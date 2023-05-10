Contentstack Unveils First-Ever Composable Charter and Announces Contentstack Excellence Award Winners at ContentCon 2023

Guiding principles geared for enterprises aiming to accelerate and transform digital experiences through adoption of composable technologies

AUSTIN, Texas, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack , the composable digital experience platform (DXP) category leader and pioneer, today announced the creation of the first-ever Composable Charter by more than 100 of Contentstack's customers and partners who are industry leaders across retail, travel, technology, and more. Brands and partners including, but not limited to, ASICS, Metrolinx, Brad's Deals, PostNL, Aprimo, EPAM, and BigCommerce participated in the creation of the charter at ContentCon 2023, Contentstack's annual thought leadership event.

The Composable Charter

The Composable Charter provides a framework of 10 guiding principles applicable to enterprises across all industries seeking to future-proof their business through the adoption of composable technologies and architectures. Applying these principles will ensure enterprise success and competitiveness in their digital journeys and pursuits when it comes to:

Proven ways to build a composable architecture Criteria for choosing the right partners on the composable journey Identifying and measuring success along the way

"It was inspiring to see all these industry leaders – some even competitors – working alongside each other to shape the future of composable," said Neha Sampat, founder and CEO of Contentstack. "Our goal has always been to make the creation of digital experiences easy for all enterprises, but that doesn't happen without a framework. We will continually invest in powering that framework thoroughly to ensure success for our customers and the greater composable movement."

Contentstack also announced the winners of the 2023 Contentstack Experience Awards to recognize customer and partner leaders. The awards recognize businesses that are leveraging Contentstack's Composable Digital Experience Platform to create amazing digital experiences across four categories: Innovation, Digital Transformation, Integration, and Partner of the Year. This year's winners are:

Metrolinx for Most Successful Digital Transformation – doubled website load times and increased content publishing speed by 99% with a new, fully integrated, composable stack.

Icelandair for Best Integrated Technology Project – faster translation delivery and publishing live rate by 70% with their API translation service integration with Contentstack.

Sky Group for Most Innovative Project – improved customer, editor, and developer experience by creating their self-serve site builder for non-technical users.

Aprimo for Partner of the Year – partnered with Contentstack on the "Composable Heroes" project, Automation Hub, and Aprimo's Digital Asset Management.

"We're proud to honor our customers and partners for their commitment to digital transformation and innovation with the Contentstack Experience Awards," said Todd Rathje, Chief Revenue Officer of Contentstack. "The winners represent a unique group of change agents that are making an impact in their respective industries by leveraging the power of composability."

Over the course of the event, Contentstack announced a series of initiatives to help brands accelerate their composable digital experiences, including the Composable Charter, the General Availability of Contentstack Launch, a Go Composable resource site, and the new Contentstack Academy.

Follow Contentstack and Go Composable:

Web: https://www.contentstack.com

Blog: https://www.contentstack.com/blog

Podcast: People Changing Enterprises

Community: https://community.contentstack.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/contentstack

Twitter: @Contentstack

About Contentstack

Contentstack – the leading Composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP) provider – empowers marketers and developers to deliver digital experiences at the speed of their imagination. Companies such as ASICS, Chase, Express, Holiday Inn, Icelandair, Mattel, McDonald's, Mitsubishi, Riot Games and Shell trust Contentstack to power their most critical content experiences with uncompromising scale and dependability. Famous for its Care without Compromise™, Contentstack has achieved the industry's highest customer satisfaction rating. Contentstack is also a founding member of the MACH Alliance, setting the industry agenda for open and composable technology that is Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless. Learn more at http://www.contentstack.com .

Media Contact:

Chelsea Horn, Carve Communications for Contentstack

chelsea@carvecomms.com

Contentstack logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Contentstack