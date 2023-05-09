NJ technology entrepreneur's ex-girlfriend submits notarized affidavit recanting all domestic violence allegations

COLTS NECK, N.J., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ex-girlfriend of a NJ-based technology firm's founder, Brian Ignomirello, former CEO of Symbolic IO, recanted her allegations from a 2017 domestic violence complaint. The accuser stated that she made false claims to authorities about Ignomirello assaulting her at their Monmouth County home, where they resided with their two children.

According to the notarized affidavit, the woman recanted all her claims of the assault, noting it was a misunderstanding and admitted she was forced into falsely accusing Ignomirello by an individual who was trying to take over his company. Ignomirello's ex-girlfriend also confessed that she was pressured by outside parties to pursue legal action against him.

Ignomirello is a technology entrepreneur and was the founder and CEO of Symbolic IO, a technology company that was based in Holmdel, NJ at the Bell Works facility. The company developed a system that allows businesses and consumers to store more data quickly, efficiently and less expensively. With over 20 years of experience in the technology industry, Ignomirello has held senior leadership positions at several prominent technology companies, including EMC and HP. He has also been recognized as one of the Jersey Shore's top technology innovators as part of the Asbury Park Press' Small Business Innovator of the Year program.

Ignomirello now resides outside of New Jersey and is the custodial parent of his two aforementioned children.

View original content:

SOURCE Symbolic-io