205,239

(424,425)



Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel 94,337

71,804

22,533

Operating income 255,845

232,899

22,946

Other expense:













Interest expense (50,299)

(15,603)

(34,696)



Foreign currency gain/(loss) 5,004

(1,100)

6,104



Other income/(expense), net 6,159

(742)

6,901

Total other expense (39,136)

(17,445)

(21,691)

Equity in net income













of other unconsolidated subsidiaries 120

1,360

(1,240)

Income before income taxes 216,829

216,814

15

Income tax expense 26,974

26,083

(891)

Net income 189,855

190,731

(876)

Net income attributable to













noncontrolling interests (4,054)

(2,678)

(1,376)

Net income attributable to Darling $ 185,801

$ 188,053

$ (2,252)

















Basic income per share: $ 1.16

$ 1.17

$ (0.01)

Diluted income per share: $ 1.14

$ 1.14

$ -

















Number of diluted common shares: 162,817

164,601







Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the Three Months Ended April 1, 2023 and April 2, 2022 (in thousands)























(unaudited)









April 1,

April 2,

Cash flows from operating activities: 2023

2022



Net income

$ 189,855

$ 190,731



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization 116,006

79,246





Gain on sale of assets

(327)

(389)





Gain on insurance proceeds from insurance settlements (8,836)

-





Deferred taxes

14,956

23,826





Decrease in long-term pension liability 236

(269)





Stock-based compensation expense 11,853

6,323





Deferred loan cost amortization 1,621

1,131





Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel and other unconsolidated subsidiaries (94,457)

(73,164)





Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:











Accounts receivable

14,733

(41,317)





Income taxes refundable/payable (13,030)

(31,224)





Inventories and prepaid expenses (25,726)

(42,891)





Accounts payable and accrued expenses (35,254)

58,964





Other

16,796

(18,775)







Net cash provided by operating activities 188,426

152,192

Cash flows from investing activities:









Capital expenditures

(111,327)

(71,618)



Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,079,083)

(59,003)



Investment in Diamond Green Diesel (75,000)

(164,750)



Gross proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and other assets 1,302

974



Proceeds from insurance settlement 8,836

-



Payments related to routes and other intangibles (1,517)

(100)







Net cash used in investing activities (1,256,789)

(294,497)

Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from long-term debt 807,363

9,657



Payments on long-term debt

(19,259)

(12,128)



Borrowings from revolving credit facility 687,452

369,902



Payments on revolving credit facility (243,829)

(134,000)



Net cash overdraft financing

148

9,830



Deferred loan costs

(31)

(1,810)



Repurchase of common stock (43,794)

(17,189)



Minimum withholding taxes paid on stock awards (15,297)

(43,351)







Net cash provided by financing activities 1,172,753

180,911

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash flows 7,281

(8,118)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 111,671

30,488

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 150,168

69,072

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 261,839

$ 99,560



































Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (in thousands)























March 31,

December 31,









2023

2022

Assets:





(unaudited)



Total current assets

$ 1,485,372

$ 1,304,805



Property, plant and equipment, net

3,840,139

3,866,854



Other assets

80,310

61,665





Total assets

$ 5,405,821

$ 5,233,324

















Liabilities and members' equity:











Total current portion of long term debt

$ 217,282

$ 217,066



Total other current liabilities

298,893

515,023



Total long term debt

767,802

774,783



Total other long term liabilities

17,103

17,249



Total members' equity

4,104,741

3,709,203





Total liabilities and members' equity

$ 5,405,821

$ 5,233,324



Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture Operating Financial Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 (in thousands)















Three Months Ended







(unaudited)

$ Change







March 31,

March 31,

Favorable







2023

2022

(Unfavorable)

Revenues:

















Operating revenues $ 1,680,050

$ 980,692

$ 699,358

Expenses:















Total costs and expenses less















depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 1,421,404

807,572

(613,832)



Depreciation, amortization and 58,607

26,492

(32,115)





accretion expense











Total costs and expenses 1,480,011

834,064

(645,947)



Operating income 200,039

146,628

53,411

Other income/(expense) 2,041

(11)

2,052

Interest and debt expense, net (13,406)

(3,009)

(10,397)



Net income $ 188,674

$ 143,608

$ 45,066



Darling Ingredients Inc. reports Adjusted EBITDA results, which is a Non-GAAP financial measure, as a compliment to results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) (for additional information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included later in this media release). The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to investors. Adjusted EBITDA, as the Company uses the term, is calculated below:

