Post Script Media Announces Inaugural Transition-AI Conference

BOSTON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Post Script Media , a media and market intelligence firm devoted to enabling a faster transition to a net-zero economy announces its first live, in-person event in Boston, June 15, 2023.

Post Script Media's inaugural conference, Transition-AI: Boston , brings together experts and executives from across the energy and innovation space to discuss where AI is already proving its value in use cases for electric utilities, renewable energy optimization, EV charging solutions, and virtual power plants, while promising critical new capabilities to further evolve the flexibility and efficiency of our electricity system.

Speakers include:

Pamela Isom , CEO, IsAdvice Consulting and former executive director of AI and Technology Office, U.S. Department of Energy , CEO, IsAdvice Consulting and former executive director of AI and Technology Office, U.S. Department of Energy

David Groarke , managing director at Indigo Advisory Group , managing director at Indigo Advisory Group

Savannah Goodman , data and software climate solutions lead at Google , data and software climate solutions lead at Google

Elizabeth Cook , director, Advanced Grid Systems + Grid Modernization, Duquesne Light Company , director, Advanced Grid Systems + Grid Modernization, Duquesne Light Company

Titiaan Palazzi , head of power & utilities, Snowflake , head of power & utilities, Snowflake

Jess Melanson , president and CEO, Utilidata, Inc. , president and CEO, Utilidata, Inc.

Paul Baier , leader, ChatGPTnuggets , leader, ChatGPTnuggets

Brea Dutt , senior product manager at Sense , senior product manager at Sense

Shishir Shekhar , senior director & global lead - Innovation and Technology Strategy at Landis + Gyr , senior director & global lead - Innovation and Technology Strategy at Landis + Gyr

Dana Guernsey , co-founder and chief product officer at Voltus , co-founder and chief product officer at Voltus

Patrick Walsh , director, investor, general partner, National Grid Partners , director, investor, general partner, National Grid Partners

Over the course of one day, you'll:

Build an understanding of where AI is today, and the paths of innovation underway.

Hear from leaders at utilities, startups, established companies in the energy space, and leading researchers and academics on where AI is adding value.

Network with fellow attendees during a hands-on session with GPT, and brainstorm new ideas to enhance productivity and drive new innovations.

Understand the challenges and risks associated with AI in the electricity system.

About Post Script Media

Post Script Media , founded by Stephen Lacey and Scott Clavenna, is a media and market intelligence firm devoted to enabling a faster transition to a net-zero economy. Its latest undertaking, Transition-AI , is focused on serving the climate tech community with a deep understanding of how digital solutions and AI will enable and accelerate the clean energy transition. Post Script's audio business has produced some of the most important podcasts in the energy and climate space, including The Carbon Copy, Catalyst with Shayle Kann, The Big Switch, Columbia Energy Exchange, Climavores, Hot Buttons, and Watt It Takes. Post Script Media is headquartered in Boston.

