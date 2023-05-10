BANGALORE, India, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Microland, India's leading digital IT transformation company announced today Rajesh Kharidehal's appointment as the Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Microland Names Rajesh Kharidehal as Chief Financial Officer (PRNewswire)

Rajesh is a seasoned and matured leader with 25+ years of experience and will report to Microland Founder, Chairman & Managing Director, Pradeep Kar and will oversee Microland's overall Finance Function, Investor relations, Legal & Compliance, General Administration Services, Procurement and Risk & Compliance functions of the company.

Rajesh joins Microland from Quess Corp Limited where he was the Chief Business Officer of the company for 4 years. In this role, he has worked closely with the Chairman to drive the group's strategic finance, Board presentations besides leading the group's Enterprise risk and ESG initiative.

Prior to joining Quess, Rajesh was the Vice President and Unit Financial Controller at Infosys for 5 years where he led business finance and global subsidiaries. Prior to Infosys, Rajesh was with IBM India for 7 years and held multiple finance leadership roles including a stint at IBM's headquarters in Armonk, US.

Rajesh started his career with Deloitte Haskins and Sells as a Consultant before moving to GE Capital International Services in Finance and Accounts.

"We're excited to have Rajesh Kharidehal join Microland as CFO," said Pradeep Kar, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director of Microland. "He has 25+ years of experience in the technology industry and his extensive expertise in finance, operations and global strategy make him the ideal choice to drive Microland's continued growth and profitability."

Rajesh holds a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce and is a certified Chartered Accountant.

About Microland

Microland's delivery of digital is all about making technology do more and intrude less. As we help enterprises move to next-gen technologies, we make sure this embrace of brilliance is predictable, reliable, and stable.

Incorporated in 1989 and headquartered in Bangalore, India, Microland has more than 4,700 digital specialists across offices and delivery centers in Asia, Australia, Europe, Middle East and North America.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.microland.com.