Reconciliation of Net Income to (Non-GAAP) Adjusted EBITDA and (Non-GAAP) Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency For the Three Months Ended April 1, 2023 and April 2, 2022 (in thousands)

















Three Months Ended







(unaudited)



Adjusted EBITDA April 1,

April 2,







2023

2022

















Net income attributable to Darling $ 185,801

$ 188,053



Depreciation and amortization 116,006

79,246



Interest expense 50,299

15,603



Income tax expense 26,974

26,083



Restructuring and asset impairment charges 4,524

-



Acquisition and integration costs 7,022

3,773



Foreign currency (gain) loss (5,004)

1,100



Other (income)/expense, net (6,159)

742



Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel (94,337)

(71,804)



Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries (120)

(1,360)



Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,054

2,678





Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 289,060

$ 244,114



Foreign currency exchange impact 7,329 (1)







Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency (Non-GAAP) $ 296,389

$ 244,114



DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) $ 129,323

$ 86,560

















Darling plus Darling's share of DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA $ 418,383

$ 330,674

















(1) The average rates for the three months ended April 1, 2023 were €1.00:$1.07, R$1.00:$0.19









and C$1.00:$0.74 as compared to the average rate for the three months ended April 2, 2022









of €1.00:$1.12, R$1.00:$0.19 and C$1.00:$0.79, respectively.

























About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is the largest publicly traded company turning edible by-products and food waste into sustainable products and a leading producer of renewable energy. Recognized as a sustainability leader, the company operates more than 260 facilities in 17 countries and repurposes approximately 15% of the world's meat industry waste streams into value-added products, such as green energy, renewable diesel, collagen, fertilizer, animal proteins and meals, and pet food ingredients. To learn more, visit darlingii.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Darling Ingredients Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the Company's first quarter 2023 financial results at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (8 a.m. Central Time) on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. To join the call as a participant, please register in advance to receive a confirmation email with the dial-in number and PIN for immediate access on May 10, 2023.

To access the call as a listener, please register for the audio-only webcast or call (844) 868-8847 (United States) or (412) 317-6593 (International) and ask for "the Darling Ingredients call."

A replay of the call will be available beginning two hours after the call concludes through May 17, 2023. To access the replay, please dial (877) 344-7529 (United States), (855) 669-9658 (Canada) or (412) 317-0088 (International) and reference passcode 9523067.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized accounting measurement under GAAP; it should not be considered as an alternative to net income, as a measure of operating results, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. It is presented here not as an alternative to net income, but rather as a measure of the Company's operating performance. Since EBITDA (generally, net income plus interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is not calculated identically by all companies, the presentation in this report may not be comparable to EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA presentations disclosed by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated below and represents for any relevant period, net income/(loss) plus depreciation and amortization, restructuring, acquisition and integration costs, goodwill and long-lived asset impairment, interest expense, income tax provision, other income/(expense) and equity in net (income)/loss of unconsolidated subsidiary. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating the Company's operating performance compared to that of other companies in its industry because the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA generally eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes and certain non-cash and other items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency is not a recognized accounting measurement under GAAP. The Company evaluates the impact of foreign currency on its adjusted EBITDA. DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's share) is not reflected in the Adjusted EBITDA or the Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency (Non-GAAP).

The Company's management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure to evaluate performance and for other discretionary purposes. In addition to the foregoing, management also uses or will use Adjusted EBITDA to measure compliance with certain financial covenants under the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities, 6% Notes, 5.25% Notes and 3.625% Notes that were outstanding at April 1, 2023. However, the amounts shown below for Adjusted EBITDA differ from the amounts calculated under similarly titled definitions in the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities, 6% Notes, 5.25% Notes and 3.625% Notes, as those definitions permit further adjustments to reflect certain other nonrecurring costs, non-cash charges and cash dividends from the DGD Joint Venture. Additionally, the Company evaluates the impact of foreign exchange on operating cash flow, which is defined as segment operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization.

DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's share) is not a recognized accounting measure under GAAP; it should not be considered as an alternative to net income or equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel, as a measure of operating results, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity and is not intended to be a presentation in accordance with GAAP. The Company calculates DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's share) by taking DGD's operating income plus DGD's depreciation, amortization and accretion expense and then multiplying by 50% to get Darling's share of DGD's EBITDA.

