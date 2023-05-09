Prior Authorization Automation at Your Fingertips with the New WeInfuse and SamaCare Integration

WeInfuse and SamaCare are building a seamless integration to automate the prior authorization process for infusion providers across the country.

DALLAS, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WeInfuse, the premier software and technology platform for infusion therapy and medication delivery in the U.S., and SamaCare, a software solution that streamlines and digitizes the prior authorization process for life-changing specialty medications, announce the integration of their platforms.

WeInfuse and SamaCare are creating an industry-leading integration. (PRNewswire)

This new integration gives WeInfuse users access to a seamless connection to SamaCare's prior authorization software, at no cost to its infusion providers. Through SamaCare's solution, WeInfuse users will now be able to electronically submit, track, and manage prior authorizations across all of their payers and drugs. By digitizing and automating the current manual paper-fax and portal-heavy process, SamaCare's platform further reduces the administrative burdens that make patient care worse and drive-up costs.

"WeInfuse has worked tirelessly to evolve the infusion space by bringing innovative and simplified software features, workflows, and solutions to healthcare providers," said WeInfuse CEO Bryan Johnson. "This integration with SamaCare will continue our commitment to advancing technology for our valued clients."

Both WeInfuse and SamaCare share a common mission – to ease the administrative burdens on healthcare providers by providing innovative, intuitive software solutions that help reduce financial mistakes and streamline processes. WeInfuse and SamaCare clients are able to focus more time on their patients and provide the best care possible.

"SamaCare's workflow automation platform helps practices and infusion centers streamline and modernize processes like prior authorization, free of charge," said SamaCare CEO Syam Palakurthy. "We are excited to integrate with the WeInfuse software platform as we continue to help healthcare providers effectively and efficiently get life-changing treatments to patients when they need them."

About SamaCare

SamaCare helps pharmaceutical companies, providers, and other stakeholders get life-changing therapies to patients who need them. It provides a free workflow automation platform for medical practices and infusion centers to streamline administrative processes such as specialty drug prior authorizations. On top of the free platform, SamaCare delivers premium services and data for partnered pharmaceutical brands to improve access to therapy. SamaCare currently works with retina, oncology, neurology, and rheumatology specialties that account for tens of billions of dollars in annual specialty drug spend, and continues to grow quickly. For more information, visit www.samacare.com.

About WeInfuse

WeInfuse is the premier technology and consulting provider for infusion therapy and medication delivery in the U.S. The WeInfuse software platform powers over 675 infusion centers across the country. Backed by decades of experience, WeInfuse consulting services guide clients through the dynamic infusion landscape.

WeInfuse has expanded its software platform to include a complete home infusion and specialty pharmacy workflow. WeInfuse software helps organizations operate efficiently, maximize profitability, decrease burnout, and improve clinical outcomes. Its powerful, intuitive features for infusion workflows and a robust reporting and analytics engine help take the confusion out of infusion.

To learn more, email marketing@weinfuse.com or visit www.weinfuse.com.

