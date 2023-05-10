Stagwell (STGW) Marketing Cloud's ARound Welcomes AR / VR Industry Leaders Dana Ware as First Chief Creative Officer, Lauren Fisher as Creative Advisor, to Develop New Augmented Reality Experiences

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARound, a next-generation fan engagement platform designed to enhance gameday fun with live, real-world augmented reality (AR) experiences, has hired Dana Ware as its first chief creative officer, overseeing creative strategy and interactive storytelling for ARound's stadium-level shared AR experiences as it expands to new venues and partners. ARound – part of the Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) Marketing Cloud – also tapped Lauren Fisher as an advisor on creative direction and live-action content.

"ARound is getting a powerhouse creative duo in Dana and Lauren, and I'm excited to welcome them to the team as we continue to drive this emerging technology forward with pioneering experiences and immersive storytelling," said ARound Founder and CEO Josh Beatty. "Combining their extensive backgrounds, wealth of knowledge and unique perspectives, they'll create captivating and transformative location-based entertainment and fan engagement experiences that seamlessly merge the virtual and physical worlds for fans looking to what's next."

Ware will develop new, innovative AR experiences and stories that blend virtual and physical realities in novel ways. She joins from The VOID, where she served as creative director for projects in the rapidly expanding field of location-based virtual reality (VR). An internationally acclaimed Chicana director, she is also passionate about advancing the AR/VR industry through the inclusion of underrepresented voices, serving as co-chair for the Women in Games special interest group of the IGDA, and as a Future Realities Summit Advisor for the Game Developers Conference.

"ARound has been blazing trails in AR and I'm excited to embark on this new adventure with the team to unlock the full potential of what this technology can do," said Ware. "As a leading Chicana in the games industry, I'm also eager to intertwine my creative expertise and dedication to diversity to create more equitable, more connected experiences that explore groundbreaking creative horizons for fans."

Fisher, a designer, animator and director with over 15 years of experience in the entertainment and sports industries, will advise on creative direction and storytelling, and collaborate and support the development of new mixed-reality techniques and other engaging fan experiences. She currently serves as VP, ECD at ROS Labs, a department within Religion Of Sports specializing in design and innovation, and was previously chief creative officer at The Famous Group, known for its mixed-reality Carolina Panther and other virtual experiences.

To date, ARound has launched AR experiences with sports teams across the MLB, NFL and NBA, including the Cleveland Cavaliers (Cavs ARcade), the Kansas City Royals (Crown Vision AR), the Los Angeles Rams (Rams House AR), and the Minnesota Twins (Twiniverse).

ARound is a first-of-its-kind stadium-level shared augmented reality platform and is part of the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a proprietary suite of SaaS solutions built for the modern marketer. ARound keeps audiences engaged by capturing their attention through immersive, interactive and shared experiences with fellow fans across the venue. Where other AR products offer isolating, singular experiences, ARound's massive multi-user AR – which uses 3D spatial computing to localize content – redefines what it means to be part of a connected fan experience. It was the winner of Stagwell's annual innovation competition which invests in new product ideas proposed by the network's 13,000+ employees. ARound and the Stagwell Marketing Cloud are a part of Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network build to transform marketing.

