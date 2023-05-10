Brand Institute Partners on Brand Name Development for FDA-Approved Product for Dilation of Pupils During Diagnostic Procedures

MIAMI, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute is proud to announce its work with Eyenovia, Inc. in developing the brand name MydCombi™ (tropicamide and phenylephrine hydrochloride ophthalmic spray), which was approved by the FDA on May 5, 2023.

MydCombi is indicated for inducing mydriasis for diagnostic procedures and in conditions where short term pupil dilation is desired, such as office-based eye exams, as well as pharmacologic mydriasis applications for cataract surgery.

MydCombi is the first FDA-approved product for Eyenovia, a significant milestone for the company. The product is used with the company's proprietary Optejet® device, which dispenses the drug in an eye-coating mist with the push of a button. The Optejet delivery system is designed to provide a more comfortable application for the patient and improved administration efficiency for doctors.

"The entire Brand Institute and Drug Safety Institute team congratulates Eyenovia on the FDA approval of MydCombi," said Brand Institute's Chairman and C.E.O., James L. Dettore. "We wish the Eyenovia team great success as they introduce this innovative product and technology to the market."

About Brand Institute and its wholly owned subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute has a portfolio of over 5,000 marketed healthcare and consumer brands for more than 1,600 clients. The company partners on over 75% of pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name approvals globally every year. Drug Safety Institute is composed of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including the FDA, European Medicines Agency (EMA), Health Canada, American Medical Association (AMA), and the WHO. These regulatory experts co-authored the name review guidelines with their respective agencies, with many responsible for ultimately approving (or rejecting) brand name applications. Now working for a private company, these professionals provide Brand Institute's clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety (i.e., preventing medication errors), packaging, and labeling.