Information reconciling forward-looking combined adjusted EBITDA to net income is unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort. The Company is not able to provide reconciliations of combined adjusted EBITDA to net income because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the impact of volatile commodity prices on the Company's operations, impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations, depreciation and amortization and the provision for income taxes. Preparation of such reconciliations for Darling Ingredients Inc. and the Company's joint venture, Diamond Green Diesel, would require a forward-looking balance sheet, statement of operations and statement of cash flows, prepared in accordance with GAAP for each entity, and such forward-looking financial statements are unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort. The Company provides guidance for its combined adjusted EBITDA outlook that it believes will be achieved; however, it cannot accurately predict all the components of the combined adjusted EBITDA calculation.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This media release contains includes "forward-looking" statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements. Statements that are not statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "estimate," "project," "planned," "contemplate," "potential," "possible," "proposed," "intend," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "may," "will," "would," "should," "could," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this release are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. The Company cautions readers that any such forward-looking statements it makes are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from anticipated results or expectations expressed in its forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including many that are beyond the Company's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include: existing and unknown future limitations on the ability of the Company's direct and indirect subsidiaries to make their cash flow available to the Company for payments on the Company's indebtedness or other purposes; global demands for bio-fuels and grain and oilseed commodities, which have exhibited volatility, and can impact the cost of feed for cattle, hogs and poultry, thus affecting available rendering feedstock and selling prices for the Company's products; reductions in raw material volumes available to the Company due to weak margins in the meat production industry as a result of higher feed costs, reduced consumer demand or other factors, reduced volume from food service establishments, or otherwise; reduced demand for animal feed; reduced finished product prices, including a decline in fat and used cooking oil finished product prices; changes to worldwide government policies relating to renewable fuels and greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions that adversely affect programs like the U.S. government's renewable fuel standard, low carbon fuel standards ("LCFS") and tax credits for biofuels both in the United States and abroad; possible product recall resulting from developments relating to the discovery of unauthorized adulterations to food or food additives; the occurrence of 2009 H1N1 flu (initially known as "Swine Flu"), highly pathogenic strains of avian influenza (collectively known as "Bird Flu"), severe acute respiratory syndrome ("SARS"), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (or "BSE"), porcine epidemic diarrhea ("PED") or other diseases associated with animal origin in the United States or elsewhere, such as the outbreak of African Swine Fever in China and elsewhere; the occurrence of pandemics, epidemics or disease outbreaks, such as the current COVID-19 outbreak; unanticipated costs and/or reductions in raw material volumes related to the Company's compliance with the existing or unforeseen new U.S. or foreign (including, without limitation, China) regulations (including new or modified animal feed, Bird Flu, SARS, PED, BSE or ASF or similar or unanticipated regulations) affecting the industries in which the Company operates or its value added products; risks associated with the DGD Joint Venture, including possible unanticipated operating disruptions, a decline in margins on the products produced by the DGD Joint Venture and issues relating to the announced SAF upgrade project; risks and uncertainties relating to international sales and operations, including imposition of tariffs, quotas, trade barriers and other trade protections imposed by foreign countries; tax changes, such as the introduction of a global minimum tax; difficulties or a significant disruption in the Company's information systems or failure to implement new systems and software successfully; risks relating to possible third party claims of intellectual property infringement; increased contributions to the Company's pension and benefit plans, including multiemployer and employer-sponsored defined benefit pension plans as required by legislation, regulation or other applicable U.S. or foreign law or resulting from a U.S. mass withdrawal event; bad debt write-offs; loss of or failure to obtain necessary permits and registrations; continued or escalated conflict in the Middle East, North Korea, Ukraine or elsewhere, including the Russia-Ukraine war; uncertainty regarding the exit of the U.K. from the European Union; and/or unfavorable export or import markets. These factors, coupled with volatile prices for natural gas and diesel fuel, inflation rates, climate conditions, currency exchange fluctuations, general performance of the U.S. and global economies, disturbances in world financial, credit, commodities and stock markets, such as the recent turmoil in the world banking markets, and any decline in consumer confidence and discretionary spending, including the inability of consumers and companies to obtain credit due to lack of liquidity in the financial markets, among others, could cause actual results to vary materially from the forward-looking statements included in this report or negatively impact the Company's results of operations. Among other things, future profitability may be affected by the Company's ability to grow its business, which faces competition from companies that may have substantially greater resources than the Company. The Company's announced share repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and purchases of shares under the program are subject to market conditions and other factors, which are likely to change from time to time. For more detailed discussion of these factors and other risks and uncertainties regarding the Company, its business and the industries in which it operates, see the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Risk Factors discussion in Item 1A of Part I of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changes in circumstances, new events or otherwise.

