"GET THE F OUT OF THE FDA": Marler Clark Calls for the Reorganization of the FDA, Distributes 1,000 T-shirts to the Food Safety Summit and FDA Officials

SEATTLE, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following last years infant formula crisis, food safety attorney, Bill Marler, of Marler Clark, Inc., PS, The Food Safety Law Firm, launched the "GET THE F OUT OF THE FDA" campaign.

"GET THE F OUT OF THE FDA" (PRNewswire)

"I don't want to represent families who will have lost their children because FDA doesn't have the courage to act"

Bill Marler wants Congress and the White House to separate the drug side from the food side of the FDA, essentially creating a new dedicated food agency focused on both food safety and human nutrition.

Marler Clark sent free t-shirts to over 750 people as well as hand delivering 250 of these t-shirts to Congressional leaders in Washington DC. Dozens have also been sent to past and current members of the FDA – home addresses only.

"Each year, millions of Americans are sickened, and thousands die from foodborne illness," said Bill Marler. "And yet, the leadership of the FDA continues to be preoccupied with drug oversight and to give short shrift to food safety."

It is past time to "GET THE F OUT OF THE FDA."

Last Fall the credibility of the FDA again was on the butcher block. This time it was the FDA's failure to adequately inspect an infant formula manufacturer which led to ill children, a recall, a plant closure, and shelves bare of infant formula. And, the FDA Commissioner has ignored what all the experts – including an independent panel, Califf himself commissioned – told him is needed to fix the problems.

"It is not only galling, but also tragic that the Commissioner's so-called plan to fix the dysfunctional structure and culture that allows for messes like the infant formula fiasco, ongoing foodborne illness outbreaks and the surge in obesity, diabetes and heart disease caused by food. The changes the Commissioner has proposed stand no chance of fixing the systemic problems with the agency and simply exposes the flaw in having drug experts oversee the nation's food supply, " said Marler.

What's the Solution?

It is time to "GET THE F OUT OF THE FDA." The F is Food. The D is Drugs.

"We need to separate the FDA functions between Food (food safety and human nutrition) and Drugs (and medical devices). For too long, those at the top of FDA have focused on what they know and care about – medical drugs and devices. And FDA food issues have been overlooked and underfunded."

"It is time the White House and the Congress take responsibility for protecting the public by breaking the FDA apart and creating a new dedicated foods agency. At the same time, they need to reject the Commissioner's ineffective plan, and immediately direct the Commissioner to unify all parts of the foods program and budget under an empowered and accountable Deputy Commissioner. "

Bill Marler is not the first to call for a new food's agency. Last year, in an op-ed by Michael Taylor , put forth the idea of creating a new foods agency. And, last year Representative de Lauro and Senator Durbin introduced legislation that would establish a separate food agency.

Bill Marler believes this can work. Food safety is a bipartisan issue. The victims he has represented come from all political persuasions. And it's an issue that has consumer groups, the food industry and state regulators all on the same page.

"That's why I've launched the "GET THE F OUT OF THE FDA" campaign."

"My goal in launching this campaign is to say let's make this happen now. I don't want the failures of the FDA to create new victims I will need to represent. Create a new foods agency and 'put me out of business, please!' I don't want to have to represent families who will have lost their children because FDA doesn't have the courage to act."

About Bill Marler

An accomplished attorney and national expert in food safety, William (Bill) Marler has become the most prominent foodborne illness lawyer in America and a major force in food policy in the U.S. and around the world. Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm , has represented thousands of individuals in claims against food companies whose contaminated products have caused life altering injury and even death. Marler founded Food Safety News in 2009.

